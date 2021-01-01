You are deciding that second one means "mental health issues" when he clearly means mental preparedness to train and play, i.e. not being up all night on FIFA and being late to training every other day. And the third line obviously means the same thing. The guy was given unprecedented leave to sort himself out and become a professional last season, all while picking up his massive wedge, and still kicked up a fuss the second he was criticised. Fuck him. Neither of the things you quoted refer to any mental health issues or make any specific claim that that is what he has.