Firstly welcome and secondly respect to you. Every club will hail their new manager as the second coming of someone or another. Before reality dawns and dreams are shattered, often painfully. God knows how many we hailed and they failed pre-Klopp.



There will come a time when someone with actual brains like FSG will make the right decision and employ a fit and proper man at the helm. Maybe that catalyst is Ratcliffe?



Obviously, we all hope not and the fun continues. Sorry.



Firstly thanks mate for the welcome and don't you be apologising for remarking on the state of the shit-show that my lifetime club's descended into these last 10 or so years. At 78, I don't have ANY ferking years to waste on shite never mind 10!! I'm first and foremost a fan of our great game. It just so happens my lot of Irish immigrant forebears crossed the water but travelled on to Manchester rather than plonking 'emselves down just off the Pierhead. If they hadn't, I'd no doubt still be a red but a Scouse one!! I firmly believe that the alleged bitter animosity between United fans and Liverpool is in all truth down to our two clubs' long history of achievements over these last 3 or 4 decades of battling for becoming the dog's bollux of the English game. I believe also despite the unquestionable quality and table dominance our "noisy blue-bellied neighbours" have delivered under Guardiola's guidance and massively underwritten by the UAE's shady billions of Dirhams - despite plenty of outstanding seemingly dodgy dealing whispers still to be processed - they appear to be "untouchable" in disciplinary terms. I've given up wondering why but Dirhams can be powerful I'm led to believe.So, I used to be virtually a daily visitor here on the Boozer's Auld Arse thread but the last couple of years there's been family probs so I dropped off the radar. I came back on the thread this month for a look-see and half of of the old barstewards have friggin' disappeared!! Gutted at the minute me.Anyway mate, that's my story so I'll piss off now and maybe we'll have a natter in due course eh?