Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:41:33 am
I don't see what Moyes has done wrong? He wasn't having a go at us, he was just questioning why they had to play on January 2nd when if they were able to play on January 1st they could have played their African players. He then referenced us because we did play on January 1st and did play our African player.

And he's right. There was absolutely no reason for West Ham vs Brighton to be scheduled as a standalone fixture on a random Tuesday night.
For me it was petty to pick out and name one player when he could have just observed that all other AFCON-selected players were able to play in that round of fixtures (30th Dec to 2nd Jan).  Our game being on the 1st Jan gave us no inherent advantage compared to every team that played on 30th/31st December.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:41:27 am
How fucking bad must their back-up keeper be though...?

Hilariously bad, can't get a game against Wigan in the cup and Onana who has been pretty awful has been asked to stay longer and play 2 games in 2 days so he doesn't miss a match. :lmao

Half expecting Bayindir to start his first game facing the wrong way at this point.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:12:51 am
Half expecting Bayindir to start his first game facing the wrong way at this point.
Are we sure he still has both arms and didn't lose one in an accident involving a threshing machine of some sort?
Having a look at the league table and they have only scored 22 goals this season with a GD of -5. Only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less than them (equal with Palace).

I mean even Everton and Luton have scored more than them.

What a depressing fucking team they are

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:00:31 pm
Having a look at the league table and they have only scored 22 goals this season with a GD of -5. Only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less than them (equal with Palace).

I mean even Everton and Luton have scored more than them.

What a depressing fucking team they are
It took them until April last season to finally get a positive GD.

Seven Hag training sessions must be as appealing as watching paint dry.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:41:52 am
For me it was petty to pick out and name one player when he could have just observed that all other AFCON-selected players were able to play in that round of fixtures (30th Dec to 2nd Jan).  Our game being on the 1st Jan gave us no inherent advantage compared to every team that played on 30th/31st December.

But he just used the only example he could for a game played on the day he said West Ham should have played on. Had Chelsea played on the 1st instead of us he would have used them as an example.

He's not saying we had an advantage. He's saying they had a disadvantage, and he is correct.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:13 pm
But he just used the only example he could for a game played on the day he said West Ham should have played on. Had Chelsea played on the 1st instead of us he would have used them as an example.

He's not saying we had an advantage. He's saying they had a disadvantage, and he is correct.
He has a point, a minute point, but David is just insufferable.
We and Klopp have had a lot of complaints about a lot of things and I do not see sympathy or agreement.
As far as I'm concerned, David Moyes can go suck a dick mate. If he's looking for sympathy or understanding, he won't get any- at least from me.

We had to "suck it up" numerous times. It's the pisstake thread anyway.
