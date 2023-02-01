« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Rosario

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 05:50:43 am
Quote from: SoccerDude on January 21, 2024, 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao

16 points and growing, mind the gap   :-X
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 am
Quote from: SoccerDude on January 21, 2024, 10:52:13 am
He walked away from the Maguire deal because of the financials.

If we're assuming this guy was directly responsible for all of City's dealings, the most interesting part isn't that he walked away from Maguire because of the financials, but that he wanted Maguire in the first place. Same can be said for Pogba, Ronaldo and Sanchez, all of which turned out to be terrible signings regardless of cost.

In truth though he was one cog in a massive machine that likely had very little input/say in regards to most deals. Like Everton with Walsh, assuming one person is responsible for all the good things happening at a club is a recipe for disaster.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:32:34 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 08:34:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:30:25 am
In truth though he was one cog in a massive machine that likely had very little input/say in regards to most deals. Like Everton with Walsh, assuming one person is responsible for all the good things happening at a club is a recipe for disaster.
Even Klopp isn't solely responsible for our success.
reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 am
Was this guy CEO at City then?

Im confused as I thought their CEO was one of the Emirs 🤷
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:04:10 am
Was this guy CEO at City then?

Im confused as I thought their CEO was one of the Emirs 🤷

He was Man City's Chief Football Operations Officer. Previously the Head of Sponsorship @ Barcelona.
reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:12:07 am
He was Man City's Chief Football Operations Officer. Previously the Head of Sponsorship @ Barcelona.

Ah ok so not a CEO then 👍
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:00:16 am
Ah ok so not a CEO then 👍

No, a MccFOO,really...
Red_Mist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 12:11:02 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm
No, a MccFOO,really...

Did they form this after abandoning the McBusted collaboration?
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 12:36:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:11:02 pm
Did they form this after abandoning the McBusted collaboration?

 ;D
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 06:26:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 21, 2024, 09:07:30 pm


The absolute death knell in football fandom.
robertobaggio37

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
Quote from: SoccerDude on January 21, 2024, 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao

Mind the gap
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7332 on: Today at 12:16:28 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 21, 2024, 12:37:12 pm
Have I missed something have man utd won a game again?

They've rocketed up the table to... (checks notes)...

Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7333 on: Today at 01:11:39 am
Their next three are

Wolves away
West Ham home
Villa away

They might sneak a point against wee Davy's boys but all three are playing better football than this lot are.

Then it's
Luton away
Fulham home before

City away
Everton home

They'll be lucky to pick up many points and go on any sort of run to consolidate that 8th position
Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7334 on: Today at 01:31:55 am
Did he really tell someone to not talk shit, gush about how this one person with transform them, and then say he came sensible discussion?
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7335 on: Today at 02:53:02 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:31:55 am
Did he really tell someone to not talk shit, gush about how this one person with transform them, and then say he came sensible discussion?

That's a very succinct and perfect description of what happened. :D

(He started off by saying the pricks at red cafe banned him for calling some player a fucking waste and was hoping he'd find more common sense here ... and then proceeded to spew his diarrhea).
