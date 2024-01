I think you'll be getting rid of Ten Hag when the new people come in. Not until the end of the season though. But his persistence with Antony shows some weakness. Antony has had one more assist than Alisson, a GK, in the last two seasons (2).



I think probably yeah he will go. Though he may just survive simply because there's no one out there and for no other reason. I've said it a few times on here, as long as Liverpool and City have Klopp and Pep you are very limited in your options to actually ever challenge.Antony is the worst signing in the history of the club hands down. Shit player, and just a very... dislikeable? Way about him. I don't like him and I don't like his face and I don't like his demeanour. Bruno to a much lesser degree is the same.