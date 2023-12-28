This is what bemuses me the most about these. I've lost count the amount of clips I've seen online of United players not bothering their bollox to track back or press opponents. I'm not even talking about half-assing here. You can forgive momentary lapses in intensity if the game is high paced. I'm talking complete and utter disinterest on levels so blatant that you'd genuinely have to wonder why they haven't been fucked off into the reserves.



Rashford, Antony, Martial, Fernandes, all do it on a regular basis in plain sight of the manager, yet amazingly, still manage to get game time. Smacks of a manager who knows his time is coming to an end soon so is just playing the "senior players".



To be fair to The Hag, he is scraping around the youth squad to see if there is anything better there. Some random kid started yesterday and was completely useless so he had to bring old man Eriksen on for him.The unfixable problem he has is that the squad is utter shite. Of course that is his fault to a large extent given the terrible signings he has made, but he has at least tried to dump the senior players from time to time. They just dont have anybody else.Hopeless team and hopeless manager.