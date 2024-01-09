« previous next »
January 9, 2024, 10:41:52 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
I don't see what Moyes has done wrong? He wasn't having a go at us, he was just questioning why they had to play on January 2nd when if they were able to play on January 1st they could have played their African players. He then referenced us because we did play on January 1st and did play our African player.

And he's right. There was absolutely no reason for West Ham vs Brighton to be scheduled as a standalone fixture on a random Tuesday night.
For me it was petty to pick out and name one player when he could have just observed that all other AFCON-selected players were able to play in that round of fixtures (30th Dec to 2nd Jan).  Our game being on the 1st Jan gave us no inherent advantage compared to every team that played on 30th/31st December.
January 9, 2024, 11:12:51 am
Quote from: Redley
How fucking bad must their back-up keeper be though...?

Hilariously bad, can't get a game against Wigan in the cup and Onana who has been pretty awful has been asked to stay longer and play 2 games in 2 days so he doesn't miss a match. :lmao

Half expecting Bayindir to start his first game facing the wrong way at this point.

January 9, 2024, 11:37:32 am
Quote from: Elzar
Half expecting Bayindir to start his first game facing the wrong way at this point.
Are we sure he still has both arms and didn't lose one in an accident involving a threshing machine of some sort?
January 9, 2024, 01:00:31 pm
Having a look at the league table and they have only scored 22 goals this season with a GD of -5. Only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less than them (equal with Palace).

I mean even Everton and Luton have scored more than them.

What a depressing fucking team they are

January 9, 2024, 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc
Having a look at the league table and they have only scored 22 goals this season with a GD of -5. Only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less than them (equal with Palace).

I mean even Everton and Luton have scored more than them.

What a depressing fucking team they are
It took them until April last season to finally get a positive GD.

Seven Hag training sessions must be as appealing as watching paint dry.
January 9, 2024, 01:42:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus
For me it was petty to pick out and name one player when he could have just observed that all other AFCON-selected players were able to play in that round of fixtures (30th Dec to 2nd Jan).  Our game being on the 1st Jan gave us no inherent advantage compared to every team that played on 30th/31st December.

But he just used the only example he could for a game played on the day he said West Ham should have played on. Had Chelsea played on the 1st instead of us he would have used them as an example.

He's not saying we had an advantage. He's saying they had a disadvantage, and he is correct.
January 9, 2024, 01:53:48 pm
January 9, 2024, 02:09:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
But he just used the only example he could for a game played on the day he said West Ham should have played on. Had Chelsea played on the 1st instead of us he would have used them as an example.

He's not saying we had an advantage. He's saying they had a disadvantage, and he is correct.
He has a point, a minute point, but David is just insufferable.
We and Klopp have had a lot of complaints about a lot of things and I do not see sympathy or agreement.
As far as I'm concerned, David Moyes can go suck a dick mate. If he's looking for sympathy or understanding, he won't get any- at least not from me.

We had to "suck it up" numerous times. It's the pisstake thread anyway.
January 9, 2024, 10:53:52 pm
Without significant investment in the playing staff I can't see United making any headway on closing the gap to us, Arsenal or City. Their stadium is crumbling, their squad keeps getting managers sacked. Ten Hag tried to instill discipline but that has gone awry. Incredible to think United are struggling to score goals. Sancho, Hojlund and Antony cost 230m between them.

It looks to me like the Glazers have paid lip service to football operations since Ferguson stood down. Yes they've given managers huge spending kitties but that's it. Surely you would have to review your football operations after the second manager in succession recruits terribly.
They are in danger of matching our 30 years without winning the league. At least in our league famine we won the big one in Europe. Maybe under Souness and Hodgson did we plumb the depths of this current United side.
January 9, 2024, 10:57:53 pm
Quote from: norecat
Without significant investment in the playing staff I can't see United making any headway on closing the gap to us, Arsenal or City. Their stadium is crumbling, their squad keeps getting managers sacked. Ten Hag tried to instill discipline but that has gone awry. Incredible to think United are struggling to score goals. Sancho, Hojlund and Antony cost 230m between them.

It looks to me like the Glazers have paid lip service to football operations since Ferguson stood down. Yes they've given managers huge spending kitties but that's it. Surely you would have to review your football operations after the second manager in succession recruits terribly.
They are in danger of matching our 30 years without winning the league. At least in our league famine we won the big one in Europe. Maybe under Souness and Hodgson did we plumb the depths of this current United side.
They are better off with FFP restrictions because they spend poorly anyway.

Without FFP, they'd have blown £80m on a midfielder but lromoting Mainoo is better for them. Also, they'd have been better off only promoting Elanga and Garnacho instead of blowing 100m on Antony.

FFP might make them act sensibly.
January 9, 2024, 11:38:44 pm
Was Garnacho Tommy in Peaky Blnders?
January 9, 2024, 11:41:03 pm
Quote from: norecat
Without significant investment in the playing staff I can't see United making any headway on closing the gap to us, Arsenal or City. Their stadium is crumbling, their squad keeps getting managers sacked. Ten Hag tried to instill discipline but that has gone awry. Incredible to think United are struggling to score goals. Sancho, Hojlund and Antony cost 230m between them.

It looks to me like the Glazers have paid lip service to football operations since Ferguson stood down. Yes they've given managers huge spending kitties but that's it. Surely you would have to review your football operations after the second manager in succession recruits terribly.
They are in danger of matching our 30 years without winning the league. At least in our league famine we won the big one in Europe. Maybe under Souness and Hodgson did we plumb the depths of this current United side.

