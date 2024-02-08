« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7720 on: February 8, 2024, 01:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February  8, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
Yes, that was fanciful. Theyd play at the Etihad, despite them being rivals.
And they'd be charged a lot more by Man City for that arrangement that Man City are charged for an effectively infinite lease.

They'll end up sticking some Hammerite and a new coat of paint on at Old Trafford.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7721 on: February 8, 2024, 02:57:30 pm »
Maybe they buy BMD and move the MUFC franchise to Merseyside. Leave EFC at Goodison.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7722 on: February 8, 2024, 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  6, 2024, 10:25:56 pm
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake


Ratcliffe moved his 'tax residency' to Monaco to dodge paying UK tax. He has an estimated personal fortune of £29bn.

He's a scumbag parasite.

But asking for money from the British taxpayer - when he chose to stop contributing - takes the fucking biscuit
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7723 on: February 9, 2024, 06:17:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  8, 2024, 03:11:25 pm

Ratcliffe moved his 'tax residency' to Monaco to dodge paying UK tax. He has an estimated personal fortune of £29bn.

He's a scumbag parasite.

But asking for money from the British taxpayer - when he chose to stop contributing - takes the fucking biscuit

I'm a life-long United fan and the 1st match I attended - and I don't remember a bleedin' thing about it - was as a 6 year old  tiddler in 1952. I'm 100% with you here mate. Don't know about taking any fucking biscuit but sure as shit, he's taking swimming-pool fulls of piss!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7724 on: Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm »
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7725 on: Yesterday at 01:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.

Using that impeccable logic, the obvious solution for united would be getting other players to change their names by deed poll to ensure that they always had Casemiro and Varane in the squad. :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7726 on: Yesterday at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:41:28 pm
Using that impeccable logic, the obvious solution for united would be getting other players to change their names by deed poll to ensure that they always had Casemiro and Varane in the squad. :lmao
Or he signs their maiden sisters for his club?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7727 on: Yesterday at 02:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.
put out a sheet listing Charlton Law and Best.  that's the way to go.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7728 on: Yesterday at 03:25:28 pm »
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!

Let's hope they twat Villa 5-0

Come on you useless conkers!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7729 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:25:28 pm
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!


No, not now, not ever.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7730 on: Yesterday at 03:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:25:28 pm
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!

Let's hope they twat Villa 5-0

Come on you useless conkers!
is the Aldi near you out of decaf, Andy?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7731 on: Yesterday at 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm
No, not now, not ever.
Is the only correct answer. I hope Villa spank them.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7732 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm »
Another week another Simon Stone article fellating half the United squad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7733 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.

Thus summing up their issue the last 11 years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7734 on: Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm »
Watching them today, their entire gameplan screams desperation.

There's no structure, no clear plan, it's roll the dice football!! Rush up the pitch, low percentage shots, dive while feigning injury and hope for a freekick, last ditch tackles because they're out of position. All just seems to be a go out there and hope you get a result mentality, it's bizarre to watch. Give Villa any sort of cohesion in the final third and they grab 5 goals today, it was like rewatching Chelsea huff and puff against Spurs earlier in the season
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7735 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm »
Picking up wins without playing particularly well is a good habit to have. I think theyll probably pip Villa to 5th but cant see them any higher than that as theres a gulf in class to the Top 4. Fingers crossed Villa can re-find their form but injuries and tired legs look to be playing their part.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7736 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
Picking up wins without playing particularly well is a good habit to have. I think theyll probably pip Villa to 5th but cant see them any higher than that as theres a gulf in class to the Top 4. Fingers crossed Villa can re-find their form but injuries and tired legs look to be playing their part.

Think you are being overly generous to Spurs there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7737 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm »
Paging Cantona. Can Cantona come back from the Ski Lodge. Paging Cantona..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7738 on: Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
Picking up wins without playing particularly well is a good habit to have. I think theyll probably pip Villa to 5th but cant see them any higher than that as theres a gulf in class to the Top 4. Fingers crossed Villa can re-find their form but injuries and tired legs look to be playing their part.


Wait a second - they were pummeled today right? They didn't do anything well except fluke a win (much like they tried to only play for a draw against us).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7739 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
Watching them today, their entire gameplan screams desperation.

There's no structure, no clear plan, it's roll the dice football!! Rush up the pitch, low percentage shots, dive while feigning injury and hope for a freekick, last ditch tackles because they're out of position. All just seems to be a go out there and hope you get a result mentality, it's bizarre to watch. Give Villa any sort of cohesion in the final third and they grab 5 goals today, it was like rewatching Chelsea huff and puff against Spurs earlier in the season

That's correct.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7740 on: Today at 03:25:26 am »
The mental gymnastics from the press continues. I'm up watching the Superbowl and during the breaks I've seen Match of the Day and TNT Sports throwing up memes, just desperately making up stats for Poundland.

MOTD: "Hojland is the second youngest player in PL history to score in 5 games in a row"

TNT: "He's the youngest player to score in 5 games in a row for Man United".

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7741 on: Today at 08:39:02 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.

So, what ex-footballer DOESN'T think he's the brightest button in the box ? Scholesey might be a ferkin' commentating narner but warra ferkin' player the lad was!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7742 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm

Wait a second - they were pummeled today right? They didn't do anything well except fluke a win (much like they tried to only play for a draw against us).

Yep, got dominated by Villa, who just didn't have their shooting boots on.  xG of 2.4 to Villa, 1.9 to Utd - and fluked a 2-1 win.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7743 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm »
BBC's Simon Stone shilling for his supper again...

"Man United 'hunting down' rivals"

::)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7744 on: Today at 05:47:41 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:21:29 pm
BBC's Simon Stone shilling for his supper again...

"Man United 'hunting down' rivals"

::) ::)
Just seen a quote from yesterday from Seven Hag saying they could have won at Anfield.

18% possession, one half chance from the Danish flop.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7745 on: Today at 05:51:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:21:29 pm
BBC's Simon Stone shilling for his supper again...

"Man United 'hunting down' rivals"

::)

He's not wrong,they've already hunted down their rivals Brighton and West Ham.

Be very afraid Villa,you're next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7746 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:21:29 pm
BBC's Simon Stone shilling for his supper again...

"Man United 'hunting down' rivals"

::)

13 points behind us..i'm scared...

Last 5 league matches we've got 12 points.

Last 5 league matches for them, 10 points.

They're catching up to fast... ::)


All the top 4 teams have won more points in the last 5 matches than Man Utd. But they are catching Villa their rival.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7747 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm »
the Hag's first away win against a team in the top 9 of the PL.

 ;D
