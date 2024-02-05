« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7680 on: February 5, 2024, 06:45:10 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February  5, 2024, 01:09:32 pm
At the least,it looked a heavy downwards/sideways ligament strain to me - effing great that is! The lad's been out for 4 months and it's no coincidence we started shaping better since he returned to the defence.
I feel for the player. He's been really unlucky with these big injuries.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7681 on: February 5, 2024, 08:54:56 pm »
8 weeks out.

Could have been much worse. Thats good news.  Dont want to se any players out for a long time
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7682 on: February 5, 2024, 09:55:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2024, 08:54:56 pm
8 weeks out.

Could have been much worse. Thats good news.  Dont want to se any players out for a long time
So he will miss their game against City but could be fit when they play us ? Great.
Offline smicer07

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7683 on: February 5, 2024, 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February  5, 2024, 09:55:57 pm
So he will miss their game against City but could be fit when they play us ? Great.

He's shit anyway.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7684 on: February 5, 2024, 09:57:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on February  5, 2024, 09:56:34 pm
He's shit anyway.
I think he is their best central defender. So do the few manc fans i know.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7685 on: February 5, 2024, 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February  5, 2024, 09:57:42 pm
I think he is their best central defender. So do the few manc fans i know.

Better than Evans and Maguire?!
Offline smicer07

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7686 on: February 5, 2024, 10:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February  5, 2024, 09:57:42 pm
I think he is their best central defender. So do the few manc fans i know.

That's not saying a lot when Maguire and Varane are the others.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7687 on: February 5, 2024, 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February  5, 2024, 09:55:57 pm
So he will miss their game against City but could be fit when they play us ? Great.
We beat them 7-0 with him playing.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7688 on: February 5, 2024, 10:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  5, 2024, 10:00:40 pm
Better than Evans and Maguire?!
And Varane and Lindleoff. None are great but i reckon he is the best out of the 5. So as i impiied i would rather he missed the game against Us and played V City than the other way round.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7689 on: February 5, 2024, 10:07:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  5, 2024, 10:01:39 pm
We beat them 7-0 with him playing.
Yep. We beat them 7 - 0 at Anfield last season. Meant fuck all when we drew 0 - 0 this season. Thats like saying we beat Crystal Palace 9 - 0 once. DIdn't matter the same season, with virtually the same side, beat us in the F A Cup semi final.
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7690 on: Yesterday at 04:40:38 am »
He's fucking shite.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7691 on: Yesterday at 07:57:25 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on February  5, 2024, 09:56:34 pm
He's shit anyway.

Martinez shit? You've got to be joking fella!   
Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7692 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 am »
I hope he's back for us so Mo can sit him on his arse again
Offline Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7693 on: Yesterday at 12:22:53 pm »
Beckenbauer out injured, but surely they have a Cannavaro or Nesta just waiting to break through to the first time like Seedorf has?
Online Vegeta

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7694 on: Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm »
Anyone who thinks they will beat Villa, tempted to put £500 quid on them feels like they turned another corner again.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7695 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake
Offline killer-heels

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7696 on: Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake

Im sure Burnham will help them out in order for some Everton favours down the line.
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7697 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake

Billionaires love public subsidies.
Offline Statto Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7698 on: Today at 12:41:01 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm
Billionaires love public subsidies.

Yep, check out how the new stadiums in the US are funded, & it's mostly through local taxes.
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7699 on: Today at 12:57:36 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 07:57:25 am
Martinez shit? You've got to be joking fella!   

No, I don't rate him at all. At least not as a centre half. He's about a foot too small.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 01:44:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake

Man City only pay about £6m per annum rent for their while pulling in roughly £70m in match day revenue. They also get naming rights sponsorship from 'mother' for something they don't own.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 05:49:03 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:57:36 am
No, I don't rate him at all. At least not as a centre half. He's about a foot too small.
A good little 'un's better than a donkey - and we've already got a couple of them!!
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 08:44:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:44:08 am
Man City only pay about £6m per annum rent for their while pulling in roughly £70m in match day revenue. They also get naming rights sponsorship from 'mother' for something they don't own.

£3 million they pay
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 08:47:27 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February  5, 2024, 09:55:57 pm
So he will miss their game against City but could be fit when they play us ? Great.

Mo likes this, can sit him on his arse again.
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 08:51:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the north

The richest club in the world?  Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake

They can fuck off, the whole area around OT needs the money, not that fucking shithole. Stretford Mall is has been losing shops hand over fist, its losing bars and a food court that only opened in the last 18-24 months, Gorse Hill, Old Trafford, parts of Stretford are a fucking dump, levelling up money needs spending there, not on some billionaires playing - typical Tory c*nt behaviour this
