It's not that wild at all.



They've won 45 major honours - 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 6 League Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 CWC, 1 UEFA Cup, 2 Clubs World Cups.

Ferguson and Busby won 18 of those leagues, 7 of those FA Cups, 4 of those League Cups, all 3 European Cups, the CWC and the 2 Club World Cups.



So in the 92 years that they haven't managed (They were founded in 1878 as Newton Heath), the rest of the managers combined have won 2 leagues, 5 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a UEFA Cup.



The point is that outside of the 2 successful periods under 20+ year managers, they've never actually been very good.



But that can be argued for other clubs too, can't it?E.g. a rival fan could say, "Liverpool aren't very good if you discount the effect that Bill Shankly had on them. If they didn't have the Boot Room setup they'd just be a red version of Everton."As biased as I am. We have to accept that the two most successful clubs in England are us and Man U.And we both have heritage and are massive clubs worldwide.Hence the biggest game in England is us v them.Playing devils avocado... the reasons why they are touted as being THE biggest club (for decades) is because:1. They have a bigger worldwide fanbase (apparently)2. They have the biggest stadium3. They have stronger links with the English FA, e.g. Bobby Charlton4. They are based in Manchester (obviously!) which is herald as 'the capital of the North' - as opposed to us being Liverpool, the city that does not conform.5. There is a lot of sympathy and nostalgia associated with them, e.g. Busby Babes, Munich, Best, Law, Charlton etc.6. Manchester and their accent is more widespread and accepted than Scouse and Liverpool. i.e. being Scouse is seen as being a bit of an oddity/outlier like a Geordie. Whereas Mancs are part of the wider Lancastrian 'culture' that is widely represented in English culture.