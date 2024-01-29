« previous next »
Have suddenly got messages from a couple of old United supporting mates after years of silence,like a couple of mummies awakened giddy for their future but forgot to look in the mirror first.
Quote from: Tobelius on January 29, 2024, 04:18:11 pm
Have suddenly got messages from a couple of old United supporting mates after years of silence,like a couple of mummies awakened giddy for their future but forgot to look in the mirror first.

Remind them we're not after Moyes , so we'll be fine.
Quote from: Tobelius on January 29, 2024, 04:18:11 pm
Have suddenly got messages from a couple of old United supporting mates after years of silence,like a couple of mummies awakened giddy for their future but forgot to look in the mirror first.
Jurgen went from being overrated to underrated in a matter of days. But what do they know anyway? They've been celebrating poor decisions for a decade e.g spending £1bn to go backwards.

Also, our players are so underrated for some reason. This is a very good team with a lot of potential but some see them as "average" or "overrated"
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 29, 2024, 04:33:19 pm
Jurgen went from being overrated to underrated in a matter of days. But what do they know anyway? They've been celebrating poor decisions for a decade e.g spending £1bn to go backwards.

Also, our players are so underrated for some reason. This is a very good team with a lot of potential but some see them as "average" or "overrated"
You've got to love how Klopp is over rated, while simultaneously our players are only over achieving because of Klopp. The mental gymnastics are amazing.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 29, 2024, 05:58:12 pm
What were they chanting?  I couldnt make it out
rhymes with "greatest" but starts with "rap ..... "
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 29, 2024, 05:58:12 pm
What were they chanting?  I couldnt make it out



Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January 28, 2024, 08:55:36 am
Feels like United fans never speak about any of their keepers pre-Schmeichel

I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?
 ;D

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1752026929828413694

Quote
Six Glazer siblings to make up to £150m each from Man Utd share sale - have already split £700m since takeover from dividends, director payments and previous share sales.

Each Glazer has shareholding in an irrevocable trust which should avoid tax charges

Quote from: PaulF on January 29, 2024, 06:25:39 pm
I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?
Very little between him and Clem.
Quote from: PaulF on January 29, 2024, 06:25:39 pm
I suppose it's like trying to find our best goalie.  I know we've had a fair few really good ones. But would any of them keep Alisson out?
I would have thought there are 3, 4+ players from the last 6 years who get into Liverpool's all time XI (TAA, Van Dijk, Allison, Salah, maybe even Robertson). Been a shit time to watch them as a United fan.
Quote from: tonysleft on January 29, 2024, 09:11:11 pm
I would have thought there are 3, 4+ players from the last 6 years who get into Liverpool's all time XI (TAA, Van Dijk, Allison, Salah, maybe even Robertson). Been a shit time to watch them as a United fan.
Before Yernited started winning with Fergie, Liverpool had a lot of world-class players who won things with us. But all the players you mentioned would be in with a shout for sure.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 29, 2024, 09:14:14 pm
Before Yernited started winning with Fergie, Liverpool had a lot of world-class players who won things with us. But all the players you mentioned would be in with a shout for sure.

What would you say Terry?

Van Dijk for sure.
Robertson quite possibly (I go back to the early 80s so couldnt comment on the full backs from Shankss day)
Salah probably but depends on what formation gets picked
Alisson possibly but Clemence takes some beating
Trent maybe, but hes so different to any previous RB its hard to judge
Mané on a shortlist but Id still go with Barnes
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 29, 2024, 09:17:52 pm
What would you say Terry?

Van Dijk for sure.
Robertson quite possibly (I go back to the early 80s so couldnt comment on the full backs from Shankss day)
Salah probably but depends on what formation gets picked
Alisson possibly but Clemence takes some beating
Trent maybe, but hes so different to any previous RB its hard to judge
Mané on a shortlist but Id still go with Barnes
Far too many to choose from, mate. You could probably pick about 7 or 8 World-class teams going back to Shanks and up to now.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on January 28, 2024, 08:28:52 pm
They had a keeper called Paddy Roach in the 70's. He was shite too.

