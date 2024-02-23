« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 23, 2024, 10:03:24 pm
;D

Might need to start playing 100m Anthony again ;D

Any chance of an advance before Pay Day??
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
Just seen the challenge by Maguire that he got booked for on Match of the Day, thought he was lucky not to get sent off, it probably means they'll now pick him for the game against City next week!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8042 on: Today at 12:05:31 am
E7H has Man Utd playing consistent.

Home record: 7W, 1D, 5L

Away record:  7W, 1D, 5L
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8043 on: Today at 01:50:18 am
Always a good time to laugh at these c*nts  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8044 on: Today at 02:50:56 am
Moyesiah Gif Sequel?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8045 on: Today at 02:58:17 am
Oh my gooooooooodness

Thought flying pig was the best .... but the Asian guy wins!!!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M4idusJgIeY

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8046 on: Today at 04:06:25 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:17 am
Oh my gooooooooodness

Thought flying pig was the best .... but the Asian guy wins!!!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M4idusJgIeY

Prefer Goldbridge to Flying Pig. Flying Pig may be more dramatic, but It's clearly 'manufactured rage' for the most part with him, whereas with Goldbridge it's genuine trauma.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8047 on: Today at 06:55:33 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:06:25 am
 

Prefer Goldbridge to Flying Pig. Flying Pig may be more dramatic, but It's clearly 'manufactured rage' for the most part with him, whereas with Goldbridge it's genuine trauma.

I was just coming in here to post this people take the piss out of Goldbridge but the stuff he comes out with is reasonably organic, the rest of them are unwatchable for me as its just so transparent.
