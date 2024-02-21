« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 430738 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,420
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm
That Howson is one utter utter bellend, and has a massive chip on his shoulder for us

Surprised he hasnt eaten it.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,556
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7921 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 21, 2024, 10:54:56 pm
And calling us the enemy.  It was all very cringe.

And this:

"The nation state bit helps to a degree, but FFP (Financial Fair Play rules) limits the degree by a considerable margin, doesn't it?

I have some magic beans for you, Jim.


The venom from this lot.
I have yet to hear Kenny say any of the vile shit they spout or even Souness or Rafa or Jurgen.
Wouldn't expect much from the Owl though- he just munches their carpet!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7922 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:01:55 pm
https://x.com/JM10ii/status/1758177789922938900?s=20

LOL

Brilliant.

I think I seen a clip of when Carragher went on there, I think after him and Rio had chirped at each other on twitter over some playground nonsense. Howson just kept butting in speaking to Carragher like shit off the bottom of his shoe, I found it bizarre he spoke to anyone of such standing like he did considering this is his greatest achievement in life

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-fan-charging-old-10284652.amp
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7923 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm »
Whos this howson guy?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7924 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Whos this howson guy?

One of the youtube dickheads.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,061
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
Someone ought to to ask Ratcliffe if he's comfortable with the onerous terms of his investment agreement with the Glazers, specifically that at any point after August 2025, they can make a compulsory acquisition of his shares if they find a buyer, and kick his arse into touch. And if they sell within 3 years, he's only guaranteed the same amount he put in, not a penny more. He may have control of "footballing matters" for now, but he has zero say on any other aspect of the club's future.

That should shut the wrinkly old fucker up.

Interesting. So there is absolutely no reason for them not to buy it back. Its equivalent of an interest free loan that they will be making money off for three years. The clubs value isnt going to really dip in that time, so why not buy them back.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
As if he is gunna get a Wembley of the north on tick that Man Utd play at week in week out the tight c*nt. Its mingebaggery of the highest order, especially given his tax dodging history. He is playing to the north on why should the south get everything, but Wembley being in the south isnt or has never been a problem to anyone.

Made me laugh 🤣
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,694
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 04:40:07 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:23:13 am
There is already a council owned stadium in Manchester. They should share that one with Abu Dhabi Cheats FC

That seems a little unfair, after all it has been established that it is completely impossible to get to that stadium due to the traffic even with the few fans city have.  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,355
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 08:14:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:23:13 am
There is already a council owned stadium in Manchester. They should share that one with Abu Dhabi Cheats FC

Technically, Old Trafford isn't in Manchester, its in Trafford, seperate councils - a jibe I've thrown at the missus that she's not really a Manc ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 08:29:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:29 am
Technically, Old Trafford isn't in Manchester, its in Trafford, separate councils - a jibe I've thrown at the missus that she's not really a Manc ;D

Now that's bravery mate. You still in the spare room then . . .? ::) ::)
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Hojlund out for 2-3 weeks. Will probably miss the Manchester derby.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 01:31:35 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 02:40:15 pm
I'm interested to see how this all goes for them. On the one hand they seem to have made some sensible decisions over the past few months behind the scenes. On the other hand, I've read quite a few quotes and interviews and this Jim Radcliffe fella comes across as a complete and utter tool.

Think they may have shot themselves in the foot by promising him control of footballing matters.


I'm looking forward to the fewm if the ManU fans find out that this twat has been getting paid huge, Glazer-esque 'consultancy' fees.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,148
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Hojlund out for 2-3 weeks. Will probably miss the Manchester derby.

Questions need to be asked of their medical department. How could they not foresee this?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 02:46:56 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Hojlund out for 2-3 weeks. Will probably miss the Manchester derby.
Typical hyperbole from Simon Stone on the Hjolund injury:
Quote from: Simon Stone (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68381975)
This is devastating news for Ten Hag as he looks to secure the Champions League qualification Sir Jim Ratcliffe said was key for United's season on Wednesday.
He's out for a couple of weeks during which time they possibly only play one league game :o
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,420
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 03:06:29 pm »
One forward missing for 2-3 weeks? That is pretty devastating in fairness. Id like to see how wed cope in that situation.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,694
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 03:40:04 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 08:29:17 am
Now that's bravery mate. You still in the spare room then . . .? ::) ::)

Is it bravery to compliment somebody?
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:06:29 pm
One forward missing for 2-3 weeks? That is pretty devastating in fairness. Id like to see how wed cope in that situation.

You jest, but their other four attackers have scored about six goals between them so it is pretty catastrophic. Although Anthony did score against Newport so his confidence should be flowing.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 03:46:28 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Hojlund out for 2-3 weeks. Will probably miss the Manchester derby.

He's shite & they'll get battered by Abu Dhabi anyway...
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,663
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 03:49:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Hojlund out for 2-3 weeks. Will probably miss the Manchester derby.

Oh no. We need 24/7 updates on this national disaster.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,192
  • Six times...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:46:56 pm
Typical hyperbole from Simon Stone on the Hjolund injury:He's out for a couple of weeks during which time they possibly only play one league game :o

As if theyre really in the hunt for CL qualification, theyve won a few games that they should expect to in succession (for once).
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 04:04:17 pm
As if theyre really in the hunt for CL qualification, theyve won a few games that they should expect to in succession (for once).
Don't forget earlier this week, they were "hunting down their rivals". Rivals for what exactly, is up for debate.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm »
Catweazel still got the begging bowl out for the stadium?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,355
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 06:16:13 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 05:49:20 pm
Catweazel still got the begging bowl out for the stadium?

;D

We had a music teacher in school in the late 70s/80s we nicknamed Catweazle - after I'd left school, he got done for being a paedo
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 06:20:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:46:56 pm
Typical hyperbole from Simon Stone on the Hjolund injury:He's out for a couple of weeks during which time they possibly only play one league game :o
He'll miss up to 4 league games and their other number 9 is also injured. His replacement is the 100m man.

It just shows how poorly Ten Hag has spent really.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 06:21:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:16:13 pm
;D

We had a music teacher in school in the late 70s/80s we nicknamed Catweazle - after I'd left school, he got done for being a paedo

Well that story certainly was a ride
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 