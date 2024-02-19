« previous next »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 19, 2024, 01:55:54 pm
Saudis will have no problem paying him a gardening leave wage for the next 2 years.

Aramco makes that in 5 mins. ;D

jokes aside. surely it doesn't take them that long?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on February 19, 2024, 02:11:34 pm
jokes aside. surely it doesn't take them that long?
2022 they made a profit of almost $170 billion.

British Gas due to the Ukraine war and high prices made a profit of £750 million for 2023 ;D

Ridiculous.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: RedSince86 on February 19, 2024, 02:18:42 pm
2022 they made a profit of almost $170 billion.

British Gas due to the Ukraine war and high prices made a profit of £750 million for 2023 ;D

Ridiculous.

About $1.6m in 5 mins then!
Quote from: tonysleft on February 18, 2024, 08:01:36 pm
I had been worried about him but he's doing great. It won't last though. This team is utterly dysfunctional and he has made hay with very very little actually being created for him the last 2 months. All the stats point to this drying up again, and it won't be his fault, he's shown a lot for such a young player tasked with being the #9 in a mess of a team. I'm still pretty firmly Ten Hag out at this stage. Would be nice if Bruno and Rashford followed him too, if decent fees could be gotten. United have sleepwalked into a huge coming crisis in the next two years with Varane/Casemiro/Bruno all ageing and Rashford, if he is kept at that stage, being 29 if we don't get some generous bids for them from Saudis or PSG in the next couple years.

I'm pretty much of the very same opinion pal. No personality whatsoever ETH and you simply CANNOT manage Manchester United if you are an automaton!! Fernandes is a whingeing imposter whilst Rashford simply wants away - and I think he's best off going as soon as possible.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Quote from: RJH on February 19, 2024, 12:47:31 pm

Just 4 goals and 4 assists from matching Martial's debut season!
Martial was an enormously talented player who between injuries and attitude never quite made it. Certainly a more talented footballer than Rashford ever was.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Quote from: CraigDS on February 19, 2024, 02:24:23 pm
About $1.6m in 5 mins then!

Thiago snorts derisively
They're still a better side with McTominay in it. Fuck knows what that say's cos I've always rated him. But he's no Szlobo, he's no Macca, he ain't no Curtis. They've had plenty of opportunity to fix that and blew it. Ten Hag is the problem and he's a fucking big one. If United don't get shut of him at the end of the season that tells me our joys and laughter will continue on. They've got to see him for what he is, a mid table Erevidise coach who got lucky. It's happened before, it will happen again, somebody will be enticed by the next bright new thing from Ajax. It's a myth. Warm regards to Johnno and tony who continue to enrich the thread
Could be on the way to being a serious football club again, but they still have a lot of work to do with the squad. Almost feels like they need to start from scratch to root out the weak mentality they have. The likes of Rashford, Antony, Maguire, Onana, Martial need to be moved on. Along with the expensive washed up players theyve signed in Casemiro and Varane. I forgot all about Mason Mount, not sure whats going on with him.

I dont rate ten Hag much as a manager either. Maybe if recruitment is taken out of his hands he might do better but hes been there long enough and its difficult to work out what his philosophy is. Hes also got the charisma and personality of a bin so Id probably want a different person heading into the new era if I was a United supporter.
This clown Ratcliffe wants the government to fund the bill ofr their new stadium.  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68361025

Quote
Ratcliffe added the potential project could be a "catalyst for regeneration" in south Manchester and would therefore warrant a "conversation" with the government about using taxpayers' money.
Took him what, all of about 5 mins after the ink was dry to start to push for Govt. funding for a new stadium  ;D
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:32:22 am
Could be on the way to being a serious football club again

Could, and is still the most likely, just carry on being a complete joke too.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:02:34 pm
Took him what, all of about 5 mins after the ink was dry to start to push for Govt. funding for a new stadium  ;D

Hey as a proud northerner its what Id like to see. Its not about self interest, its about the good of the North. All hail Sir Jim, King in the North! But resides in Monaco which feels a bit southern.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:43 pm
This clown Ratcliffe wants the government to fund the bill ofr their new stadium.  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68361025

Ahh, the NFL special.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:09:59 pm
Hey as a proud northerner its what Id like to see. Its not about self interest, its about the good of the North. All hail Sir Jim, King in the North! But resides in Monaco which feels a bit southern.

