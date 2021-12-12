« previous next »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:50:27 am
Serious question.

The club seemed well run in the 90's, Ferguson had the right type of players playing for him.

Even in the 80's they were a bit fancy dan, but the players they had (Robson, Bruce, Mclair, Hughes, Strachan e.t.c) all seemed the right type of player.

What happened, why are they now rotten to the core?
When Moyes arrived, he was a serious step down from Fergie, who ruled the dressing room completely. Suddenly, you had players who'd won far more than the manager disrespecting him in front of the kids - not openly perhaps but the body language would have been unavoidable. Most of that spine (Giggs, Rio, Vidic, Evra) was gone within a year and reading between the lines, things didn't change much with Van Gaal. This wasn't helped by the constant talk of them as contenders, which meant the players thought they'd be shoe-ins if they just got a top manager in. By the time Mourinho arrived, the rot had set in.

But the fact David Gill, superb on the business side, left at the same time as a manager who oversaw far more than most, left a huge hole off pitch. This was perhaps made worse by a few years of penny pinching ('no value in the market'). It's obvious to say Man City bought the brunt of their top players in during the preceding period (players Man United probably could have got), but in the three years between Man United's last CL final and the end of Moyes' first season, Chelsea bought Lukaku, Courtois, Mata, Cahill, De Bruyne, Hazard, Azpilicueta, Matic and Salah. They've spent the time since trying and failing to catch up.
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:28:05 pm
This is a wild take

If you discount the 18 titles won by the two managers mentioned they are a nothing club?  The two managers mentioned managed the club for 54 years of the 121 years they have existed as a club.

Hate united as much as the rest of you but not sure you can somehow discount two managers that managed almost half the time the team existed!?

It's not that wild at all.

They've won 45 major honours - 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 6 League Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 CWC, 1 UEFA Cup, 2 Clubs World Cups.
Ferguson and Busby won 18 of those leagues, 7 of those FA Cups, 4 of those League Cups, all 3 European Cups, the CWC and the 2 Club World Cups.

So in the 92 years that they haven't managed (They were founded in 1878 as Newton Heath), the rest of the managers combined have won 2 leagues, 5 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a UEFA Cup.

The point is that outside of the 2 successful periods under 20+ year managers, they've never actually been very good.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:40:13 pm
When Moyes arrived, he was a serious step down from Fergie, who ruled the dressing room completely. Suddenly, you had players who'd won far more than the manager disrespecting him in front of the kids - not openly perhaps but the body language would have been unavoidable. Most of that spine (Giggs, Rio, Vidic, Evra) was gone within a year and reading between the lines, things didn't change much with Van Gaal. This wasn't helped by the constant talk of them as contenders, which meant the players thought they'd be shoe-ins if they just got a top manager in. By the time Mourinho arrived, the rot had set in.

But the fact David Gill, superb on the business side, left at the same time as a manager who oversaw far more than most, left a huge hole off pitch. This was perhaps made worse by a few years of penny pinching ('no value in the market'). It's obvious to say Man City bought the brunt of their top players in during the preceding period (players Man United probably could have got), but in the three years between Man United's last CL final and the end of Moyes' first season, Chelsea bought Lukaku, Courtois, Mata, Cahill, De Bruyne, Hazard, Azpilicueta, Matic and Salah. They've spent the time since trying and failing to catch up.

Good point, David Gill was arguably Ferguson's alli in the boardroom, Gill could get stuff like Rooney's astronomical wage increase past the Glazers, the rot started replacing David Gill with Ed Woodward, Woodward was really Glazers patsy, point that Ferguson retired a year after Gill retired, Ferguson could see what was coming, Woodward's transfer dealings, & managerial appointments have been shambolic, & no better now under the current CEO.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:50:27 pm
It's not that wild at all.

They've won 45 major honours - 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 6 League Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 CWC, 1 UEFA Cup, 2 Clubs World Cups.
Ferguson and Busby won 18 of those leagues, 7 of those FA Cups, 4 of those League Cups, all 3 European Cups, the CWC and the 2 Club World Cups.

So in the 92 years that they haven't managed (They were founded in 1878 as Newton Heath), the rest of the managers combined have won 2 leagues, 5 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a UEFA Cup.

The point is that outside of the 2 successful periods under 20+ year managers, they've never actually been very good.
But that can be argued for other clubs too, can't it?

E.g. a rival fan could say, "Liverpool aren't very good if you discount the effect that Bill Shankly had on them. If they didn't have the Boot Room setup they'd just be a red version of Everton."

As biased as I am. We have to accept that the two most successful clubs in England are us and Man U.
And we both have heritage and are massive clubs worldwide.
Hence the biggest game in England is us v them.

Playing devils avocado... the reasons why they are touted as being THE biggest club (for decades) is because:
1. They have a bigger worldwide fanbase (apparently)
2. They have the biggest stadium
3. They have stronger links with the English FA, e.g. Bobby Charlton
4. They are based in Manchester (obviously!) which is herald as 'the capital of the North' - as opposed to us being Liverpool, the city that does not conform.
5. There is a lot of sympathy and nostalgia associated with them, e.g. Busby Babes, Munich, Best, Law, Charlton etc.
6. Manchester and their accent is more widespread and accepted than Scouse and Liverpool. i.e. being Scouse is seen as being a bit of an oddity/outlier like a Geordie. Whereas Mancs are part of the wider Lancastrian 'culture' that is widely represented in English culture.
