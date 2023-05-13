« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 340798 times)

Online jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6800 on: Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm »
Onana seems to be afraid of balls though, unlike wankers
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6801 on: Yesterday at 02:44:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:23:22 pm
Sky sports news now appear to devote 100% of its transfer window programme to speculation re MU transfers.  A cure for insomnia


That's because they need 100% new players
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6802 on: Yesterday at 02:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:18:25 am
Totally football podcast had one of their journo's claiming Antony is the worst transfer ever.

£86 million
0 goals or assists since May
Resulted in the sale on the cheap of Elanga
Sancho now fallen out with the management as he (probably correctly) thought he deserved a place over him
Diallo who was apparantly up to £35million gets no minutes.

He continues to play, while everyone else is rotated and dropped. Like Ten Haag is just stubborn and wants to play his guy.


That's lifted from the i





I hereby find Man Utd guilty of the worst signing in Premier League history (Daniel Storey)



Hear me out, and many of you will take little persuasion, but I think that Antony might just be the worst pound-for-pound signing in Premier League history.
He cost £86m, which probably just knocks him into second place on the list of the most expensive Manchester United players of all time. Paul Pogba wins that award, and that one also didnt work out. But at least with Pogba, there was historic evidence for it being a good signing and there was more than the odd flash of excellence.



With Antony, reports suggest that he was valued at around £25m. Which is probably about right for a 22-year-old who had scored or assisted 12 goals in the Eredivisie the season before (for a dominant team) and just broken into Brazils senior squad. Then, as those reports continue, Manchester United lost to Brighton and Brentford at the start of Erik ten Hags first season and the need for a new player went up and so did the price  by £60m!



But heres the thing: Manchester United already had wingers. Their starting right-winger against Brighton in the opening game was Jadon Sancho, who had performed in fits and starts but in a vastly underperforming team  he cost £75m. On the bench was Alejandro Garnacho, who came on.



Also on the bench, and also brought on, was Anthony Elanga. Elanga was an academy graduate with a lofty reputation who was two years younger than Antony. Not on the bench was Amad Diallo, a winger who United had paid around £20m for to Atalanta. The deal for Antony got done. Diallo was loaned to Sunderland.



As a result  directly or indirectly  Sancho became disillusioned with Antony taking, and subsequently keeping, his place in the team. You can argue amongst yourselves about whether Sanchos reaction was justified, but has still caused a £75m signing to be banished from the club.









As a result, Diallo had his pathway blocked and on Saturday played his first minutes since December 2021  incredible for a £20m player.
As a result, Elanga was sold for £15m, roughly six times cheaper than Antony, and has scored or assisted 10 league goals for Nottingham Forest this season. Only four players aged 21 and under have contributed more in Europes top five leagues.
And for what? Antony was abject against Forest. He did not have a shot. He did not win a header. He did not create a chance. He was dispossessed four times, more than any other player on the pitch. He completed one dribble but then lost the ball anyway. He was taken off after 53 minutes and he was lucky to last that long.
But then that has become par for the course. Antony is the £86m winger who has created 16 chances in 16 league games this season, and few of those involved a piece of special skill beyond, say, Diallo. The last time that Antony contributed a goal or assist in any competition for Manchester United, it was a square pass to Anthony Martial against Wolves on 13 May 2023. The prosecution rests



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6803 on: Yesterday at 04:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:07:40 pm
Probably something to do with the dark Littlewoods money the club was receiving at the time...
Ah yes. The nation state of Littlewoodia.  ::)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6804 on: Yesterday at 04:15:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:23:22 pm
Sky sports news now appear to devote 100% of its transfer window programme to speculation re MU transfers.  A cure for insomnia
Surely a cure for Sky Sports subscriptions.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6805 on: Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 02:24:22 pm
This thread has taken a weird turn  ;D

I think it's quite apt, considering how much money Man Utd have spunked on useless wankers in recent years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6806 on: Yesterday at 07:52:06 pm »
According to twitter, Andre Onana  is staying with United until the 14th of January, before travelling to AFCON. His country has a game the very next day! That is crazy planning, surely United have another goalie to use? 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6807 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:52:06 pm
According to twitter, Andre Onana  is staying with United until the 14th of January, before travelling to AFCON. His country has a game the very next day! That is crazy planning, surely United have another goalie to use?
That's madness. Does he value his country at all?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6808 on: Yesterday at 07:55:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:52:06 pm
According to twitter, Andre Onana  is staying with United until the 14th of January, before travelling to AFCON. His country has a game the very next day! That is crazy planning, surely United have another goalie to use?

They have a Turkish bloke who looks worse than Onana.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6809 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:55:04 pm
They have a Turkish bloke who looks worse than Onana.

