Offline PeterTheRed

  Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm
Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 07:17:14 pm
I do love enjoying watching the hype created when one of their players that they bought to score goals actually scores a goal.

To be fair, a goal every 562 minutes in the league is a pretty good return for a 74 million striker ...
Offline Redley

  Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm
Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm
Rashford giving it big cos he finally scored is amazing :D Well in Marcus, only a goal behind McTominay now
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Poultry in Motion
Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
Cycling bloke to give them confidence.

An inhaler full of it.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm
Offline PeterTheRed

  Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm
Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm
If Man Utd wanted at least some theoretical chance of finishing in the top 5, they absolutely needed to win today's game ...
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
Cycling bloke to give them confidence.
Is that what they call it nowadays?
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
Cycling bloke to give them confidence.
Corner turned?
Offline BigCDump

  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 08:11:20 pm
Offline CHOPPER

  Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
Hay Tawny, hay . Tawny, how you do-in?How you and that lovely false Dawn, do-in?. Tawny?


Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm
Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
Corner turned?

You can bank on it...
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Poultry in Motion
Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
Offline BarryCrocker

  Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
Cycling bloke to give them confidence.

What's the bet they have a yellow jersey away kit sometime in the next couple of seasons.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
Why did Ratcliffe have a poppy on his jacket at the game? No criticism, just curious i guess.
Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
What's the bet they have a yellow jersey away kit sometime in the next couple of seasons.

They won't be wearing it in Paris any time soon, that's for sure...
Offline whtwht

Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm
New DoF - Sir Bradley Wiggins
Offline Bob Harris

  Reply #7096 on: Today at 12:24:10 am
Reply #7096 on: Today at 12:24:10 am
Kobbe Mainoo should be given the keys to Manchester United according to the oracle Ian Wright

Maybe it's to look after the keys on behalf of sir Jim 
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Reply #7097 on: Today at 12:30:23 am
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 12:24:10 am
Kobbe Mainoo should be given the keys to Manchester United according to the oracle Ian Wright

Maybe it's to look after the keys on behalf of sir Jim

Probably safer hands than Burnham selling off manchester to City's owners. Rumours he's scrapped the "clean air zone" at their behest.
Offline Bobinhood

  Reply #7098 on: Today at 12:42:33 am
  • Hand over the Trophy
Reply #7098 on: Today at 12:42:33 am
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm
New DoF - Sir Bradley Wiggins

These guys would pay triple for Lance Armstrong.
Online Historical Fool

  Reply #7099 on: Today at 02:33:47 am
Reply #7099 on: Today at 02:33:47 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:16:25 pm
Rashford looks a right prick out there warming up in big fuck off earnings :D

Trust Craig to care about earnings 
Online Tokyoite

  Reply #7100 on: Today at 02:47:12 am
Reply #7100 on: Today at 02:47:12 am
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 12:24:10 am
Kobbe Mainoo should be given the keys to Manchester United according to the oracle Ian Wright

Maybe it's to look after the keys on behalf of sir Jim
Some of their fans think he should be called up to the NT already  ;D
