Offline BigCDump

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7120 on: Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 08:12:30 am
A visiting United fan coming in peace. Usually to be found in the RAWK's auld arse thread - appropriate really as I'm 78 and my first match at OT was in 1952.                                                                         
Me and my old school mate Brian also 78, sat in our club lounge yesterday and endured that totally shite showing against Spurs. I'm more convinced than ever whoever was behind approving EtH's signings ought to be certified as unfit to govern. This Dutchman hasn't a clue what equates to Premiership football quality!! Spurs were better organised nearly all over the park aside from that loon who tried to lift Garnacho out of the way inside the area when United ought to have had a penalty that they never in all truth deserved.   
                                                                                                                                                       
The modern game with all its VAR razzamatazz is on its way to being fooked in my opinion. When a team of so-called LOTG experts sitting in splendid isolation from the goings-on out on pitch, have nowt else to do other than to consider whether, according to the laws of the game, crucial transgressions have been committed AND they are free to re-roll any incident in super-slo-mo and whatever else they choose to re-wind and look at it from arsehole to breakfast time for 3 or 4 minutes in order to reach a YAY or a NAY decision, and YET THEY STILL manage to bollux it up, the old game I love is knackered beyond fixing. Done with it all.

Firstly welcome and secondly respect to you. Every club will hail their new manager as the second coming of someone or another. Before reality dawns and dreams are shattered, often painfully. God knows how many we hailed and they failed pre-Klopp.

There will come a time when someone with actual brains like FSG will make the right decision and employ a fit and proper man at the helm. Maybe that catalyst is Ratcliffe?

Obviously, we all hope not and the fun continues. Sorry.
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7121 on: Yesterday at 04:46:53 pm »
Johnno..glad to see you back.

Respect as always.
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7122 on: Yesterday at 04:48:52 pm »
BTW..apparantly

 André Onana is currently stranded 150 miles from Cameroon's AFCON fixture against Guinea, which kicks off at 17:00 GMT today. [Sports Vibes]

Online tubby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7123 on: Yesterday at 04:53:29 pm »
Big fan of that outfit.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7124 on: Yesterday at 04:58:46 pm »
Not like Onana to be badly out of position.
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7125 on: Yesterday at 05:02:48 pm »
Their match just kicked off. No Onana in the squad.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7126 on: Yesterday at 05:06:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:46:53 pm
Johnno..glad to see you back.

Respect as always.
Seconded.
Offline Chakan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7127 on: Yesterday at 05:07:05 pm »
Welcome back Johnno, good to see you around mate.
Offline Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7128 on: Yesterday at 05:09:49 pm »
Onana is probably still rooted to his line at old trafford
Offline Anthony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7129 on: Yesterday at 05:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:58:46 pm
Not like Onana to be badly out of position.

:wellin
Offline whtwht

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7130 on: Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 05:09:49 pm
Onana is probably still rooted to his line at old trafford

 ;D ;D
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7131 on: Yesterday at 06:19:07 pm »
Least he's got his boots on ready
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7132 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:19:07 pm
Least he's got his boots on ready

Is the AFCON on the moon this year?
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 07:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:07:05 pm
Welcome back Johnno, good to see you around mate.
You've been missed mate. Some here will give you shit, but most respect you.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7134 on: Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:53:29 pm
Big fan of that outfit.

Is he wearing the Spurs stadium?
Offline Tobelius

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7135 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm »
That outfit's a bit special but not THAT special,we've been spoiled by Tom Davies's and DCL's uberhuman fashion senses already.
Offline JCB

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7136 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm »
Cant even catch a flight right.
Offline harleydanger

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 04:26:44 am »
Snow must still be quite good for Cantona to extend this long
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 04:33:36 am »
So, just having read the Everton thread, and the discussion of misinformation

Was Onana even supposed to be in the squad for the game today? Is that even a current photo.


Online JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 08:09:37 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm
Firstly welcome and secondly respect to you. Every club will hail their new manager as the second coming of someone or another. Before reality dawns and dreams are shattered, often painfully. God knows how many we hailed and they failed pre-Klopp.

There will come a time when someone with actual brains like FSG will make the right decision and employ a fit and proper man at the helm. Maybe that catalyst is Ratcliffe?

Obviously, we all hope not and the fun continues. Sorry.

Firstly thanks mate for the welcome and don't you be apologising for remarking on the state of the shit-show that my lifetime club's descended into these last 10 or so years. At 78, I don't have ANY ferking years to waste on shite never mind 10!! I'm first and foremost a fan of our great game. It just so happens my lot of Irish immigrant forebears crossed the water but travelled on to Manchester rather than plonking 'emselves down just off the Pierhead. If they hadn't, I'd no doubt still be a red but a Scouse one!! I firmly believe that the alleged bitter animosity between United fans and Liverpool is in all truth down to our two clubs' long history of achievements over these last 3 or 4 decades of battling for becoming the dog's bollux of the English game. I believe also despite the unquestionable quality and table dominance our "noisy blue-bellied neighbours" have delivered under Guardiola's guidance and massively underwritten by the UAE's shady billions of Dirhams - despite plenty of outstanding seemingly dodgy dealing whispers still to be processed - they appear to be "untouchable" in disciplinary terms. I've given up wondering why but Dirhams can be powerful I'm led to believe.                                                                                                     
So, I used to be virtually a daily visitor here on the Boozer's Auld Arse thread but the last couple of years there's been family probs so I dropped off the radar. I came back on the thread this month for a look-see and half of of the old barstewards have friggin' disappeared!! Gutted at the minute me.                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                       
Anyway mate, that's my story so I'll piss off now and maybe we'll have a natter in due course eh?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
Nice to see you back Johnno. Hope youre well.
Online JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #7141 on: Today at 12:13:20 pm »
Many thanks Nick. Trust all is well with you and yours mate!!
