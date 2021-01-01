« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:18:51 am
Bild reporting that Dortmund will pay 3 million euro for Sancho on loan and then they'll have an option to buy him for 27 million euro in the summer. If that's true what a flop buy Sancho was considering the fee he went for.

Wouldnt be surprised if they Pogba him. Sell him back to Dormund for 27 million and then in 2/3 years buy him back again for £100 million...and then release him on a free when he's 30.

What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:59 am
What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.

Not really, when any one of those deals is enough for them to never work again.
--edit-- I mean the agent.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:59 am
Wouldnt be surprised if they Pogba him. Sell him back to Dormund for 27 million and then in 2/3 years buy him back again for £100 million...and then release him on a free when he's 30.

What a fucking idiot he was to go there. Just staggering that agents will parachute their best clients into an absolute shitshow, as long as they're getting paid. He shares one with Lavia which isnt a major surprise.

I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:50 am
Not really, when any one of those deals is enough for them to never work again.
--edit-- I mean the agent.

There's surely got to be an element of 'if we play this right, this kid could be one of the biggest superstars in world football, I could get him to Real or Barca in another 3/4 years' which is even bigger money. Maybe thats the benefit of having a family member as your agent. Everyone mocked Kane for having his brother but another agent probably would have pushed him to United at some point in the last 3/4 years.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:40:57 am
There's surely got to be an element of 'if we play this right, this kid could be one of the biggest superstars in world football, I could get him to Real or Barca in another 3/4 years' which is even bigger money. Maybe thats the benefit of having a family member as your agent. Everyone mocked Kane for having his brother but another agent probably would have pushed him to United at some point in the last 3/4 years.

A bird in the hand , etc etc

--edit-- and are Barca \ Real paying that much more?
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:05 am
I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?

Is right. The amount of people I see saying that these players are "poorly advised" and led astray by "greedy agents" is ridiculous.

These players are adults, they have eyes, they can see exactly what we can see. If they choose to go to a complete basket case of a club like United simply because they're offering a higher wage than other clubs, then they deserve it when their careers inevitably fall off a cliff.

Fuck 'em.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:17:41 am
If he said no they'd come back with £27m a season for the next 6.

Fazackerley
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:05 am
I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?

Oh definitely. But for a player like Sancho, who was already on very good money at Dortmund, winning trophies, regular for England and only 21, that his agent didnt turn around and go 'Look...are you absolutely sure you want to go and play for Solskjaer?' just baffles me. And with the greatest respect to Sancho, he doesnt seem like the sharpest knife in the drawer. I dunno...much as its funny that they've wasted so much money on him he also seemed like he had his head screwed on initially in leaving Abu Dhabi for Dortmund, and lord knows where he could have ended up if he'd made the right choices since.
