I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?



there was also pressure from Dortmund’s side though, they knew that then was the time to sell and actively pursued the sale too. Unfortunately for Sancho, only 1 club wanted him at that price. A young player, an agent and club, and likely family too, having a huge influence on what happened that summer, a promise of a ridiculous contract, he was never turning it down.Sure, he’s not blameless, he’s never been the best professional, he wasn’t at Dortmund and clearly not at Man Utd either. Maybe what happened to him this season will resonate with him. and he’ll get his act together once he’s back at a club where things did go well, and where he was loved.