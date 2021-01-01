A visiting United fan coming in peace.



Be it resolved without objection, henceforth all VAR related doings will be referred to as "Razzamataz"."Razzamataz will be looking at this in the background of course""Paul Tierney is on Razzamataz this afternoon""Razzamataz is calling the referee over to the monitor, remember its the ref in charge. Never the Razzamataz that's just advisory in nature. and its a pen. Surprise!! ""Despite looking at the incident for 17 and a half minutes, it appears clear that Razzamataz has completely fucked up again""Once the game restarts Razzamataz cant do anything. nothing at all. helpless. sorry."It definitely works better.