You're wrong about Roach. It was spelled Roche. But you're right about him being shite . . .
Johnno.. where's your list?  :D

I'll make it easier for you if you don't want to do an 11. Name your top 5-6-7 opponents you've seen versus Man Utd.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:01:17 am
Johnno.. where's your list?  :D

I'll make it easier for you if you don't want to do an 11. Name your top 5-6-7 opponents you've seen versus Man Utd.

Head's up to me eyebrows at the minute mate. Can't string a squad together so I'll leave it for the now and hope for inspiration . . . .
So the usual PR from that lot about Rashford pulling a sickie the morning after a public bender with his mate in Belfast.

"He's taken responsibility for his actions". Why the cryptic nonsense? Just say he's been disciplined and fined ::)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 29, 2024, 09:27:48 pm
Far too many to choose from, mate. You could probably pick about 7 or 8 World-class teams going back to Shanks and up to now.

I was thinking keepers. In response to the idea nobody mentions a united keeper other than Shmicael.
Seems like it's Alisson and Clem for us then a big drop off.  I don't remember Clem to be fair and he rarely gets mentioned alongside other of our legends.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:09:10 am
I was thinking keepers. In response to the idea nobody mentions a united keeper other than Shmicael.
Seems like it's Alisson and Clem for us then a big drop off.  I don't remember Clem to be fair and he rarely gets mentioned alongside other of our legends.

I'd always considered him the best Liverpool keeper I'd ever seen, but I can't decide now between him and Alisson
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:09:10 am
I was thinking keepers. In response to the idea nobody mentions a united keeper other than Shmicael.
Seems like it's Alisson and Clem for us then a big drop off.  I don't remember Clem to be fair and he rarely gets mentioned alongside other of our legends.

Clem and Ali stand head and shoulders above the keepers I've seen. I'm still slightly leaning towards Clem as being the better keeper, but its extremely close, Brucie was a great keeper, but a fucking lunatic who you knew would do something stupid at some point.
Ali plays a different role though.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:56:33 am
So the usual PR from that lot about Rashford pulling a sickie the morning after a public bender with his mate in Belfast.

"He's taken responsibility for his actions". Why the cryptic nonsense? Just say he's been disciplined and fined ::)

What's going on with Rashford I wonder. Such a bad decision to go out and then cry off training the next day. It wasn't a mistake or an accident it was a deliberate choice he made. He must have known the reaction it would get. So unprofessional. Awful attitude, arrogance. Call it what you want
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:07 am
Clem and Ali stand head and shoulders above the keepers I've seen. I'm still slightly leaning towards Clem as being the better keeper, but its extremely close, Brucie was a great keeper, but a fucking lunatic who you knew would do something stupid at some point.

Loved Brucie to bits, but he was lucky not to be around in the social media days. Karius's career virtually ended after that CL final, while Brucie regularly did much worse (CSKA and Widzew knocking us out of the European Cup the prime examples), without even being elbowed in the head. He wouldn't have lasted more than a couple of seasons these days, yet he stuck around for nearly 15 years and won the lot. :)
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 12:25:06 pm
Loved Brucie to bits, but he was lucky not to be around in the social media days. Karius's career virtually ended after that CL final, while Brucie regularly did much worse (CSKA and Widzew knocking us out of the European Cup the prime examples), without even being elbowed in the head. He wouldn't have lasted more than a couple of seasons these days, yet he stuck around for nearly 15 years and won the lot. :)

He'd have been hung, drawn and quartered these days.

I remember Barney telling a story, he got the ball, just turned and knocked a backpass into the area, no sign of Brucie and he scored and OG. Then he sees Bruce near the corner flag "What the fuck are you doing there?"  "I thought that was where you'd play it" :lmao
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:01:10 pm
He'd have been hung, drawn and quartered these days.

I remember Barney telling a story, he got the ball, just turned and knocked a backpass into the area, no sign of Brucie and he scored and OG. Then he sees Bruce near the corner flag "What the fuck are you doing there?"  "I thought that was where you'd play it" :lmao
Brilliant stuff.
Barney is a great speaker/story teller.
Quote from: SamLad on January 29, 2024, 06:02:14 pm
rhymes with "greatest" but starts with "rap ..... "


Were they confusing Anthony with Ronaldo?