 ;D ;D
They are becoming more and more Everton every day...
Just listening to Rory Smith in The Anfield Wrap say everyone at INEOS listens to Jake Humphreys High Performance Podcast which made me chuckle.
Typical fucking Tory
How cringy is that Jim is using that old Fergie "perch" quote again.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:43 pm
This clown Ratcliffe wants the government to fund the bill ofr their new stadium.  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68361025


The establishments club you can smell the self entitlement from here.
They've already got a 76,000 seater stadium that's been extensively rebuilt in the Premier League era. Just because other grounds have caught up a bit (or are new and shiny like Spurs) and they have to have the newest car on the drive again.

The entitlement of Manchester as a city and these as a football club is limitless.
What a charming bloke...has not ruled out a return for Greenwood, fresh decision in summer.. ???
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:02:34 pm
Took him what, all of about 5 mins after the ink was dry to start to push for Govt. funding for a new stadium  ;D

He's a c*nt



The fawning of the media of this prick is vomit inducing... Shit like "Ratcliffe immediately revolutionises Utd with ground breaking evolution of the back room".. When in reality they are trying to appoint a sporting director, Chelsea have fucking 7 ffs.
Ratcliffe is talking too much. Would be used to laugh at him later.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: "We will decide the style of football, with the general manager, the sporting director and probably the recruitment managers, and it will be #mufc's style of football, and the manager will have to play that style."

Sounds a right good gig being the manager there.. Think he thinks this is like Red Bull or something, no decent manager is going to be dictated how to play football by his owners.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:11:32 pm
They've already got a 76,000 seater stadium that's been extensively rebuilt in the Premier League era. Just because other grounds have caught up a bit (or are new and shiny like Spurs) and they have to have the newest car on the drive again.

The entitlement of Manchester as a city and these as a football club is limitless.
Does anyone want to point out of him that there is already a national stadium in the north.

The city of Manchester stadium.  Manchester City play there.

Cant be.ieve hes not noticed that! :lmao
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:58:09 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: "We will decide the style of football, with the general manager, the sporting director and probably the recruitment managers, and it will be #mufc's style of football, and the manager will have to play that style."

Sounds a right good gig being the manager there.. Think he thinks this is like Red Bull or something, no decent manager is going to be dictated how to play football by his owners.
They're going to need an actual decent manager first for that to happen.
Turn on news to see Jim Ratcliffe going on about knocking teams off perches. Bit Embarrasing

Bad enough he looks like Keith Richards on a Monday morning
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:27:25 pm
Turn on news to see Jim Ratcliffe going on about knocking teams off perches. Bit Embarrasing

Bad enough he looks like Keith Richards on a Monday morning

And calling us the enemy.  It was all very cringe.

And this:

"The nation state bit helps to a degree, but FFP (Financial Fair Play rules) limits the degree by a considerable margin, doesn't it?

I have some magic beans for you, Jim.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:02:34 pm
Took him what, all of about 5 mins after the ink was dry to start to push for Govt. funding for a new stadium  ;D

The utter gall of people like him. Worth 20+ billion. Talks about how people in the North of England pay taxes as much as those in the South (whilst no doubt avoiding taxation wherever possible himself). Asks government to spend said taxes on a stadium for the team he now owns part of as a private investment.

Do fuck off now, Jim.
Why is a tax-dodging c*nt like him a Sir? Lol
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 11:16:13 pm
Why is a tax-dodging c*nt like him a Sir? Lol
knighted by the Tories, probably made a significant contribution to Vote Leave and the Tories in general so he's no doubt earned his knighthood the hard way.


Give the guy a break for goodness sake, he's probably down to his last £15bn
All billionaires are twats let's be fair.