Has Henderson left them now, I haven't even seen the Turkish bloke, it should give amusing viewing about Onana and United then.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6810 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:52:06 pm
According to twitter, Andre Onana  is staying with United until the 14th of January, before travelling to AFCON. His country has a game the very next day! That is crazy planning, surely United have another goalie to use? 

They've Wigan in the Cup.

Then on the 14th Spurs at home at 4:30pm.

Surely he's not playing in the match the 14th then flying out.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6811 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
They've Wigan in the Cup.

Then on the 14th Spurs at home at 4:30pm.

Surely he's not playing in the match the 14th then flying out.

According to Ornstein. I am assuming Cameroon have another goalie you'd think he would be playing rather than Onana.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6812 on: Yesterday at 08:11:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm
That's madness. Does he value his country at all?
Probably as much as United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6813 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm
According to Ornstein. I am assuming Cameroon have another goalie you'd think he would be playing rather than Onana.

From a quick look, the other goalkeeper is actually his cousin, Ondoa.

I'm not sure who is first choice now. In a story that completely passed me by at the time, at the Qatar World Cup he was sent home by the coach (a certain Rigobert Song), after which he announced his retirement. He then returned to the Cameroon squad at the start of this season.


In any case though, you'd think a team would be reluctant to let someone join up late, as surely it would annoy all the other players and their clubs?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6814 on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm »
The other players would probably rather be didn't join up at all.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6815 on: Yesterday at 09:47:02 pm »
Wow the giddiness levels are through the roof on the Caf tonight.

Nothings happened, it's just a load of internet rumours about the possibility of Mitchell and Ashworth joining them 😂😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6816 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm »
I thought there was a FIFA rule that you have to be with your country squad a certain amount of time before a tournament?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6817 on: Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:47:02 pm
Wow the giddiness levels are through the roof on the Caf tonight.

Nothings happened, it's just a load of internet rumours about the possibility of Mitchell and Ashworth joining them 😂😂

 ;D If it happens another one of those 'be very afraid PL rivals' things incoming no doubt but with men in suits this time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6818 on: Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm »
Ten Hag wants say on Man United transfers under INEOS - source

Quote
Erik ten Hag wants to retain his influence in Manchester United's recruitment decisions once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority investment in the club is ratified, a source has told ESPN.

A team headed by Ratcliffe -- chairman and CEO of INEOS -- is set to assume control of football operations at Old Trafford when his $1.3 billion agreement to buy a 25% stake is signed off.

Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at INEOS, wants to revamp the way United recruit players but Ten Hag, according to a source, is keen to make sure he remains a key part of the decision-making process.

The Dutchman has held a veto on all transfers since arriving as manager in 2022 and wants to continue having a major say on which players come and go at Old Trafford.

There have been question marks of United's transfer policy since Ten Hag's appointment as manager, in particular spending 100 million ($105m) to bring in Antony from former club Ajax.

However, a source has told ESPN the veto is written into Ten Hag's contract and he expects the clause to be honoured despite a change of personnel at the top of the football department. Ten Hag is set to hold meetings with Ratcliffe, Brailsford and the rest of the INEOS team ahead of official ratification of the deal.

Brailsford has visited Carrington following the announcement on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to purchase shares from owners, the Glazer Family, and was in attendance for the 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day and the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Dec. 30.

Ratcliffe, according to a source, visited Old Trafford on Tuesday and will hold meetings at Carrington "in due course." Speaking after the deal was announced, Ten Hag said he "wants to work" with INEOS.

"I look forward," Ten Hag said

"They want to work with me, I want to work with them, we will have the conversations, the meetings. We will see.

"I think it's a good thing, it's very positive. We are looking forward to working together. INEOS wants to work with me in this structure and I want to work with them."

Source: ESPN
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6819 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm »
This is all going to go pear-shaped, isn't it?

No doubt, Seven Hag's transfers have been largely disasters and he needs saving from himself, but it seems like United just want to throw the baby out with the bathwater and apply a "shut up and do what you're told" approach. That won't work either. Just look what happened to Rodgers when he was here - he didn't like the structure and just didn't play certain players he was given.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6820 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm
Ten Hag wants say on Man United transfers under INEOS - source

Source: ESPN

Don't think Ten Hag will have much to worry about with his contract being honoured...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6821 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
I thought there was a FIFA rule that you have to be with your country squad a certain amount of time before a tournament?

"But, this is Manchester United we're talking about!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6822 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
I thought there was a FIFA rule that you have to be with your country squad a certain amount of time before a tournament?

I am not sure. But Moyes was moaning this morning about us being allowed to use Salah for longer than he could use his African players. I presume clubs and countries can decide things between themselves. I don't imagine he will play the next day anyway they will have to use their number two goalie.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6823 on: Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
This is all going to go pear-shaped, isn't it?

