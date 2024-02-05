At the least,it looked a heavy downwards/sideways ligament strain to me - effing great that is! The lad's been out for 4 months and it's no coincidence we started shaping better since he returned to the defence.
8 weeks out.Could have been much worse. Thats good news. Dont want to se any players out for a long time
So he will miss their game against City but could be fit when they play us ? Great.
He's shit anyway.
I think he is their best central defender. So do the few manc fans i know.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Better than Evans and Maguire?!
We beat them 7-0 with him playing.
So the papers are suggesting that Ineos want public levelling up funds to help rebuild old Trafford as the Wembley of the northThe richest club in the world? Public funds? I hope that this is a joke or a mistake
Billionaires love public subsidies.
Martinez shit? You've got to be joking fella!
