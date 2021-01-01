A visiting United fan coming in peace. Usually to be found in the RAWK's auld arse thread - appropriate really as I'm 78 and my first match at OT was in 1952.

Me and my old school mate Brian also 78, sat in our club lounge yesterday and endured that totally shite showing against Spurs. I'm more convinced than ever whoever was behind approving EtH's signings ought to be certified as unfit to govern. This Dutchman hasn't a clue what equates to Premiership football quality!! Spurs were better organised nearly all over the park aside from that loon who tried to lift Garnacho out of the way inside the area when United ought to have had a penalty that they never in all truth deserved.



The modern game with all its VAR razzamatazz is on its way to being fooked in my opinion. When a team of so-called LOTG experts sitting in splendid isolation from the goings-on out on pitch, have nowt else to do other than to consider whether, according to the laws of the game, crucial transgressions have been committed AND they are free to re-roll any incident in super-slo-mo and whatever else they choose to re-wind and look at it from arsehole to breakfast time for 3 or 4 minutes in order to reach a YAY or a NAY decision, and YET THEY STILL manage to bollux it up, the old game I love is knackered beyond fixing. Done with it all.



Firstly welcome and secondly respect to you. Every club will hail their new manager as the second coming of someone or another. Before reality dawns and dreams are shattered, often painfully. God knows how many we hailed and they failed pre-Klopp.There will come a time when someone with actual brains like FSG will make the right decision and employ a fit and proper man at the helm. Maybe that catalyst is Ratcliffe?Obviously, we all hope not and the fun continues. Sorry.