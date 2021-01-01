« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Today at 11:22:54 am
Lets see how good he is when he cant just email the prince for another fake commercial deal to win Haaland with a £900k week deal.
Today at 11:26:10 am
Bringing in one guy from a "better" run club and hoping he fixes everything is an everton move, and one that hasn't worked yet.

It'll be interesting to see who ends up deciding what over there. The Glazers get a lot of shit for their decision making but isn't it largely football people like Ferguson and Fletcher making those decisions? Will they be quietly removed from the decision making process? Will Che Neville stand for that?

It's funny seeing every good decision made at a club the size of city (staff-wise) suddenly attributed to one man that no one had heard of a few weeks ago.
