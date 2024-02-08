Yes, that was fanciful. Theyd play at the Etihad, despite them being rivals.
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the northThe richest club in the world? Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake
Ratcliffe moved his 'tax residency' to Monaco to dodge paying UK tax. He has an estimated personal fortune of £29bn.He's a scumbag parasite.But asking for money from the British taxpayer - when he chose to stop contributing - takes the fucking biscuit
Scholsey, match day live:"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"Paul Scholes is a football genius.
Using that impeccable logic, the obvious solution for united would be getting other players to change their names by deed poll to ensure that they always had Casemiro and Varane in the squad.
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!Let's hope they twat Villa 5-0Come on you useless conkers!
No, not now, not ever.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
