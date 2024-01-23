« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7360 on: Yesterday at 03:57:50 pm »
Mods get rid of that stupid, sorry excuse of a motherfucker...don;t mean Tony.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7361 on: Yesterday at 04:11:10 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm
You're talking absolute shite and making us all look bad. No way that chancer would be offered the United job.

;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7362 on: Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
After taking Omar from City, it wouldn't surprise me if we brought in Michael Edwards from Ludonautics then went for Klopp.

The days of pitching Disneyland behind us, it would be mightily attractive. Like Omar backing himself to be the one to turn us around, it's probably an opportunity Klopp would relish now.

You're not even trying now, no wonder every site fucks you off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7363 on: Yesterday at 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
After taking Omar from City, it wouldn't surprise me if we brought in Michael Edwards from Ludonautics then went for Klopp.

The days of pitching Disneyland behind us, it would be mightily attractive. Like Omar backing himself to be the one to turn us around, it's probably an opportunity Klopp would relish now.

Michael Edwards has already turned you down once, he's made it clear he doesn't want that sort of job anymore which is why he got involved with the new set up. No chance Klopp would go to you now, he is too busy building Liverpool 2.0.  :wave
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7364 on: Yesterday at 04:54:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:36:16 pm
Michael Edwards has already turned you down once, he's made it clear he doesn't want that sort of job anymore which is why he got involved with the new set up. No chance Klopp would go to you now, he is too busy building Liverpool 2.0.  :wave

And he's staying for Liverpool 3.0.  :scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7365 on: Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
I'm guessing that "SoccerDude" is about 9?

Anyone using the name SoccerDude is off to the worst possible start as it is, hes not letting us down there!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7366 on: Yesterday at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm
He's in the pisstake thread so he's clearly not being serious and at least can laugh at the idiocy of their situation.

This is an excellent point and completely correct.

This IS the pisstake thread. I'm enjoying his brave new world philosophy on how great the Mancs are.

I for one am very afraid. After 8 mints at the ready!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7367 on: Yesterday at 05:07:31 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
After taking Omar from City, it wouldn't surprise me if we brought in Michael Edwards from Ludonautics then went for Klopp.

The days of pitching Disneyland behind us, it would be mightily attractive. Like Omar backing himself to be the one to turn us around, it's probably an opportunity Klopp would relish now.


Would you bet your pocket money on it?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7368 on: Yesterday at 05:28:10 pm »
https://theathletic.com/5221603/2024/01/23/andre-onana-afcon-cameroon-team-news/

Andre Onana dropped for Cameroon's pivotal final group game.

ICYMI, his AFCON story so far:

- Arrived late and missed first game after playing in Man United's 2-2 draw with Spurs; had to be "calmed down" by El-Hadj Diouf after screaming in the tunnel
- Made zero saves in Cameroon's 3-1 loss to Senegal
- Benched for third game with Cameroon needing a win to progress

 :jester :jester :jester
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7369 on: Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 05:07:31 pm

Would you bet your pocket money on it?
Don't think you are allowed to tempt a minor into gambling.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7370 on: Yesterday at 05:38:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm
Don't think you are allowed to tempt a minor into gambling.
Are we ok to point him in the direction of the Ev thread where he can volunteer to get launched at their next home game?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7371 on: Yesterday at 05:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:28:10 pm
https://theathletic.com/5221603/2024/01/23/andre-onana-afcon-cameroon-team-news/

Andre Onana dropped for Cameroon's pivotal final group game.

ICYMI, his AFCON story so far:

- Arrived late and missed first game after playing in Man United's 2-2 draw with Spurs; had to be "calmed down" by El-Hadj Diouf after screaming in the tunnel
- Made zero saves in Cameroon's 3-1 loss to Senegal
- Benched for third game with Cameroon needing a win to progress

 :jester :jester :jester

An absolute train wreck of a signing. It was time for De Gea to go, of course we bring in someone who's even more of a calamity. The worst keeper I've seen play for us in my time supporting United, and I include Taibi and Carroll in that list. Onana's fundamentals are non-existent. He's the only keeper I've seen that dives for the ball yet doesn't go anywhere, it's bizarre.

