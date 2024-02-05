So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north
The richest club in the world? Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake
They can fuck off, the whole area around OT needs the money, not that fucking shithole. Stretford Mall is has been losing shops hand over fist, its losing bars and a food court that only opened in the last 18-24 months, Gorse Hill, Old Trafford, parts of Stretford are a fucking dump, levelling up money needs spending there, not on some billionaires playing - typical Tory c*nt behaviour this