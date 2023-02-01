He walked away from the Maguire deal because of the financials.



If we're assuming this guy was directly responsible for all of City's dealings, the most interesting part isn't that he walked away from Maguire because of the financials, but that he wanted Maguire in the first place. Same can be said for Pogba, Ronaldo and Sanchez, all of which turned out to be terrible signings regardless of cost.In truth though he was one cog in a massive machine that likely had very little input/say in regards to most deals. Like Everton with Walsh, assuming one person is responsible for all the good things happening at a club is a recipe for disaster.