Another reason why Ten Hag shouldn't be given another penny to spend. He's already saddled us with enough shite - shut up shop on spending this window and stop letting him indulge in his Eredivisie fetish - then sack him towards the end of this season ready to start afresh next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7372 on: Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Yesterday at 05:38:11 pm
An absolute train wreck of a signing. It was time for De Gea to go, of course we bring in someone who's even more of a calamity. The worst keeper I've seen play for us in my time supporting United, and I include Taibi and Carroll in that list. Onana's fundamentals are non-existent. He's the only keeper I've seen that dives for the ball yet doesn't go anywhere, it's bizarre.

Another reason why Ten Hag shouldn't be given another penny to spend. He's already saddled us with enough shite - shut up shop on spending this window and stop letting him indulge in his Eredivisie fetish - then sack him towards the end of this season ready to start afresh next.

I was lucky enough to watch Paddy Roche
He was worse still.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7373 on: Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Yesterday at 05:38:11 pm
Another reason why Ten Hag shouldn't be given another penny to spend. He's already saddled us with enough shite - shut up shop on spending this window and stop letting him indulge in his Eredivisie fetish - then sack him towards the end of this season ready to start afresh next.

Not sure about sacking Ten Hag. All I know is that I can type in 'Eredivisie' and 'fetish'... It takes a little while. 2,230 matches. Yeah? Just click on one at random,,. 'Dutch managers must be punished for signing shit players.'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7374 on: Yesterday at 08:14:11 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Yesterday at 05:38:11 pm
An absolute train wreck of a signing. It was time for De Gea to go, of course we bring in someone who's even more of a calamity. The worst keeper I've seen play for us in my time supporting United, and I include Taibi and Carroll in that list. Onana's fundamentals are non-existent. He's the only keeper I've seen that dives for the ball yet doesn't go anywhere, it's bizarre.

Another reason why Ten Hag shouldn't be given another penny to spend. He's already saddled us with enough shite - shut up shop on spending this window and stop letting him indulge in his Eredivisie fetish - then sack him towards the end of this season ready to start afresh next.
Totally agree. He's absolutely shite. And the thing I dislike about him the most beyond how shit he's been is how he decided to dig out Maguire on his debut to try and endear himself to the fans. Having a go at a player who has taken the shit across the globe Maguire has for the last 2 years is utterly low, especially to do so for the cameras.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7375 on: Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:14:11 pm
Totally agree. He's absolutely shite. And the thing I dislike about him the most beyond how shit he's been is how he decided to dig out Maguire on his debut to try and endear himself to the fans. Having a go at a player who has taken the shit across the globe Maguire has for the last 2 years is utterly low, especially to do so for the cameras.

To be fair the shit that Maguire took across the globe (what a phrase) was his own fault when he decided to attack the Albanians. Now he brought in Europe to make fun of him.

Otherwise no one really cares about him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7376 on: Yesterday at 08:36:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm
To be fair the shit that Maguire took across the globe (what a phrase) was his own fault when he decided to attack the Albanians. Now he brought in Europe to make fun of him.

Otherwise no one really cares about him.

Isn't Maguire's retrial up soon? Never ending comedy with these.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7377 on: Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm
To be fair the shit that Maguire took across the globe (what a phrase) was his own fault when he decided to attack the Albanians. Now he brought in Europe to make fun of him.

Otherwise no one really cares about him.
What? Are you talking about the embarrassing celebration he did in reaction to shit he'd been getting for over a year before that? The guy gets slagged in the Ghanaian Parliament, that's global.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7378 on: Yesterday at 08:39:53 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
What? Are you talking about the embarrassing celebration he did in reaction to shit he'd been getting for over a year before that? The guy gets slagged in the Ghanaian Parliament, that's global.
at some point in the future that's gonna be one of the best football trivia questions ever.  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7379 on: Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm »
Soccer Dude is not real. He is one of you lot on a "hilarious" wind up. Come on own up whoever it is. Nobody is that stupid even manc fans.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7380 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm
Soccer Dude is not real. He is one of you lot on a "hilarious" wind up. Come on own up whoever it is. Nobody is that stupid even manc fans.

