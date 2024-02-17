Hojlund is spoiling my fun, the jokes landed a lot better when he had 0 goals and 0 assists from 18 PL matches, 7 and 2 from 25 is somewhat respectable for a first year youngster.



I had been worried about him but he's doing great. It won't last though. This team is utterly dysfunctional and he has made hay with very very little actually being created for him the last 2 months. All the stats point to this drying up again, and it won't be his fault, he's shown a lot for such a young player tasked with being the #9 in a mess of a team. I'm still pretty firmly Ten Hag out at this stage. Would be nice if Bruno and Rashford followed him too, if decent fees could be gotten. United have sleepwalked into a huge coming crisis in the next two years with Varane/Casemiro/Bruno all ageing and Rashford, if he is kept at that stage, being 29 if we don't get some generous bids for them from Saudis or PSG in the next couple years.