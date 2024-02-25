« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 441686 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,807
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 11:45:37 am
Maybe it was because Fergie couldn't get at European refs the way he could with Prem refs . He had every Prem ref in his pocket

Pretty much this. And let's not forget that neither of his CL wins were hardly convincing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 12:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on February 25, 2024, 07:57:42 am
There are too many 'fans' on social media who don't truly understand the rivalry between Liverpool and Man Utd. I saw Utd fans last summer saying they should put cheeky bids in for Trent and Salah. Those tweets attracted thousands of likes and retweets. Like they all thought it was possible it could happen.
Started watching football in 1993, don't think I can remember a player moving directly between the two clubs? Can't ever see it happening, must be unprecedented in football.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 12:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:01:19 am
True...Fulham are an example of a well-coached side with a clear identity.

And the Bitters hounded out the man responsible (even though they couldn't spell) ;D

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 12:50:28 pm
Started watching football in 1993, don't think I can remember a player moving directly between the two clubs? Can't ever see it happening, must be unprecedented in football.
The last direct transfer was in 1964- the late Phil Chisnall.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 12:52:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 12:50:28 pm
Started watching football in 1993, don't think I can remember a player moving directly between the two clubs? Can't ever see it happening, must be unprecedented in football.

Phil Chisnall, 15th April 1964 was the last player to move directly between the clubs. We tried to sign Heinze and Whiskey Nose was having none of it.

Edit - MonsLibPool beat me to it
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm »
This thing about some Utd fans always cryarsing when their rivals acheive something or get media praise."Why are Liverpool getting praised, United have already done this or done that" blah,blah,blah. Liverpool can't be praised winning with a load of kids because United did it in the 90's, Van Dijk can't be praised because we had Ferdinand,Vidic and Stam. Remember a few years back when Emre Can scored that overhead Kick at Watford, he was getting a lot of praise in the media the next day. Of course the cryarsing started. "Why is Can getting praised,Utd have scored loads of overhead kicks" So Emre Can shouldn't be getting any credit for a great goal because United hold the copyright on overhead kick goals.
Another classic was just after Istanbul when Granada TV (Covers the whole of the North west but heavily biased towards Manchester for those who are out of the area) aired one of those Top 10 countdown programmes, with the subject being-The top 10 Champions league comebacks. Yeah, Istanbul came second,beaten by you know what.Deluded.
Just to clarify.Van Dijk is better than Ferdinand, Stam and Vidic, I'd like to see them play on the half way line every game.
And Istanbul, Haha no fucking contest.
Keep crying over your shit team lurkers
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm »
They are raging today, it's beautiful, all over the "worthless cup" as they always called it.

Their "Hag can't do anything as we have a couple of injuries" line has taken one hell of a beating this weekend too as they got battered by Fulham reserves and Liverpool reserves won the cup.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm
They are raging today, it's beautiful, all over the "worthless cup" as they always called it.

Their "Hag can't do anything as we have a couple of injuries" line has taken one hell of a beating this weekend too as they got battered by Fulham reserves and Liverpool reserves won the cup.
We extended our lead as the most successful club is England. For a club of that stature, we're really humble only the self-important Mancs.

Also, we're not a one-man team and we've had many great players and managers. They've been nothing without Fergie and Matt Busby.

It must really sting because some of then are happy with 6th because of injuries only to see our kids win something which is the only thing they've won in almost 8 years LOL.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,807
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 02:04:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm
They are raging today, it's beautiful, all over the "worthless cup" as they always called it.

Their "Hag can't do anything as we have a couple of injuries" line has taken one hell of a beating this weekend too as they got battered by Fulham reserves and Liverpool reserves won the cup.

Wasn't even our reserves. It was practically our youth team.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
I think they should swap, tin tac to chelsea and pockets to united.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,431
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 03:06:52 pm »
Only putting this here because I don't want to venture into the Chelsea thread. I know united fans are entitled, but just wow, listen to the Chelsea fans on phone ins. Banging on about what they are used to. As if the Abromvic era was a) the only era of football, b) Legitimate.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,892
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 03:07:05 pm »
Was that performance this weekend practice for them dropping their keks to take the ritual humping off the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing project, in order to help them finish above the Scousers?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,892
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 03:24:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:06:52 pm
As if the Abromvic era was a) the only era of football, b) Legitimate.


c) an anomaly in an otherwise very lowly club history


Before the Russian crook, and apart from the brief few years in the late 90's when Harding threw some money at them, they'd won:

1 league title (1954/5)
1 FA Cup (1969/70)
1 League Cup (1964/5)
1 Cup Winner's Cup (1970/71)

For the first 50 years of their existence, they won no major trophies.

Even the club formerly known as Man City had a way better honours board than that.

Chelsea = the original artificial club
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 03:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:24:34 pm

c) an anomaly in an otherwise very lowly club history


Before the Russian crook, and apart from the brief few years in the late 90's when Harding threw some money at themthey spent money they didn't have, they'd won:

1 league title (1954/5)
1 FA Cup (1969/70)
1 League Cup (1964/5)
1 Cup Winner's Cup (1970/71)

For the first 50 years of their existence, they won no major trophies.

Even the club formerly known as Man City had a way better honours board than that.

Chelsea = the original artificial club
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm »
Carragher and Clichy ripping these lot apart on Monday night football
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 07:21:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
Carragher and Clichy ripping these lot apart on Monday night football

Yeah, rightfully so. The underlying numbers are shocking and theyre winning games here and there when it becomes a 1v1 game across pitch.

