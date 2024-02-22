« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7960 on: Today at 01:07:48 am
Quote from: red1977 on February 22, 2024, 07:12:09 pm
As if he is gunna get a Wembley of the north on tick that Man Utd play at week in week out the tight c*nt. Its mingebaggery of the highest order, especially given his tax dodging history. He is playing to the north on why should the south get everything, but Wembley being in the south isnt or has never been a problem to anyone.
I agree with the tax dodger stuff and the fact the state should not subsidise United but, let's face it, the south does get too much and it is a problem, why the fuck we play the SFs and Final of the FAC down there beats me. No other country in the world is so centralised around one city (except France perhaps)
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7961 on: Today at 01:23:21 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:48 am
I agree with the tax dodger stuff and the fact the state should not subsidise United but, let's face it, the south does get too much and it is a problem, why the fuck we play the SFs and Final of the FAC down there beats me. No other country in the world is so centralised around one city (except France perhaps)

That's the FAs fault.

Also Wembley is a national stadium and a neutral ground.

A tax funded stadium for Man United would not fix that.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7962 on: Today at 01:27:54 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:48 am
I agree with the tax dodger stuff and the fact the state should not subsidise United but, let's face it, the south does get too much and it is a problem, why the fuck we play the SFs and Final of the FAC down there beats me. No other country in the world is so centralised around one city (except France perhaps)

That's the countries' fault for continually voting for posh twats and tories.
MBL?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7963 on: Today at 02:21:37 am
What's going on here? There's a fella coming in saying he's going to knock others off their perch? The same fella only has a small % in that team. Are we supposed to take this seriously?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7964 on: Today at 05:14:13 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:21:37 am
What's going on here? There's a fella coming in saying he's going to knock others off their perch? The same fella only has a small % in that team. Are we supposed to take this seriously?

Just sucking up to their fans
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7965 on: Today at 09:16:04 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm
I actually think he has very good potentialan old fashioned type target maneither way I would prefer if he had have been fit for their game against City.

There is no way United would be putting in a shift against City anyway as they are our title rivals this season. They are a bitter bunch of pricks just like Everton and would happily lose that game.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7966 on: Today at 09:21:04 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:48 am
I agree with the tax dodger stuff and the fact the state should not subsidise United but, let's face it, the south does get too much and it is a problem, why the fuck we play the SFs and Final of the FAC down there beats me. No other country in the world is so centralised around one city (except France perhaps)

National stadiums are usually built in capital cities it's the nature of the beast. Why would you want to give more power and influence to Manchester anyway?
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7967 on: Today at 09:26:20 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:27:54 am
That's the countries' fault for continually voting for posh twats and tories.

No idea at what point the decisions in this were all made but the old Wembley was knocked down, and the new Wembley reopened during the Blair/Brown years.

Too much happens in London and putting semi finals back to neutral grounds that are better for the fans is better but no need to pimp up Uniteds stadium or build them a new one in order for that to happen. Having a second national stadium would just be weird and in fact, would be bollocks. This is all about Ratcliffe trying to scrounge what he can the greasy twat.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7968 on: Today at 09:27:09 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:21:04 am
National stadiums are usually built in capital cities it's the nature of the beast. Why would you want to give more power and influence to Manchester anyway?

Do most countries have them? I know Spain and Italy in particular play games all around the country. I think Germany do as well. Anyone else?
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7969 on: Today at 09:30:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:09 am
Do most countries have them? I know Spain and Italy in particular play games all around the country. I think Germany do as well. Anyone else?

France has its main arena in Paris not sure about Germany now you mention it.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7970 on: Today at 09:33:11 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:21:04 am
National stadiums are usually built in capital cities it's the nature of the beast. Why would you want to give more power and influence to Manchester anyway?
Etihad was a national stadium. The issue is that they are not worth it when you look at the return on investment.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7971 on: Today at 09:51:39 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:30:14 am
France has its main arena in Paris not sure about Germany now you mention it.

They obviously have the Olympic Stadium in Berlin but fairly sure their national team play games around the country. They have so many great, modern stadiums. Spain mix it up too and I think Italy do as well but probably use Rome for the really big games.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7972 on: Today at 10:03:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:39 am
They obviously have the Olympic Stadium in Berlin but fairly sure their national team play games around the country. They have so many great, modern stadiums. Spain mix it up too and I think Italy do as well but probably use Rome for the really big games.

I'd forgotten about the Olympic Stadium, perhaps there is bigger support for the national team in these countries I am not sure how successful it would be England doing the same thing.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7973 on: Today at 10:07:15 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:03:23 am
I'd forgotten about the Olympic Stadium, perhaps there is bigger support for the national team in these countries I am not sure how successful it would be England doing the same thing.
England can't afford to do that because Wembley needs the money.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7974 on: Today at 10:09:20 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:07:15 am
England can't afford to do that because Wembley needs the money.

It wouldn't catch on anyway playing in different stadiums.
smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7975 on: Today at 11:08:47 am
They should go back to playing cup semis at regional stadiums though.

Just not Old Trafford. There are a couple of much better stadiums in the northwest already that would be perfectly capable of hosting international games. Might even be another soon if Everton manage to avoid going kaput.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7976 on: Today at 11:12:25 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:08:47 am
They should go back to playing cup semis at regional stadiums though.

Just not Old Trafford. There are a couple of much better stadiums in the northwest already that would be perfectly capable of hosting international games. Might even be another soon if Everton manage to avoid going kaput.
It makes sense based on geography. Villa Park was good given how central Birmingham is.

However, semis are played at Wembley because the stadium needs the funds. A lot of debt went into building it (reports suggest it will be paid off this year).

I had a look at the stadium's accounts and it still loses money from its core business. If a stadium like Wembley is still struggling, it'd be pure folly to build any national stadium in the near future.
