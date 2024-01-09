Without significant investment in the playing staff I can't see United making any headway on closing the gap to us, Arsenal or City. Their stadium is crumbling, their squad keeps getting managers sacked. Ten Hag tried to instill discipline but that has gone awry. Incredible to think United are struggling to score goals. Sancho, Hojlund and Antony cost 230m between them.



It looks to me like the Glazers have paid lip service to football operations since Ferguson stood down. Yes they've given managers huge spending kitties but that's it. Surely you would have to review your football operations after the second manager in succession recruits terribly.

They are in danger of matching our 30 years without winning the league. At least in our league famine we won the big one in Europe. Maybe under Souness and Hodgson did we plumb the depths of this current United side.