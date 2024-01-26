« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 390903 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 26, 2024, 01:25:39 pm
I played against Mark Hughes when I was 16 and it was clear to me then that he was going to be a massive success in the game.
He was a strong as an ox then.

My School, St Hugh's, Birkenhead got to the semi-final of the School's Nationals and we played against his School, Ruabon.
They beat us 2-1 with Hughes running the show.
We had a lad at Centre Back at the time called John Kerr, R.I.P. who went on to play for Tranmere at Centre Forward.
When he played for us and Birkenhead town I hardly saw anyone give him a hard game until that day against Hughes.

I played against John Kerr in junior Sunday league, either U11 or U14. His team, Pathfinders, were a school year older than us and it showed as they beat us 14-0. Mark Hughes would have been quite a bit younger than John Kerr.

I have a memory of watching John Kerr play for Rovers against Bristol City in front of about 1500 fans.

Anyway, this has bugger all to do with Man Utd.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 12:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 08:55:36 am
Feels like United fans never speak about any of their keepers pre-Schmeichel

Before him, Alex Stepney was the last good keeper that they had, Bailey, Leighton, Walsh, Sealey were not a patch on Schmeichel.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on January 26, 2024, 07:08:37 am
No Denis Law, johnno? I always thought he would be up there.

Me and my mates met Denis Law in the Coliseum in Rome before the 77 euro cup final - great bloke chatted to us for a while and said he was hoping for a Liverpool win and for us to keep out of trouble.
Great player as well
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 08:55:36 am
Feels like United fans never speak about any of their keepers pre-Schmeichel

With the exception of perhaps Edwin van der sar and Alex Stepney, we've never had too much to shout about when you think about it have we?? . . . . ;D ;D ;D  There's been a few clowns in amongst these faces too.
 https://www.football365.com/news/feature-man-utd-goalkeepers-ranked-since-ferguson-took-over-de-gea-schmeichel-van-der-sar
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm »
Is Sir Marcus Rashford the latest naughty boy at Manchester United? Hes out of the game due to an internal matter
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 04:32:37 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm
Is Sir Marcus Rashford the latest naughty boy at Manchester United? Hes out of the game due to an internal matter

Spotted clubbing in Belfast on Thursday night then phoned in sick for Friday training apparently.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm
Is Sir Marcus Rashford the latest naughty boy at Manchester United? Hes out of the game due to an internal matter

Hes got a hangover  :P

He was out in a Belfast nightclub the other night, and then didnt turn up a training claiming to be ill.

Hes a waster, a bone idle player having a dreadful season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm
Is Sir Marcus Rashford the latest naughty boy at Manchester United? Hes out of the game due to an internal matter

United were briefing that Rashford hadnt travelled due to illness.

Two hours later Ten Hag says "it's an internal.matter, I will deal with it"

Man manager extraodinaire :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 04:58:02 pm »
Full strength against Newport County.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 05:16:54 pm »
It sounds like this club is turning men in their 20s who join them into depressed alcoholics. It should be a lesson to Europe's young talents.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 05:45:54 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 09:33:05 am
I played against John Kerr in junior Sunday league, either U11 or U14. His team, Pathfinders, were a school year older than us and it showed as they beat us 14-0. Mark Hughes would have been quite a bit younger than John Kerr.

I have a memory of watching John Kerr play for Rovers against Bristol City in front of about 1500 fans.

Anyway, this has bugger all to do with Man Utd.
Hughes was a strapping 13 year old at the time, but you wouldn't have known it as he didn't look any younger than anyone else and like I said, as strong as an ox.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 05:52:05 pm »
Is this the moment United realised that they're not actually turning corners but are, in fact, circling a rather large drain?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 06:10:08 pm »
Could hear Fernandes screaming at Garnacho then. What a captain.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 06:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:52:05 pm
Is this the moment United realised that they're not actually turning corners but are, in fact, circling a rather large drain?
That is a fucking class comment  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm »
Anthony paying back 50 p from his 90 million purchase with that goal. Well done son
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm
Anthony paying back 50 p from his 90 million purchase with that goal. Well done son

Found his level against League Two opposition  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm
Anthony paying back 50 p from his 90 million purchase with that goal. Well done son

And an assist..come on!

Rashford went on the tear with his mate who plays for Larne the other night. Over for a quiet visit and ends up at Thompsons Garage.he deserves everything he gets.Thompsons is a complete shit hole!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm
Anthony paying back 50 p from his 90 million purchase with that goal. Well done son
That celebration as well. :wanker
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7498 on: Yesterday at 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm
That celebration as well. :wanker
he tapped in a rebound wasn't it?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7499 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 pm »
BBC praising them after that  :D Contrast that with our utter domination. Insulting that the scores are similar.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7500 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm
That celebration as well. :wanker
I did smile when he got so emotional over scoring against some vets and shepherds.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7501 on: Yesterday at 07:52:35 pm »
Credit where credit is due. If Man U win games like this one, they will certainly be in the mix for the League 2 Playoffs at the end of the season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7502 on: Yesterday at 08:22:50 pm »
Nice, down to -3 goal difference. Oh. My bad.  ::)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7503 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:36:11 pm
he tapped in a rebound wasn't it?

With his right foot tbf.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7504 on: Yesterday at 08:28:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:09:39 pm
Before him, Alex Stepney was the last good keeper that they had, Bailey, Leighton, Walsh, Sealey were not a patch on Schmeichel.

They had a keeper called Paddy Roach in the 70's. He was shite too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7505 on: Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7506 on: Yesterday at 09:15:30 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm
https://twitter.com/BigManNick_/status/1751688009290780695

Antonys the, er, greatest 🫣

😂 accidental partridge will be all over that
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7507 on: Yesterday at 09:26:25 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7508 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:36:11 pm
he tapped in a rebound wasn't it?
But it was the way he did it. Worth his transfer fee alone.

Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
I did smile when he got so emotional over scoring against some vets and shepherds.
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7509 on: Today at 10:01:05 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7510 on: Today at 10:09:07 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm
Anthony paying back 50 p from his 90 million purchase with that goal. Well done son

Now they can suspend Rashford as Anthony is the greatest and will replace all the goals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm
https://twitter.com/BigManNick_/status/1751688009290780695

Antonys the, er, greatest 🫣
In the office trying to suppress my laughter at this :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 11:23:21 am »
This is the new 'Let's go Brandon'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7513 on: Today at 11:38:21 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm
With the exception of perhaps Edwin van der sar and Alex Stepney, we've never had too much to shout about when you think about it have we?? . . . . ;D ;D ;D  There's been a few clowns in amongst these faces too.
 https://www.football365.com/news/feature-man-utd-goalkeepers-ranked-since-ferguson-took-over-de-gea-schmeichel-van-der-sar


Back when Man U signed Taibi, financing football transfers through a third party was still quite in its infancy (as in, the buying club negotiates to pay the transfer fee over a number of seasons, but the selling club wants the money up-front, so they use a finance company to advance them the transfer fee in full - for a cost; the finance company is then paid by the buying club). The company I worked for at the time was involved in brokering the finance, and one the lads in my team was directly involved in that.

After it all went through, he would [lightheartedly] boast about his involvement.

After it became clear Taibi was absolute shite, he stopped.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7514 on: Today at 11:38:47 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm
https://twitter.com/BigManNick_/status/1751688009290780695

Antonys the, er, greatest 🫣

What are they singing? I can't make it out.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7515 on: Today at 11:40:24 am »
starts with a R
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7516 on: Today at 11:43:22 am »
