Wow, that's a big, big shout mate. I'll start the memory bank rolling and give it a good dose of scanning and when and if I can convince myself who of those I've seen deserves to be in, I'll post it.





I've been delving into the memory bank and it's been a right challenge that's had me arguing with meself on occasion - that's how tough it's proved to be!! Anyway, enough waffle I've made my choice and here it is. In goal has to be the Great Dane Schmeichel. Mad at times but he for me anyway, invented the scary Star Jump that so fazed many a goal-scorer that they missed more than they hit!Right back: I've settled on naming the man I did see play a couple of times but to be dead truthful, I was swayed by everything my Dad told me about the repeated cultured performances of the man that I've finally selected. That man was Irishman Johnny Carey and the captain of the early 50's United team.Left back: That's dead easy. Manchester-born lad, captain of the Babes and England international, left-winger originally but converted to left-back by Matt who saw such great leadership, speed and skill in Roger Byrne.Right half: Has to be Roy Keane. Yet another captain and driver-leader. Yep at times could be one awkward immovable crazy bastard but always, ALWAYS passionate about delivering.Centre half: Struggled here to decide between two greats in this but eventually had to come down on the side of naming the immovable Dutch giant, Jaap Stam.Left half: Unquestionably, Duncan Edwards, the gentle giant man-boy from Dudley. Never have seen before or since ANYONE who has ever come close to the Big Fella. For those who never did have the privilege of seeing him, the greatest accolade I could give him - and some might be offended by my next words, but I didn't choose them lightly believe you me. Big Duncan was THAT GOOD that had he survived the Munich disaster in tact, Bobby Moore would never have played in never mind captained Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup-winning side.Right wing: Without doubt Cristiano Ronaldo. In spite of so very much that has gone by since he first made his kiddy-debut, he's been an absolute phenomenon of the international game in terms of his contribution and particularly his longevity and what he's delivered in the near 23 years he's been at the top of his craft.Inside right: Has to be - for me anyway - George Best. Can't use enough superlatives to capture the genius that was George. In so many ways, I think he never truly delivered his full potential. I can only imagine how magnificent he would have been if not for the demon drink. God rest him.Centre-forward: The greatest header of the old uncoated leather casey football I ever saw is Barnsley-born Tommy Taylor that Matt signed in 1953. But Matt refused to saddle Tommy with a £30,000 price tag so he agreed to pay only £29,999 to Barnsley. Then Matt took a quid out of his wallet and gave it the Barnsley tea lady!! Tommy scored 112 goals for United in 166 games and he scored 16 goals in 19 games for England.Inside left: For me, it just has to be the Welsh warrior that was Mark Hughes. Thighs like oak trees, brave, combative because he needed to be in an era where the likes of thugs such as Vinny Jones were actually permitted to assault real footballers! Not the greatest tally of goals-scored but the scorer of critically important goals at critically important moments. In his 1st stint at United, he made 89 appearances and netted 37.Then off he went to Barcelona. Did a bit there but wasn't the same lad when he came back. Still loved his passion!!Outside left: The one and only Sir Bobby Charlton. The superlatives describing him are endless and for me in terms of his importance to the rejuvenation of United after Munich, nothing captures the critically important role Bob played. A magnificent striker of the ball - either cannonball foot would bury 30 yard thunderbolts, speed, grace, vision where do you stop?? In my opinion, a big call I know but Bobby is England's greatest ever footballer.My subs: Centre back Nemanja Vidic - immense courage and for a big fella, a decent level of speed and skill-set.Centre forward: Has to be Ruud Van Nistelrooy 150 goals in 219 games. Struggled with injuries at times or he could have added another 40 or 50 goals.So there is my 65 yearsworth assessment. Some great times, some tragic times but all of them memorable.