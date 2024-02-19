I for one actively support this new stadium of the north that will be a sporting focal point for the north, the northern powerhouse and all things northy.



This stadium has to have it all, enough space to embrace a running track, the sand pit for the long jump and the other jumpy skippy long jump, it should have a water feature for the big round and around gazzilion meters lap race, a dizzy net for the hammer and CD throwers, that weird half moon bit where they put the high jumpers(what is the point of that one back in Greece) and the pole vault(see high jump) and then, enough space for the odd game of NFL rugby, some mad paddy hurling and last, and by no means least - some terraces in the distance, to put the mancs.



This, yes, this!..is the stadium I hope and pray, that this is the stadium I would gladly pay my hard earned taxes in to, to have Manchester United playing in, every other week.



