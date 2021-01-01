For me it was petty to pick out and name one player when he could have just observed that all other AFCON-selected players were able to play in that round of fixtures (30th Dec to 2nd Jan). Our game being on the 1st Jan gave us no inherent advantage compared to every team that played on 30th/31st December.



But he just used the only example he could for a game played on the day he said West Ham should have played on. Had Chelsea played on the 1st instead of us he would have used them as an example.He's not saying we had an advantage. He's saying they had a disadvantage, and he is correct.