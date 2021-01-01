I agree, but the player also has a lot to answer for. I know these footballers live in a bubble but surely they can see what a shit show a certain club is?



Oh definitely. But for a player like Sancho, who was already on very good money at Dortmund, winning trophies, regular for England and only 21, that his agent didnt turn around and go 'Look...are you absolutely sure you want to go and play for Solskjaer?' just baffles me. And with the greatest respect to Sancho, he doesnt seem like the sharpest knife in the drawer. I dunno...much as its funny that they've wasted so much money on him he also seemed like he had his head screwed on initially in leaving Abu Dhabi for Dortmund, and lord knows where he could have ended up if he'd made the right choices since.