This thing about some Utd fans always cryarsing when their rivals acheive something or get media praise."Why are Liverpool getting praised, United have already done this or done that" blah,blah,blah. Liverpool can't be praised winning with a load of kids because United did it in the 90's, Van Dijk can't be praised because we had Ferdinand,Vidic and Stam. Remember a few years back when Emre Can scored that overhead Kick at Watford, he was getting a lot of praise in the media the next day. Of course the cryarsing started. "Why is Can getting praised,Utd have scored loads of overhead kicks" So Emre Can shouldn't be getting any credit for a great goal because United hold the copyright on overhead kick goals.

Another classic was just after Istanbul when Granada TV (Covers the whole of the North west but heavily biased towards Manchester for those who are out of the area) aired one of those Top 10 countdown programmes, with the subject being-The top 10 Champions league comebacks. Yeah, Istanbul came second,beaten by you know what.Deluded.

Just to clarify.Van Dijk is better than Ferdinand, Stam and Vidic, I'd like to see them play on the half way line every game.

And Istanbul, Haha no fucking contest.

Keep crying over your shit team lurkers