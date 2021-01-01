She is very bitter, some of her comments are incredibly funny though. She must be fun at parties. It's not Rob's wife is it?
Shit, I told her to stop posting on there
Down to 8th with news today some players are going out on loan and others being returned from loan. Is it because they cant sell them because of FFP and their stupid contracts or because Sir Jimeh wants the new manager to decide who he wants to keep or clear out when the axe falls on the bald fraud?
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]