Quote from: Samie on January 29, 2024, 07:53:00 pm
;D

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1752026929828413694

Remind me which club wanted us to all eventually float on the open market? Chat shit, get banged.
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 04:43:47 am
Head's up to me eyebrows at the minute mate. Can't string a squad together so I'll leave it for the now and hope for inspiration . . . .

No worries.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 29, 2024, 09:17:52 pm
What would you say Terry?

Van Dijk for sure.
Robertson quite possibly (I go back to the early 80s so couldnt comment on the full backs from Shankss day)
Salah probably but depends on what formation gets picked
Alisson possibly but Clemence takes some beating
Trent maybe, but hes so different to any previous RB its hard to judge
Mané on a shortlist but Id still go with Barnes
Ray Clemence was a fantastic keeper, I remember being gutted when he announced he was leaving in 1981.

He's listed as 6 foot but I remember him being 5' 11.5" in top trumps!

He could literally fly through the air to save a ball that looked set for the top corner. A totally different keeper to Ali of course and for me a better keeper than Peter Shilton.
Down to 9th now, good luck against Wolves tomorrow  :wave
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:49:12 pm
Ray Clemence was a fantastic keeper, I remember being gutted when he announced he was leaving in 1981.

He's listed as 6 foot but I remember him being 5' 11.5" in top trumps!

He could literally fly through the air to save a ball that looked set for the top corner. A totally different keeper to Ali of course and for me a better keeper than Peter Shilton.

He was the reason i support Liverpool.  Late 70's i was a Canadian kid in London with my parents for a year, age 9 or 10. Enfield ffs  Arsenal and Spurs. A few days into school and it quickly becomes apparent that i was going to need choose a side  ;D but i met kids on both sides i didn't want to lose any friends so i said id think about it on the weekend. So on the sat i sat my ass in front of the tv to see what is this football of which they speak and it was a Liverpool game and Ray Clemence completely stole the show he made brave saves at peoples feet he came rushing out and got there first and booted it away, he went successfully flying through the air on numerous occasions. i was transfixed. Id never seen anything like this. It was fabulous. To top it all off, my mom cleaned the flat we had rented that weekend and found a toy plastic coin commemorating (i found out years later) our first fa cup win. Had the crest on one side score of the game on the other. That obviously sealed the deal.

I went to school on the Monday and told everybody i was a Liverpool fan  ;D  they protested loudly but eventually let me get away with it as i was canadian and we rolled everybody that year, my team was the best all year and i didn't need to choose my friends either. I've always felt i owe Liverpool football club for that new kid in school helping hand so ive supported them ever since. But it was definitely Clemence that did it.

 
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:21:35 am
What's going on with Rashford I wonder. Such a bad decision to go out and then cry off training the next day. It wasn't a mistake or an accident it was a deliberate choice he made. He must have known the reaction it would get. So unprofessional. Awful attitude, arrogance. Call it what you want

I'm a very old United fan (78 - sometimes it feels like more . . .) and my grandson was doing some building work on Rashford's biggy new house in Alderley. 1st morning, project manager calls ALL the lads together and gave them strict instructions that NONE of them must ever attempt to speak to Rashford if or when he visits the site. Tells me ALL I now need to know about him so he can FUCK OFF TOMORROW for me!! Who the fuck do some of these "superstars" think they fucking are???
The Rashford thing is really odd.

I didnt know footballers still did this in this days and age.  Is it just him, or does no one have respect for the manager?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:49:12 pm
Ray Clemence was a fantastic keeper, I remember being gutted when he announced he was leaving in 1981.

He's listed as 6 foot but I remember him being 5' 11.5" in top trumps!

He could literally fly through the air to save a ball that looked set for the top corner. A totally different keeper to Ali of course and for me a better keeper than Peter Shilton.
It was a pity him and Shilton were around in the same era

Both were fantastic and probably the best two in the world at that time