Well, they can't invest more than this ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-united/alletransfers/verein/985
Yesterday at 08:03:22 am
They need to get Michael Carrick in.
Yesterday at 09:25:24 am
Quote from: PaulF
They need to get Michael Carrick in.

to play in midfield?
Yesterday at 09:26:36 am
Yesterday at 11:29:57 am
Quote from: vblfc
Was Garnacho Tommy in Peaky Blnders?

He was his malnourished brother that died of hubris.
Yesterday at 12:14:28 pm
Sancho loan confirmed.

Wonder if he comes back at the end of the season, if the bald fraud is gone?
Yesterday at 12:16:53 pm
Quote from: vblfc
Was Garnacho Tommy in Peaky Blnders?

He's got a snazzy haircut. Similar to mine about 40 years ago.
Yesterday at 12:42:09 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen
Sancho loan confirmed.

Wonder if he comes back at the end of the season, if the bald fraud is gone?

Nah, I can see him staying in Germany. His time at Man Utd was a disaster, even before Seven Hag took over ...
Yesterday at 01:23:41 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
I don't see what Moyes has done wrong? He wasn't having a go at us, he was just questioning why they had to play on January 2nd when if they were able to play on January 1st they could have played their African players. He then referenced us because we did play on January 1st and did play our African player.

And he's right. There was absolutely no reason for West Ham vs Brighton to be scheduled as a standalone fixture on a random Tuesday night.

Completely agree. Rules should be the same for every club and fixture for the whole gameweek.
Yesterday at 01:28:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool
They are better off with FFP restrictions because they spend poorly anyway.

Without FFP, they'd have blown £80m on a midfielder but lromoting Mainoo is better for them. Also, they'd have been better off only promoting Elanga and Garnacho instead of blowing 100m on Antony.

FFP might make them act sensibly.
You make them sound like spoiled children there mate...
Today at 11:52:40 am
Phil McNulty's mid-season report on BBC website:

"They are making a mockery of my pre-season verdict" (predicted 4th).

 ;D
Today at 12:02:53 pm
Quote from: Libertine
Phil McNulty's mid-season report on BBC website:

"They are making a mockery of my pre-season verdict" (predicted 4th). The absolute c*nts

 ;D
Today at 12:27:04 pm
Today at 12:39:56 pm
Quote from: Libertine
Phil McNulty's mid-season report on BBC website:

"They are making a mockery of my pre-season verdict" (predicted 4th).

 ;D
Clown
Today at 12:47:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool
Clown
Having read the article it's one of the better set of pre-season predictions.  At least he only had Man U as fourth whereas many had them above us and some even had them down as winning it.

He had Wolves and Brentford the wrong way around but predicting 8th to 15th is really difficult in the Premier League.  Other than that he's not been far wrong this season so far.

Premier League mid-season report: Phil McNulty assesses all 20 teams' performances - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67926018

He's still absolutely stealing a living though!
Today at 12:57:28 pm
These lot bigging up Dan Ashworth to the best DoF in world football in preparation for him moving to them when Ineos finally sign the 25% deal 😂

Not even confirmed he's leaving Saudi castle but the narrative has been set.  Add him to all the future ballon d'or winners they've got coming through the ranks 👍

Never change Mancs 😂
Today at 01:03:59 pm
Jadon Sancho, who has not played for Manchester United since 26 August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, had this to say about his return to Borussia Dortmund: "When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like I was 'coming home'.

"I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.

"I cant wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."
Today at 01:38:02 pm
Still in the Champions League, with a favourable tie against PSV in the RD16. Must be buzzing to play in the premier competition in Europe again, with United fighting for Conference League qualification.
Today at 02:20:15 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser
Jadon Sancho, who has not played for Manchester United since 26 August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, had this to say about his return to Borussia Dortmund: "When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like I was 'coming home'.

"I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.

"I cant wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."
Anyone done the maths on how much he was paid per minute on the pitch for Man Utd?
Today at 03:21:47 pm
The fume when Sancho scores and [redacted] still has yet to score for United this season  ;D
Today at 03:32:53 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser
"I cant wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

That "help qualify for the Champions League" is a nice payoff.
Today at 06:36:42 pm
Quote from: shook
The fume when Sancho scores and [redacted] still has yet to score for United this season  ;D

The laughter from everyone else, too!!  ;D ;D ;D
Today at 07:12:47 pm
Sell Sancho for peanuts at the end of the season and then buy him back for £89m. I am just plagiarizing a different incident.
Today at 07:40:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF
Anyone done the maths on how much he was paid per minute on the pitch for Man Utd?

2021-22: 2482 minutes
2022-23: 2432 minutes
2023-24: 76 minutes
Total minutes played: 4990 minutes

Salary = £290k pw x 131 weeks = £38m
Transfer fee = £73m
Total cost = £111m

Cost per minute = £22,242

Edit: If you mean just this season, he has been paid around £80k per minute
Today at 08:02:45 pm
Thanks Phil. I know they aren't paid just for pitch time, but both rates are insane.
Today at 08:46:16 pm
On Sancho, briefly saw a video earlier of him back at Dortmund today. Will need to watch it back but from memory, he's on an exercise bike and someone says something like 'the latest medical ever' to which Sancho replies, sorry guys.

Was he late for his own fucking medical :lmao
Today at 08:47:26 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19
On Sancho, briefly saw a video of him back at Dortmund. He's on anexercise bike and someone says something like 'the latest medical ever' to which Sancho replies, sorry guys.

Was he late for his own fucking medical :lmao

Saw that, think they we're referring to the actual time it was taking place at night. lol
Today at 08:49:56 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA
Saw that, think they we're referring to the actual time it was taking place at night. lol

Ahhhh I see, haven't read much about the whole Sancho saga but I heard some talk of him being horrendous with his timekeeping, thought it might have been that to be honest
Today at 08:56:47 pm
Can Dortmund  meet United in the champions league and if so, can he play?
