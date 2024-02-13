« previous next »
You cant blame the pundits for getting excited at the moment.  United are playing some great stuff with Ten Hag looking supremely confident in his elite tactics and his players he signed all coming good and proving their value. He was always going to get it right and the express train is now on track and has left the station. Expect United to win a few trophies from here on in. Next step, build the Wembley of the North. Good times indeed. 😁
Manc I know just told me that according to Goldbridge Real Madrid are sniffing around Poundland Garnacho and Seedorfs 2nd coming  thats how good they are :lmao :lmao :lmao

That's a sure sign of a fans desperation to be admired.  Boasting about another club hankering after one your young players as proof they're decent 😂😂😂😂
Manc I know just told me that according to Goldbridge Real Madrid are sniffing around Poundland Garnacho and Seedorfs 2nd coming  thats how good they are :lmao :lmao :lmao

To be honest it wouldn't surprise me if they are. A 19 year old South American player playing week in week out will always attract attention from Spain.
im not too unhappy with them improvinga bit
Need Ten Haag there as long as possible.
They will probably start to recruit better players though it just cant get worse
https://www.foodserviceequipmentjournal.com/manchester-united-comes-bottom-of-table-for-food-hygiene-scores/?utm_medium=email

Not doing so well here though. The only table that matters (on a quiet Tuesday afternoon)
United vs Top 6 - An Injury/Availability Analysis - Why I'm happy with 6th (So far...)

This thread on Redcafe is hilarious apparently ten Haag is doing a fantastic job now  :o
United vs Top 6 - An Injury/Availability Analysis - Why I'm happy with 6th (So far...)

This thread on Redcafe is hilarious apparently ten Haag is doing a fantastic job now  :o
Their first team blew a 2-0 lead against Newport. They are deluded if they think injuries are their problem.
Trying to temp Dan Ashworth as Director of Football. The man who appointed Sam Allardyce for England manager.

Be. My. Guest.
https://www.foodserviceequipmentjournal.com/manchester-united-comes-bottom-of-table-for-food-hygiene-scores/?utm_medium=email

Not doing so well here though. The only table that matters (on a quiet Tuesday afternoon)
No surprise they have a rat infestation issue.
Trying to temp Dan Ashworth as Director of Football. The man who appointed Sam Allardyce for England manager.

Be. My. Guest.
Always thought he was one of the absolute best at failing upwards in the modern game. Blooms system was king at Brighton and I cant really pick up on anything notable hes done with England other than offer under-qualified charlatans the role and extending their contracts after badly misusing the best collection of attacking talent the nation has had in 2 decades.
Trying to temp Dan Ashworth as Director of Football. The man who appointed Sam Allardyce for England manager.

Be. My. Guest.

So he appointed a manager who went on to achieve a 100% win record?
Fingers crossed that Ashworth leaving further destabilises Newcastle - don't want Man Utd to get their act together, but equally enjoy anything that causes difficulties for the sportswashers. Hopefully Newcastle follow Al-Ettifaq's lead and hand Howe a nice fat contract extension to counteract the optics of key men elsewhere jumping ship.

It'll be interesting to see if Ineos have the transformative effect all the Utd fans seem to be expecting. Some philosophies or approaches from other sports have been successfully transposed onto football, but Ineos don't seem to have revolutionised Nice so far, and how many jumped-up billionaires or businessmen have arrogantly thought they could crack the football code only to spectacularly faceplant (ahem, Boehly, ahem)?

I do think Utd's sense of self-importance may continue to be the biggest obstacle for them. In the absence of a once-in-a-generation manager like Klopp who can elevate all their players, their best bet is probably to follow a 'Brighton+' approach and make the manager subservient to a clear philosophy and approach with players. But would their fans have the patience to see it through, and would they become restless without the annual excitement of splashing huge money on the latest hyped up wonderkid or ageing superstar?
Fingers crossed that Ashworth leaving further destabilises Newcastle - don't want Man Utd to get their act together, but equally enjoy anything that causes difficulties for the sportswashers. Hopefully Newcastle follow Al-Ettifaq's lead and hand Howe a nice fat contract extension to counteract the optics of key men elsewhere jumping ship.

It'll be interesting to see if Ineos have the transformative effect all the Utd fans seem to be expecting. Some philosophies or approaches from other sports have been successfully transposed onto football, but Ineos don't seem to have revolutionised Nice so far, and how many jumped-up billionaires or businessmen have arrogantly thought they could crack the football code only to spectacularly faceplant (ahem, Boehly, ahem)?

