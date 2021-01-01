« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6880 on: Today at 11:26:59 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:18:51 am
Bild reporting that Dortmund will pay 3 million euro for Sancho on loan and then they'll have an option to buy him for 27 million euro in the summer. If that's true what a flop buy Sancho was considering the fee he went for.

Wouldnt be surprised if they Pogba him. Sell him back to Dormund for 27 million and then in 2/3 years buy him back again for £100 million...and then release him on a free when he's 30.

What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6881 on: Today at 11:35:50 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:59 am
What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.

Not really, when any one of those deals is enough for them to never work again.
--edit-- I mean the agent.
Henry Gale

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6882 on: Today at 11:40:05 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:59 am
Wouldnt be surprised if they Pogba him. Sell him back to Dormund for 27 million and then in 2/3 years buy him back again for £100 million...and then release him on a free when he's 30.

What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.

I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?
Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6883 on: Today at 11:40:57 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:50 am
Not really, when any one of those deals is enough for them to never work again.
--edit-- I mean the agent.

There's surely got to be an element of 'if we play this right, this kid could be one of the biggest superstars in world football, I could get him to Real or Barca in another 3/4 years' which is even bigger money. Maybe thats the benefit of having a family member as your agent. Everyone mocked Kane for having his brother but another agent probably would have pushed him to United at some point in the last 3/4 years.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6884 on: Today at 11:44:38 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:40:57 am
There's surely got to be an element of 'if we play this right, this kid could be one of the biggest superstars in world football, I could get him to Real or Barca in another 3/4 years' which is even bigger money. Maybe thats the benefit of having a family member as your agent. Everyone mocked Kane for having his brother but another agent probably would have pushed him to United at some point in the last 3/4 years.

A bird in the hand , etc etc

--edit-- and are Barca \ Real paying that much more?
MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6885 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:05 am
I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?

Is right. The amount of people I see saying that these players are "poorly advised" and led astray by "greedy agents" is ridiculous.

These players are adults, they have eyes, they can see exactly what we can see. If they choose to go to a complete basket case of a club like United simply because they're offering a higher wage than other clubs, then they deserve it when their careers inevitably fall off a cliff.

Fuck 'em.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6886 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:17:41 am
If he said no they'd come back with £27m a season for the next 6.

Fazackerley
Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6887 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:05 am
I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?

Oh definitely. But for a player like Sancho, who was already on very good money at Dortmund, winning trophies, regular for England and only 21, that his agent didnt turn around and go 'Look...are you absolutely sure you want to go and play for Solskjaer?' just baffles me. And with the greatest respect to Sancho, he doesnt seem like the sharpest knife in the drawer. I dunno...much as its funny that they've wasted so much money on him he also seemed like he had his head screwed on initially in leaving Abu Dhabi for Dortmund, and lord knows where he could have ended up if he'd made the right choices since.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6888 on: Today at 01:22:41 pm
He probably figured sjolskaer wouldn't be there long.
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6889 on: Today at 01:26:46 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:05 am
I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?
I don't disagree, but you have to leave room for the possibility that there will always be players who see football purely as a job, no great aspirations to win stuff, and so a big money move suits them fine.

a few years ago one guy - can't recall his name but some mid-level player (in a London club I think) - caused a bit of a stir saying he didn't like the game at all and it was just a way to earn good money for his family.  fans were unsurprisingly not impressed of course.
Cusamano

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6890 on: Today at 01:33:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:26:46 pm
I don't disagree, but you have to leave room for the possibility that there will always be players who see football purely as a job, no great aspirations to win stuff, and so a big money move suits them fine.

a few years ago one guy - can't recall his name but some mid-level player (in a London club I think) - caused a bit of a stir saying he didn't like the game at all and it was just a way to earn good money for his family.  fans were unsurprisingly not impressed of course.

Benoît Assou-Ekotto
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6891 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 01:33:10 pm
Benoît Assou-Ekotto
easy for you to say.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6892 on: Today at 01:57:24 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 01:33:10 pm
Benoît Assou-Ekotto

Danny Rose when also at Spurs was the most high profile one I can think of
Zee_26

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6893 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm
Ben White's another one who's said he's not really interested in football outside of training and playing for Arsenal.
Dim Glas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6894 on: Today at 02:22:32 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:05 am
I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?

there was also pressure from Dortmunds side though, they knew that then was the time to sell and actively pursued the sale too. Unfortunately for Sancho, only 1 club wanted him at that price.  A young player, an agent and club, and likely family too, having a huge influence on what happened that summer, a promise of a ridiculous contract, he was never turning it down.

Sure, hes not blameless, hes never been the best professional, he wasnt at Dortmund and clearly not at Man Utd either.  Maybe what happened to him this season will resonate with him. and hell get his act together once hes back at a club where things did go well, and where he was loved.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6895 on: Today at 02:29:57 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:59 am
Wouldnt be surprised if they Pogba him. Sell him back to Dormund for 27 million and then in 2/3 years buy him back again for £100 million...and then release him on a free when he's 30.

What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.

I remember when he was strongly rumoured to come to us. The fact he even chose United, given the state they were (and are) in, made me question his mentality. I don't know how Man United was sold to him, but it seems to me the chequebook must have been a significant part of it.

Glad he didn't come here. In terms of playing ability he could have been great in a Klopp team. But in terms of attitude, Klopp doesn't suffer fools gladly.
[new username under construction]

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6896 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm
So what is the deal now with Sancho? I know he can be a bit of a tit but isn't the whole thing that Ten Hag outted Sancho's mental health problems and Sancho has refused to aplogise for having a go at the manager online?
redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6897 on: Today at 03:01:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:57:24 pm
Danny Rose when also at Spurs was the most high profile one I can think of

Danny Agger used to say similar as well I think, like if he wasn't good at it he'd not be interested or something.
carling

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:03:35 pm
Is right. The amount of people I see saying that these players are "poorly advised" and led astray by "greedy agents" is ridiculous.

These players are adults, they have eyes, they can see exactly what we can see. If they choose to go to a complete basket case of a club like United simply because they're offering a higher wage than other clubs, then they deserve it when their careers inevitably fall off a cliff.

Fuck 'em.

I think you're underplaying it by saying it's simply a higher wage than other clubs would offer.  It's not just higher, it's an order of magnitude higher.  Isn't it supposed to be £350k per week?  Who do we have earning anything like that, just Salah I guess.  Mental when you think how much more he is getting paid than Allison, Van Dijk, Trent, Diaz, Jota etc.  Isn't it double what we paid Sadio and Bobby?  Who are the blue Mancs paying more than that, De Bruyne and Haaland?

And then remember that Sancho will earn that over FIVE years, from the age of 21.  When you consider his actual ability after the massive hype from a few seasons in Germany, it's not much of a stretch to say he's getting a whole career's worth of earnings out of that one contract.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Reply #6899 on: Today at 03:16:21 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:01:49 pm
Danny Agger used to say similar as well I think, like if he wasn't good at it he'd not be interested or something.
[/quote

Am I right in thinking that Alan Hansen would have much preferred to have been a golf professional.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6900 on: Today at 03:35:35 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:01:49 pm
Danny Agger used to say similar as well I think, like if he wasn't good at it he'd not be interested or something.

That's how I feel about my career as a gigolo.
