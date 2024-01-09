Jadon Sancho, who has not played for Manchester United since 26 August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, had this to say about his return to Borussia Dortmund: "When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like I was 'coming home'.
"I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.
"I cant wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."