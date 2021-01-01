« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 04:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:05:50 pm
Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroons AFCON opener


He was spitting mad!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:10:35 pm
I don't want to go off too quickly on someone's character, but this guy really sounds like he can be troublesome. He seems to be quick to drama.

I agree with Rigo- he was never going to play anyway having arrived at that hour.

If I wasnt going to play or make the team, then why did I come here on a private jet?

Jeez lad, pipe down. It's the first game!Yep.

He kicked off at one of his own players in a pre-season friendly from what I recall. I also remember thinking that this lad must have high standards & terrific goal-keeping skills for him to have the confidence to lambast a team-mate when only having just signed for the club. He's one of, if not the worse, keepers in The Prem.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 08:12:30 am
A visiting United fan coming in peace.

Be it resolved without objection, henceforth all VAR related doings will be referred to as "Razzamataz".

"Razzamataz will be looking at this in the background of course"

"Paul Tierney is on Razzamataz this afternoon"

"Razzamataz is calling the referee over to the monitor, remember its the ref in charge. Never the Razzamataz that's just advisory in nature. and its a pen. Surprise!! "

"Despite looking at the incident for 17 and a half minutes, it appears clear that  Razzamataz has completely fucked up again"

"Once the game restarts Razzamataz cant do anything. nothing at all. helpless. sorry."


It definitely works better.
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm »
^

I prefer the word clusterfuck
Onanas complaint translated to the real world so normal people can understand his depth of feeling:

 "its Saturday night. if we aren't going to drink till we puke, why did we put on these garish outfits and come here in an uber?"
 
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:25:44 pm
^

I prefer the word clusterfuck

Even Tiswas translates better. Razzamataz gives some suggestion there's something celebratory when it's more a case of "Yep, good process, another fucked up decision the scousers will hate but who cares - Tiswas"
United supporter of 27 years, hoping this place is better for a chat than RedCafe. I was banned for called Sancho a fucking waster  :butt
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 07:22:12 pm
United supporter of 27 years, hoping this place is better for a chat than RedCafe. I was banned for called Sancho a fucking waster  :butt
Welcome aboard, with opinions like that, you'll fit right in. ;D
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:31:54 pm
Welcome aboard, with opinions like that, you'll fit right in. ;D
as long as you are willing to post on those views on the Liverpool halftime thread as well.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:25:44 pm
^

I prefer the word clusterfuck

Clustermatazz?
Razzamafuck...
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:18:18 pm
Be it resolved without objection, henceforth all VAR related doings will be referred to as "Razzamataz".

"Razzamataz will be looking at this in the background of course"

"Paul Tierney is on Razzamataz this afternoon"

"Razzamataz is calling the referee over to the monitor, remember its the ref in charge. Never the Razzamataz that's just advisory in nature. and its a pen. Surprise!! "

"Despite looking at the incident for 17 and a half minutes, it appears clear that  Razzamataz has completely fucked up again"

"Once the game restarts Razzamataz cant do anything. nothing at all. helpless. sorry."


It definitely works better.
Ferking brill that lad - got to tell you it's been ages or it feels like it anyroad since I've had a decent genuine laugh with my own fans who - don't tell anyone please willya - get so ferking up themselves serious like that they can't chill and relax so I'm gonna stick with calling that Razzamataz bollux just that - ferkin' RAZZAMATAZ writ large!!! With your blessing o' course!! Tarra for now maties!! See youse all later!!
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 07:22:12 pm
United supporter of 27 years, hoping this place is better for a chat than RedCafe. I was banned for called Sancho a fucking waster  :butt

Welcome fellow Manc Red!! 100% with you on the ferkin' wastrel Sancho front. Used to be on here a lot in the past and 95% in the Auld Arse thread are sound as a pound mate. Say what you feel here and if you do , and do it with sound reasoning and common sense, there'll never be a problem even with dyed-in-the-wool Scousers. Good crowd here.
Quote from: SoccerDude on Today at 07:22:12 pm
United supporter of 27 years, hoping this place is better for a chat than RedCafe. I was banned for called Sancho a fucking waster  :butt
So you enjoy a spot of skiing?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:22:50 pm
So you enjoy a spot of skiing?

 :)
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:43:57 pm
He kicked off at one of his own players in a pre-season friendly from what I recall. I also remember thinking that this lad must have high standards & terrific goal-keeping skills for him to have the confidence to lambast a team-mate when only having just signed for the club. He's one of, if not the worse, keepers in The Prem.

Reminds me of how Pickford is always kicking off at his defenders when he makes a mistake, to cover it up.
Why did Onana travel on private jet just to be left out of the team?

Because he was supposed to be with the team well before the opener in the first place, but stayed to play for Spurs. He is already enjoying a privilege given by the national team and he still has the cheek to kick up a fuss about this? Unbelievably entitled.

Toxic influence. Let his people spin this as 'this shows he really cares'.  ::)
Quote from: catinthebag on Today at 10:22:08 pm
Why did Onana travel on private jet just to be left out of the team?

Because he was supposed to be with the team well before the opener in the first place, but stayed to play for Spurs. He is already enjoying a privilege given by the national team and he still has the cheek to kick up a fuss about this? Unbelievably entitled.

Toxic influence. Let his people spin this as 'this shows he really cares'.  ::)


Er...?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:25:43 pm

Er...?

Him actually playing for the opposition does explain a lot, Andrew.
This thread is some craic these days. 😁😁😁 Almost writes itself.
