This is the shittest they have been in my 38 years of watching football. they are truly dreadful and long may it continue.



One of the advantages of being an old Liverpool supporter is that I can actually remember United being far worse than they are now. Back then they had to endure relegation in 1974 & then watch as we went on to dominating football at home & abroad. Even during the Ferguson years we never ever came close to suffering that sort of humiliation.