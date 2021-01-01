« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Today at 07:30:01 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:18:17 pm
I know this of course, but in his case its entirely being inserted in by people who have nothing to do with him or his career. He's never said it. No one around him has ever said it. I still read articles where they say "Ten Hag had no right to reveal his mental health struggles" when he did absolutely no such thing when you read his actual quotes: "On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

So there's just a lot of shite written around Sancho by journos who either willingly misinterpret what Ten Hag said or who just don't read much about the situation.

Not saying he has to disclose it publicly or anything but I don't think it's a fact he's had mental health issues? I haven't seen anything definitive? Presumably you haven't either?

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:32:14 pm
Of course I'd be laughing if I was an oppo fan too, but he really is one of the most unprofessional idiots I've ever seen.

Admittedly, you've been much closer to the situation than I have but what has he done whilst at Man Utd that's been unprofessional? The only thing I'm aware of is the comments above by Ten Hag about him which he disputed. And then was up till 3.00am or something playing FIFA, David James style.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Today at 07:40:04 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:18:17 pm
I know this of course, but in his case its entirely being inserted in by people who have nothing to do with him or his career. He's never said it. No one around him has ever said it. I still read articles where they say "Ten Hag had no right to reveal his mental health struggles" when he did absolutely no such thing when you read his actual quotes: "On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

So there's just a lot of shite written around Sancho by journos who either willingly misinterpret what Ten Hag said or who just don't read much about the situation.

Quote
"It's physical, but physical is also the connection with mental. But I think he is now making good progress on the physical part and that will help him. I hope he can return quickly but I can't say a duration of how long it will be."


Quote
According to The Mail, Ten Hag did not seek permission to share any information about Sancho's mental state before his comments last year. However, the report goes on to detail that Ten Hag believed he was being 'supportive' of Sancho with his comments, while sources close to the club claim that it would have been 'difficult' to relate the winger's absence solely to injuries when that wasn't the case.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manutd-ten-hag-jadon-sancho-30889923
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Today at 07:52:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:40:04 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manutd-ten-hag-jadon-sancho-30889923
You are deciding that second one means "mental health issues" when he clearly means mental preparedness to train and play, i.e. not being up all night on FIFA and being late to training every other day. And the third line obviously means the same thing. The guy was given unprecedented leave to sort himself out and become a professional last season, all while picking up his massive wedge, and still kicked up a fuss the second he was criticised. Fuck him. Neither of the things you quoted refer to any mental health issues or make any specific claim that that is what he has.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
