I played against Mark Hughes when I was 16 and it was clear to me then that he was going to be a massive success in the game.
He was a strong as an ox then.
My School, St Hugh's, Birkenhead got to the semi-final of the School's Nationals and we played against his School, Ruabon.
They beat us 2-1 with Hughes running the show.
We had a lad at Centre Back at the time called John Kerr, R.I.P. who went on to play for Tranmere at Centre Forward.
When he played for us and Birkenhead town I hardly saw anyone give him a hard game until that day against Hughes.
I played against John Kerr in junior Sunday league, either U11 or U14. His team, Pathfinders, were a school year older than us and it showed as they beat us 14-0. Mark Hughes would have been quite a bit younger than John Kerr.
I have a memory of watching John Kerr play for Rovers against Bristol City in front of about 1500 fans.
Anyway, this has bugger all to do with Man Utd.