7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February  8, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
Yes, that was fanciful. Theyd play at the Etihad, despite them being rivals.
And they'd be charged a lot more by Man City for that arrangement that Man City are charged for an effectively infinite lease.

They'll end up sticking some Hammerite and a new coat of paint on at Old Trafford.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Maybe they buy BMD and move the MUFC franchise to Merseyside. Leave EFC at Goodison.
Atomic Fumes
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  6, 2024, 10:25:56 pm
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake


Ratcliffe moved his 'tax residency' to Monaco to dodge paying UK tax. He has an estimated personal fortune of £29bn.

He's a scumbag parasite.

But asking for money from the British taxpayer - when he chose to stop contributing - takes the fucking biscuit
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  8, 2024, 03:11:25 pm

Ratcliffe moved his 'tax residency' to Monaco to dodge paying UK tax. He has an estimated personal fortune of £29bn.

He's a scumbag parasite.

But asking for money from the British taxpayer - when he chose to stop contributing - takes the fucking biscuit

I'm a life-long United fan and the 1st match I attended - and I don't remember a bleedin' thing about it - was as a 6 year old  tiddler in 1952. I'm 100% with you here mate. Don't know about taking any fucking biscuit but sure as shit, he's taking swimming-pool fulls of piss!!
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:32:08 pm
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.

Using that impeccable logic, the obvious solution for united would be getting other players to change their names by deed poll to ensure that they always had Casemiro and Varane in the squad. :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:41:28 pm
Using that impeccable logic, the obvious solution for united would be getting other players to change their names by deed poll to ensure that they always had Casemiro and Varane in the squad. :lmao
Or he signs their maiden sisters for his club?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:32:08 pm
Scholsey, match day live:

"Casimiro, Verane. It doesn't really matter how they play, its just having those names on the team sheet"

Paul Scholes is a football genius.
put out a sheet listing Charlton Law and Best.  that's the way to go.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!

Let's hope they twat Villa 5-0

Come on you useless conkers!
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:25:28 pm
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!


No, not now, not ever.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:25:28 pm
We're all Manchester United fans today surely!

Let's hope they twat Villa 5-0

Come on you useless conkers!
is the Aldi near you out of decaf, Andy?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 03:27:49 pm
No, not now, not ever.
Is the only correct answer. I hope Villa spank them.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Another week another Simon Stone article fellating half the United squad.
