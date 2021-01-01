

Am I right in thinking that Alan Hansen would have much preferred to have been a golf professional.



Yeah, Alan Hansen wanted to be a pro golfer [golf was his passion], he had a trail for Hibs, & Hibs offered him offered a professional contract, but he turned it down because he wanted to concentrate on trying to make it as a pro golfer, Hansen ended up at Partick because his brother was playing for them.Incidentally Alan Hansen's brother was in the Partick team, who beat Celtic 4-1 in the Scottish League Cup Final, which is one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football, oh & a certain Kenny Dalglish was in the Celtic team that day.