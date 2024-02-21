That Howson is one utter utter bellend, and has a massive chip on his shoulder for us
Crosby Nick never fails.
And calling us the enemy. It was all very cringe. And this: "The nation state bit helps to a degree, but FFP (Financial Fair Play rules) limits the degree by a considerable margin, doesn't it? I have some magic beans for you, Jim.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Whos this howson guy?
Someone ought to to ask Ratcliffe if he's comfortable with the onerous terms of his investment agreement with the Glazers, specifically that at any point after August 2025, they can make a compulsory acquisition of his shares if they find a buyer, and kick his arse into touch. And if they sell within 3 years, he's only guaranteed the same amount he put in, not a penny more. He may have control of "footballing matters" for now, but he has zero say on any other aspect of the club's future.That should shut the wrinkly old fucker up.
As if he is gunna get a Wembley of the north on tick that Man Utd play at week in week out the tight c*nt. Its mingebaggery of the highest order, especially given his tax dodging history. He is playing to the north on why should the south get everything, but Wembley being in the south isnt or has never been a problem to anyone.
There is already a council owned stadium in Manchester. They should share that one with Abu Dhabi Cheats FC
Technically, Old Trafford isn't in Manchester, its in Trafford, separate councils - a jibe I've thrown at the missus that she's not really a Manc
I'm interested to see how this all goes for them. On the one hand they seem to have made some sensible decisions over the past few months behind the scenes. On the other hand, I've read quite a few quotes and interviews and this Jim Radcliffe fella comes across as a complete and utter tool. Think they may have shot themselves in the foot by promising him control of footballing matters.
Hojlund out for 2-3 weeks. Will probably miss the Manchester derby.
This is devastating news for Ten Hag as he looks to secure the Champions League qualification Sir Jim Ratcliffe said was key for United's season on Wednesday.
One forward missing for 2-3 weeks? That is pretty devastating in fairness. Id like to see how wed cope in that situation.
Typical hyperbole from Simon Stone on the Hjolund injury:He's out for a couple of weeks during which time they possibly only play one league game
As if theyre really in the hunt for CL qualification, theyve won a few games that they should expect to in succession (for once).
Catweazel still got the begging bowl out for the stadium?