I do think Utd's sense of self-importance may continue to be the biggest obstacle for them. In the absence of a once-in-a-generation manager like Klopp who can elevate all their players, their best bet is probably to follow a 'Brighton+' approach and make the manager subservient to a clear philosophy and approach with players. But would their fans have the patience to see it through, and would they become restless without the annual excitement of splashing huge money on the latest hyped up wonderkid or ageing superstar?

As a United fan of over 72 years, it's my view that Ineos investing will bring some bloody professional insight, reality and serious evaluation to the nonsense splurges we've wasted money on. That clown Antony - warra piss-take THAT shite signing was!! Not a fan of Ten Hag at all - shocking communicator in OUR language for a Dutchman. I've worked some years in Vlaanderen in North Belgium where Dutch is the local lingua franca and honest to God, every fella and his brother in the shops spoke better English than he can manage. In my book, he's certainly on borrowed time.
Always thought he was one of the absolute best at failing upwards in the modern game. Blooms system was king at Brighton and I cant really pick up on anything notable hes done with England other than offer under-qualified charlatans the role and extending their contracts after badly misusing the best collection of attacking talent the nation has had in 2 decades.
He's got incredible PR and journalist contacts. This Winter tweet (it's long) is just unbelievable

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1758092699117236569?t=30vVuRKlVICZ8g8--peRNQ&s=19
Quote
Final, final point, Ashworth's always admired Gary Neville as player and thinker about the game.
Oh dear
He's got incredible PR and journalist contacts. This Winter tweet (it's long) is just unbelievable

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1758092699117236569?t=30vVuRKlVICZ8g8--peRNQ&s=19Oh dear
That final, final point is hilarious.  It's the journalistic equivalent of Rick-rolling, making us all read the world's longest tweet before the punchline that the guy's an imbecile.

England have produced a generation of really talented ball-players but I suspect the England DNA thing is largely coincidental.  The (Premier League) Elite Player Performance Plan that came in during 2012 likely had a far bigger impact.  It's effectively killed off academies at lower league clubs but has fast-tracked loads of promising kids into the mega-academies.
Most expensive squad ever in 2023 acording to this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68274866

Although Chelseas isnt up to date apparently. Either way, fuck me they have bought so much shit.
Trying to temp Dan Ashworth as Director of Football. The man who appointed Sam Allardyce for England manager.

Be. My. Guest.

Haven't seen an interview with him so no idea how bright/good he is.... but hasn't Newcastle's recruitment been largely good since the takeover?
Haven't seen an interview with him so no idea how bright/good he is.... but hasn't Newcastle's recruitment been largely good since the takeover?

It has, maybe a bit more homework on the Italian fella but besides that it's been fine.
Haven't seen an interview with him so no idea how bright/good he is.... but hasn't Newcastle's recruitment been largely good since the takeover?
Mixed bag.  He wasn't there when they splurged on Guimaraes, Wood and Trippier.  Two of those have done well for them and the other kneecapped one of their, at the time, relegation rivals.

Nick Pope was a very good signing but again just preying on Burnley.  The rest have been £30m+ signings that have pretty much done about as well as you'd expect given the size of transfer fees and the reputations they arrived with (Isak, Gordon, Botman, Livramento).  The jury is out on Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall.  They seemingly didn't do due diligence on Tonali but not sure if that's on Ashworth.

Howe's success last season seemed as much down to getting a tune out of players like Joelinton, Almiron and Wilson as it was about the new signings.
Barnes has been injured most of the season to be fair to him. But think he and Gordon play the same position so always felt a slightly strange signing.
Haven't seen an interview with him so no idea how bright/good he is.... but hasn't Newcastle's recruitment been largely good since the takeover?

Tonali was an excellent signing tbf
Werent there a few rumours that INEOS wanted to focus on a a British core, which would make sense with Ashworth. Reckon they just got to buying mid-tier British players and supplementing with odd signings elsewhere.
No surprise they have a rat infestation issue.



 :thumbup :wellin



He's got incredible PR and journalist contacts. This Winter tweet (it's long) is just unbelievable

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1758092699117236569?t=30vVuRKlVICZ8g8--peRNQ&s=19Oh dear

Oh dear, admiring Gary Neville as thinker about the game. What a catch for Man Utd.
Werent there a few rumours that INEOS wanted to focus on a a British core, which would make sense with Ashworth. Reckon they just got to buying mid-tier British players and supplementing with odd signings elsewhere.

Well thats fine. The best English players are the ones that are unattainable for them one way or another (Bellingham, Foden, Trent etc).
