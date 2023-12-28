« previous next »
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 12:30:17 pm »
Fernandes play acting is hilarious

I do wish they would highlight this shit more
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:40:12 am
There's no good option but he seems to have gone out of his way to give it to the absolute worst option. Madness.

He didn't, all the other cowards turned it down.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Fernandes play acting is hilarious

I do wish they would highlight this shit more

They would if it were Mo.
Offline JovaJova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:40:43 am
This is what bemuses me the most about these. I've lost count the amount of clips I've seen online of United players not bothering their bollox to track back or press opponents. I'm not even talking about half-assing here. You can forgive momentary lapses in intensity if the game is high paced. I'm talking complete and utter disinterest on levels so blatant that you'd genuinely have to wonder why they haven't been fucked off into the reserves.

Rashford, Antony, Martial, Fernandes, all do it on a regular basis in plain sight of the manager, yet amazingly, still manage to get game time. Smacks of a manager who knows his time is coming to an end soon so is just playing the "senior players".

To be fair to The Hag, he is scraping around the youth squad to see if there is anything better there. Some random kid started yesterday and was completely useless so he had to bring old man Eriksen on for him.

The unfixable problem he has is that the squad is utter shite. Of course that is his fault to a large extent given the terrible signings he has made, but he has at least tried to dump the senior players from time to time. They just dont have anybody else.

Hopeless team and hopeless manager.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:01:37 am


Number 2, number 2, number 2... :D
Online Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 01:31:17 pm »
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 01:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..

Well, it won't be winning things.................
Offline Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..
That might work only 90 percent of the squad are on long contracts for obscene wages (even by premier leaguie standards). They are up shit creek for the next 5 years at least.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 01:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..

Their highest earners are already on silly money, so good luck with that.
Online Kalito

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm
It was +1 a few hours ago, show some fucking respect
:lmao
Online Fitzy.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..
Rinse and repeat all this stuff.

The new dawn. Getting tough with underperforming players. Changing attitudes. Optimism everywhere...

We've had these long-reads shoved at us for ten years.
Online Kekule

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..

Its all very well saying it, but you have to be prepared to miss out on targets and lose players to clubs willing to pay more, in the short term at least.  Im not sure the collective ego of the club, the fan base and their media chums will accept that.
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm »
Meanwhile, Liverpool win another trophy ;D
Online Gili Gulu

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 09:09:03 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Fernandes play acting is hilarious

I do wish they would highlight this shit more

"Suarez is a diver"

"Salah goes down easy"

They'll start in on someone else when Mo leaves.

Meanwhile Fernandes flings himself all over and not a word.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..

Nice way of disguising a 'cost cutting' initiative.

 
Online Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:17 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with #mufcs highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.
@MullockSMirror

Wonder what they will copy from us next..

What, he's suddenly going to rewrite player contracts now?

The Div.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 10:11:55 pm »
The way these turn corners, they need to pack in the football and start an F1 team.
