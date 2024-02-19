Could be on the way to being a serious football club again, but they still have a lot of work to do with the squad. Almost feels like they need to start from scratch to root out the weak mentality they have. The likes of Rashford, Antony, Maguire, Onana, Martial need to be moved on. Along with the expensive washed up players theyve signed in Casemiro and Varane. I forgot all about Mason Mount, not sure whats going on with him.



I dont rate ten Hag much as a manager either. Maybe if recruitment is taken out of his hands he might do better but hes been there long enough and its difficult to work out what his philosophy is. Hes also got the charisma and personality of a bin so Id probably want a different person heading into the new era if I was a United supporter.