Ray Clemence was a fantastic keeper, I remember being gutted when he announced he was leaving in 1981.



He's listed as 6 foot but I remember him being 5' 11.5" in top trumps!



He could literally fly through the air to save a ball that looked set for the top corner. A totally different keeper to Ali of course and for me a better keeper than Peter Shilton.



He was the reason i support Liverpool. Late 70's i was a Canadian kid in London with my parents for a year, age 9 or 10. Enfield ffs Arsenal and Spurs. A few days into school and it quickly becomes apparent that i was going to need choose a sidebut i met kids on both sides i didn't want to lose any friends so i said id think about it on the weekend. So on the sat i sat my ass in front of the tv to see what is this football of which they speak and it was a Liverpool game and Ray Clemence completely stole the show he made brave saves at peoples feet he came rushing out and got there first and booted it away, he went successfully flying through the air on numerous occasions. i was transfixed. Id never seen anything like this. It was fabulous. To top it all off, my mom cleaned the flat we had rented that weekend and found a toy plastic coin commemorating (i found out years later) our first fa cup win. Had the crest on one side score of the game on the other. That obviously sealed the deal.I went to school on the Monday and told everybody i was a Liverpool fanthey protested loudly but eventually let me get away with it as i was canadian and we rolled everybody that year, my team was the best all year and i didn't need to choose my friends either. I've always felt i owe Liverpool football club for that new kid in school helping hand so ive supported them ever since. But it was definitely Clemence that did it.