Good article in the i about Anthony being the worst PL buy ever, could have paid £26m, paid £86m, not worth £26m and caused Sancho to sulk as well so lost another packet upwards to £75m

Onana £42.7m

Martinez £57.5m McGuire £80m Varane £41m Wan Bassaka £50m



Mount £60m Casemiro £70m Fernandes £68m



Sancho £75m Anthony £86m Hjolund £82m

That's £720m plus, takes some doing (on top of paying £90m for Pogba after letting him go for nothing in 2012 and then letting him go for nothing again in 2022)