Hope they back him for years to come.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,436
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 07:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on February 25, 2024, 08:03:37 pm
Rinse and repeat all this stuff.

The new dawn. Getting tough with underperforming players. Changing attitudes. Optimism everywhere...

We've had these long-reads shoved at us for ten years.

Really looking forward to whichever stooge they bring in as their next manager to start off with the usual "I'm going to turn them into the fittest squad in the league"
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:34:03 am
The lack of success in the European Cup/Champions League by Ferguson is really downplayed when people talk about his achievements.  Being consistently the dominant force in one of the biggest leagues in Europe - winning the Premier League 13 times - but only having two Champions League wins is really poor.  Zidane won more in his few years as manager of Real Madrid!

I don't really know the reasoning behind that because there were plenty of mediocre teams that won the CL during his era.  Maybe European teams weren't intimidated in the way so many Premier League teams seemed to be.  Maybe it was the fine margins of refereeing decisions that generally went their way domestically.  Maybe Ferguson lacked tactical flexibility.  Maybe something else or a combination of things.

I mean...that's just nonsense. Especially considering he had two losses in the final to arguably the greatest club side ever.

He certainly didn't overachieve in Europe. You could argue he did slightly worse than you would expect. But *really* poor? C'mon now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8138 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm »
When is Mason Mount dive back ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,356
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8139 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm
When is Mason Mount dive back ?
I genuinely forgot that he existed.

Ferdinand is doing his usual loud mouth know-nothing schtick - he's saying that Arteta would leave Arsenal to join MU if he was offered the manager's job there. Now I don't know a lot about the inner workings of Arteta's brain, but he doesn't strike me as an idiot who would want to join a basket case of a club.

Rio Ferdinand chews batteries in his spare time.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8140 on: Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on February 25, 2024, 08:03:37 pm
Rinse and repeat all this stuff.

The new dawn. Getting tough with underperforming players. Changing attitudes. Optimism everywhere...

We've had these long-reads shoved at us for ten years.

Spot on. It's genuinely hilarious this "new dawn" stuff. Imagine the 'saviour' of your club being the 25% owner. God they're pathetic these days.

Also, every single quote or briefing from Ratcliffe makes me think more and more that he's an absolute bluffer. The "knocking City and Liverpool off their perch" bit was genuinely embarrassing - appealing to the absolute lowest common denominator and coming off as completely clueless. This stuff about new payment structures is absolutely meaningless shite as well.

United have only continued to attract "star names" because they pay more. Acting like these mercenaries are going to take less money now is utter bollocks.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8141 on: Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm »
Ratcliffe is as transparent as they come. He believes he's got his foot in the door and an upturn in "footballing matters" (in which he's done little of note at Nice, the nearest he could get to owning his local club) will get him overwhelming support from the Manc hordes, and put him in pole position to buy out the Glazers in the short term.

Except from their perspective, the terms of their agreement is they can fuck him off at any point after August 2025 (via a compulsory share purchase) and he's not guaranteed a penny more than his initial investment if they find a buyer within 3 years.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8142 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:30:16 am
Most of them are non Mancs, most have never even been to OT. I know from my married family and mates, they fully understand things like Trent or Salah would never go there, nor be allowed to go there.

I mean, I agree that the online ones are far worse than the ones that go to the games (same as with any fanbase), but I think there's a lot of stupidity there as well.

I always look at the way they'd all shout "Siu!" when Ronaldo would score, even though he was clearly shit, holding them back and didn't really respect the club. It was pathetic for the support of a club as big as that to be so subservient to an over the hill player who was acting the wanker on a weekly basis.

I also think that mostly when I've heard United fans on something like TAW (Teza Simakulwa is a notable exception), they're thick, inarticulate and trot out lazy cliches, both about their own team and other clubs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
I liked carraghers comment on united for the fulham winner they had 3 players there, Rashford who doesnt run, Erikssen and Maguire who cant
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 03:03:51 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:31:22 am
"Sir" Bob won us 6 leagues, 3 European Cups (within 4 years), and a heap of other trophies in just 9 years as our manager.

his Mrs. made him retire because they had no more room for all the cups and Whisky  ;D

Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,356
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:03:51 am
his Mrs. made him retire because they had no more room for all the cups and Whisky  ;D


Good job we didn't win that FA Cup that year - Bell's might have had to remove one of their 16 two litre bottles of scotch from the photo, and that would have been a bit silly.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,556
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 10:55:38 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:03:51 am
his Mrs. made him retire because they had no more room for all the cups and Whisky  ;D


The metal polish bill alone was not financially viable. She was paying out thousands a month on Duraglit and Brasso.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 01:03:10 pm »
They're on about getting rid of Antony in the summer. One of the worst transfers of all time. Up there with Maguire and Pogba.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:03:10 pm
They're on about getting rid of Antony in the summer. One of the worst transfers of all time. Up there with Maguire and Pogba.
100m 🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 01:10:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:06:02 pm
100m 🤣🤣🤣

I can't see anyone paying £20m to be honest. I see another loan with them paying the majority of his wages  ;D

I read that when he was at Ajax he was on about £25k a week, then Man Utd gave him a 5 year contract paying £200k a week! Why would you do that? he would have probably accepted half of that.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:03:51 am
his Mrs. made him retire because they had no more room for all the cups and Whisky  ;D



It's been bugging me the last few hours... what is the trophy in the middle, the one with the player on top?
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 01:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 01:33:15 pm
It's been bugging me the last few hours... what is the trophy in the middle, the one with the player on top?

It's the old Football League trophy.



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 