No doubt, Seven Hag's transfers have been largely disasters and he needs saving from himself, but it seems like United just want to throw the baby out with the bathwater and apply a "shut up and do what you're told" approach. That won't work either. Just look what happened to Rodgers when he was here - he didn't like the structure and just didn't play certain players he was given.

Ten Hag likely won't be there next season. Objectively, the smartest thing they could do is put it put there that they've got a five-year plan because it's going to take 3-5 seasons to shift most of the dross they've signed. They've also made a rod for their back by putting out there that they won't pay x amount for a player only to end up vastly overpaying.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6824 on: Yesterday at 10:24:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
Don't think The Hag will have much to worry about with his contract being honoured...

quite!

Of course, its absolutely right a manager has final say on transfers, as is the case at Liverpool and at any club thats ran well. 

But the first thing they should be doing at Man Utd (if they keep ten Hag on), is to not allow him to be the one to actually pick players.  The transfers that have clearly been his picks, have almost been universally bad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 02:15:41 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 08:07:08 am
I hope the Glazers take Frackcliffe's money and do nothing more than keep milking their manc cash cow. Maybe spend a coupla mill on a superficial tarting up of OT, but basically burn the rest on hookers and blow.

That would be far more responsible spending than usual for them.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 02:22:13 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 08:07:08 am
I hope the Glazers take Frackcliffe's money and do nothing more than keep milking their manc cash cow. Maybe spend a coupla mill on a superficial tarting up of OT, but basically burn the rest on hookers and blow.

Giggs, Rooney and Martin Edwards still on the payroll then?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6827 on: Today at 09:34:42 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm
I am not sure. But Moyes was moaning this morning about us being allowed to use Salah for longer than he could use his African players. I presume clubs and countries can decide things between themselves. I don't imagine he will play the next day anyway they will have to use their number two goalie.

He was more moaning that they had been scheduled to play Jan 2nd, which meant he couldn't use his African players, whereas if they played on Jan 1st like us it would have been fine.

He has a point to be fair. Stupid scheduling.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6828 on: Today at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
I thought there was a FIFA rule that you have to be with your country squad a certain amount of time before a tournament?

I think the rule is that from a certain time beforehand, a club cannot refuse to release a player if requested.
I guess there is nothing stopping the player, club and country coming to a different agreement.

A player potentially playing in a club game when a tournament has already started does seem very odd though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6829 on: Today at 10:24:56 am »
Saw them linked with Olise and was thinking about how fucked their squad is...

If you list the definitely top 4 level players they've got going into next year its a really short list:
Fernandes
Shaw
Martinez
Rashford

That's it I think

Garnacho's numbers are really good for 19 and Mainoo has potential but isn't ready. I liked Hojlund initially but he's just not getting shots so he might be a bust

There's just so little to build around
You'd take ours, city's, arsenal's, villa's, spurs, newcastle's, cheslea's squads over theres - you'd even have a conversation about West Ham
They're currently at -0.17 xg/90 in the league - literally a worse than average team with close to the biggest wage bill and the biggest transfer spend ... its incredible levels of incompetence. People pulling names out a hat in the transfer market would probably have done better

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6830 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:24:56 am
People pulling names out a hat in the transfer market would probably have done better
Trying to build a squad with the names making the best scrabble score would probably do better.

I wonder if Ten Hag has some sort of share in Ajax and the transfers are just there to bolster that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6831 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:49:51 pm

That's lifted from the i





I hereby find Man Utd guilty of the worst signing in Premier League history (Daniel Storey)



It was Daniel Storey on the podcast, so that makes sense!



The Onana playing 2 games in 2 days is even stupider. He must be terrified of losing his place if he lets his understudy have too many games.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6832 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:11:46 pm
From a quick look, the other goalkeeper is actually his cousin, Ondoa.

I'm not sure who is first choice now. In a story that completely passed me by at the time, at the Qatar World Cup he was sent home by the coach (a certain Rigobert Song), after which he announced his retirement. He then returned to the Cameroon squad at the start of this season.


In any case though, you'd think a team would be reluctant to let someone join up late, as surely it would annoy all the other players and their clubs?
L0L! what!?
Hilariousl! ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6833 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm »
Will be funny if he's staying just for the Spurs game and then makes an absolute howler in it ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6834 on: Today at 12:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm
Ten Hag wants say on Man United transfers under INEOS - source

Source: ESPN
I agree. The manager needs a say in transfers!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6835 on: Today at 12:15:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:05:25 pm
Will be funny if he's staying just for the Spurs game and then makes an absolute howler in it ;D
;D
Hope they also call up that sub goalie of theirs- his cousin... Ondoa.

That would be hilarious.

What sort of recruitment department makes that sort of mistake? Shambles! ;D
