« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 373199 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,178
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 11:22:54 am »
Lets see how good he is when he cant just email the prince for another fake commercial deal to win Haaland with a £900k week deal.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,870
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 11:26:10 am »
Bringing in one guy from a "better" run club and hoping he fixes everything is an everton move, and one that hasn't worked yet.

It'll be interesting to see who ends up deciding what over there. The Glazers get a lot of shit for their decision making but isn't it largely football people like Ferguson and Fletcher making those decisions? Will they be quietly removed from the decision making process? Will Che Neville stand for that?

It's funny seeing every good decision made at a club the size of city (staff-wise) suddenly attributed to one man that no one had heard of a few weeks ago.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,997
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 10:52:13 am
Stop talking shite.

He walked away from the Maguire deal because of the financials. Same with Sanchez. He wasn't convinced of Jorginho and went for Rodri. Dias, Stones, Ake, Gvardiol and Akanji cost City around £240 million. Maguire, Varane, Martinez and Lindelof cost us £215 million, with only one of those players seen to be having a long term future at the club. With the exception of Martinez, I know which set of defenders I'd rather have.

I know that's it worrying that we're finally getting our act together and what that will mean for your club, but don't let that get in the way of impartial discussion. We've been a circus for 11 years, you've had plenty of opportunity to catch us up on League titles. Don't know how you're going to manage it when we get the best in class structure set up in the next 2 - 3 months.

Did Cantona make a new account or something?  ;D

We all love a bit of banter mate, but at least wait for some measurable, consistent improvement before you start bragging.  ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 11:54:32 am »
They just can't help themselves can they, I told you they'd be buzzing 😂😂

Not even warmed his seat and they're already projecting his obvious total success in turning their shitshow into a slick machine.

The future ballon d'or of CEOs!!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,704
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:50:41 am
Did Cantona make a new account or something?  ;D

We all love a bit of banter mate, but at least wait for some measurable, consistent improvement before you start bragging.  ;)

Typical Manc, making one change and they're crowing like fuck, with nothing to back it up. Needs to remember all of what ADFC "achieved" is down to Ped, any other manager other than Jurgen and they win fuck all.

Its Ralf Rangnick all over again :lmao

They never fucking learn

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SoccerDude

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm »
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,513
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 12:20:47 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao
What's there to fear?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao

Shitting it, we get this with every appointment you make and signing for the last decade. Maybe it'll finally be different this time, maybe not, one thing is for sure, you hadn't heard of this guy until yesterday.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,741
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on January 16, 2024, 07:22:12 pm
United supporter of 27 years, hoping this place is better for a chat than RedCafe. I was banned for called Sancho a fucking waster  :butt

Your first post here, followed by the posts above.

Try to behave with a bit of maturity on another clubs forum eh, and not like a 12 year old kid. You are showing very quickly why another forum banned you. What you are doing here today isnt chatting.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,704
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao

:lmao :lmao

Mate, I've heard this shit from Utd fans and the medai since the 70's, the Fergie years were an anomoly, you're back to the crowing, arrogant, posturing team I grew up with and you hold no fear for us at all. My missus was going to Old Trafford long before you were born, she's seen Utd when they were absolute shite, she's seen the glory years and now she's back to seeing the Utd she grew up with - the problem for her is, she's also seeing the Liverpool she grew up with ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao
:lmao stench of fear

Stick around, we love a comedian here! ;D
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
Have I missed something have man utd won a game again?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,704
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
New song from them "he's by far the greatest CEO, the world has ever seen"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao

Please stick around mate,you'll love it here!
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,997
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:54:32 am
They just can't help themselves can they, I told you they'd be buzzing 😂😂

Not even warmed his seat and they're already projecting his obvious total success in turning their shitshow into a slick machine.

The future ballon d'or of CEOs!!

It took FSG five years to get things right with us, and they were actively trying.  This guy thinks one appointment will turn things around for them in 2-3 months. :lmao

Quaking in my boots I am! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 12:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:41:10 pm
Please stick around mate,you'll love it here!

I hope he does.  We haven't have a cute little pet manc to take the piss out of for a while and I kinda miss it.

If everyone makes a note in the diaries for 2-3mths time then we can all marvel in their huge successes this guy's helped them achieve. 

That should surely give us loads of good discussion material so the 'dude' feels a bit more welcome 😁

Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
Gary Neville will be predicting top 2 finish for utd again. Is this new guy keeping Erik ?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,704
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:47:03 pm
I hope he does.  We haven't have a cute little pet manc to take the piss out of for a while and I kinda miss it.

If everyone makes a note in the diaries for 2-3mths time then we can all marvel in their huge successes this guy's helped them achieve. 

That should surely give us loads of good discussion material so the 'dude' feels a bit more welcome 😁



They're going to have a very busy 10 days replacing Ten Bob, Onana, AWB, Varane, Casemiro, Ericcson, Shaw, Rat faced twat, Anthony, Rashford, Martial and Garnacho  ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:52:45 pm
They're going to have a very busy 10 days replacing Ten Bob, Onana, AWB, Varane, Casemiro, Ericcson, Shaw, Rat faced twat, Anthony, Rashford, Martial and Garnacho  ;D

Do you not know Garnacho is the second coming of jesus
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,513
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 12:56:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:52:45 pm
They're going to have a very busy 10 days replacing Ten Bob, Onana, AWB, Varane, Casemiro, Ericcson, Shaw, Rat faced twat, Anthony, Rashford, Martial and Garnacho  ;D
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 12:56:41 pm »
Bruno Fernandez

Edit: sorry, just checking if Rat faced twat was a new autocorrect :)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:53 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 12:58:16 pm »
I mean if I was a corrupt club with unlimited money and a corrupt tory party behind us,  I'd be sending loads of people to inflitrate my biggest rival to really fuck em over
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,997
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 12:59:05 pm »
Maybe he was just being sardonic after seeing so many false dawns. Posts can be misread sometimes.  At least wait a couple of transfer windows.  :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7264 on: Today at 01:01:07 pm »
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 12:19:39 pm
The stench of fear is strong in this thread all of a sudden  :lmao

Theres a stench of something alright. Not sure its fear though.

Highly entertaining, whatever it is. Please keep it coming.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,997
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7265 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:58:16 pm
I mean if I was a corrupt club with unlimited money and a corrupt tory party behind us,  I'd be sending loads of people to inflitrate my biggest rival to really fuck em over

But the last time we took anyone off City it was Young James Milner.  We got the better deal. ; D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 