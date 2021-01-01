I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?
there was also pressure from Dortmunds side though, they knew that then was the time to sell and actively pursued the sale too. Unfortunately for Sancho, only 1 club wanted him at that price. A young player, an agent and club, and likely family too, having a huge influence on what happened that summer, a promise of a ridiculous contract, he was never turning it down.
Sure, hes not blameless, hes never been the best professional, he wasnt at Dortmund and clearly not at Man Utd either. Maybe what happened to him this season will resonate with him. and hell get his act together once hes back at a club where things did go well, and where he was loved.