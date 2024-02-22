They should go back to playing cup semis at regional stadiums though.
Just not Old Trafford. There are a couple of much better stadiums in the northwest already that would be perfectly capable of hosting international games. Might even be another soon if Everton manage to avoid going kaput.
It makes sense based on geography. Villa Park was good given how central Birmingham is.
However, semis are played at Wembley because the stadium needs the funds. A lot of debt went into building it (reports suggest it will be paid off this year).
I had a look at the stadium's accounts and it still loses money from its core business. If a stadium like Wembley is still struggling, it'd be pure folly to build any national stadium in the near future.