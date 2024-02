You can’t blame the pundits for getting excited at the moment. United are playing some great stuff with Ten Hag looking supremely confident in his elite tactics and his players he signed all coming good and proving their value. He was always going to get it right and the express train is now on track and has left the station. Expect United to win a few trophies from here on in. Next step, build the Wembley of the North. Good times indeed. 😁