Cantona finally got reception from the ski lodge.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7381 on: Yesterday at 09:08:56 pm »
Onana makes Calamity James look competent. Definitely one of those players who thought he had made it signing for United but finding out that he is hopelessly out of his depth in the Premier League. Not sure if he's even Championship standard.

Think I'd rather have Bogdán between the sticks.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7382 on: Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm
I was lucky enough to watch Paddy Roche
He was worse still.
I saw him play a blinder for Halifax Town vs Northampton Town in 1984 (my first ever experience of going to a match). Finished 0-0 thanks to him, and the fact both teams were complete shite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7383 on: Yesterday at 09:36:30 pm »
Honest question, when's the last decent signing United made?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7384 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm
I saw him play a blinder for Halifax Town vs Northampton Town in 1984 (my first ever experience of going to a match). Finished 0-0 thanks to him, and the fact both teams were complete shite
Cobblers little better when they beat Hodgson Liverpool.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7385 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:36:30 pm
Honest question, when's the last decent signing United made?

Youd have to go back a bit. Erm, .. Fellaini?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7386 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm »
ibrahimovic was OK.
Harry MacGuire is OK in the right setup. But they paid three times what they should have. Does that make him not decent.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7387 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:28:10 pm
https://theathletic.com/5221603/2024/01/23/andre-onana-afcon-cameroon-team-news/

Andre Onana dropped for Cameroon's pivotal final group game.

ICYMI, his AFCON story so far:

- Arrived late and missed first game after playing in Man United's 2-2 draw with Spurs; had to be "calmed down" by El-Hadj Diouf after screaming in the tunnel
- Made zero saves in Cameroon's 3-1 loss to Senegal
- Benched for third game with Cameroon needing a win to progress

 :jester :jester :jester

Onana's another ferking pup and from day 1, I  ferkin' feared it. In my opinion, any "wannabe a half-decent solidish" team has essentially to be built around 3 KEY positions. At least one main skilled and "handy" goalscorer up front (preferably one who can take a knock or three and shake it off rapido!) and who gets a goal every other game.                                                                                                                                                       

Then a dictator / director / enforcer in midfield (you choose the term you prefer but you get what I'm describing)

Then, finally, for me anyroad, THE pivotal last bit of the "must haves" is that reliable solid brave occasionally looney but for 90% of the time anyway, a sensible keeper.

We all of us know of course that the Keeper's Union members have to be a bit tapped on occasions . . . !!           
Ever since EtH came, De Gea went right off his game , although he'd never been a commanding keeper who'd come for corners and smack the strikers in the gob occasionally. Those times long gone!! Onana is a "wannabe poster-boy" keeper with those dramatic, flying tip-over bolluxes designed to win the photographer's "save of the year" shite. Ferking nonsense!! In seeking to be seen as a star-man, all he's managed to "achieve" is showing the world he's a clown. My rant over - beddy byes calling so Nighty bless all!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7388 on: Today at 12:21:30 am »
Can I just say that Onana is awesome and I love him :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7389 on: Today at 12:30:59 am »
Onana was never good enough and it was as clear as day he wasn't to even anyone who had even only occasionally seen him. The fact they decided to go for him for number 1 was hysterically amazing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7390 on: Today at 01:01:10 am »
Seems to me that United didn't want to pay Everton for Pickford and tried to do it "on the cheap".

Tbf, they got what they wanted - a keeper as bad as T-Rex but not as expensive.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7391 on: Today at 01:46:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:01:10 am
Seems to me that United didn't want to pay Everton for Pickford and tried to do it "on the cheap".

Tbf, they got what they wanted - a keeper as bad as T-Rex but not as expensive.

Onana, United's farewell to arms...
