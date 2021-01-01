« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 332600 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,313
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6720 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:47:36 pm
Yeah that's just how it is right now. I bet if you lot had signed Mount he'd be fit and playing well. And if we signed Salah and VVD they'd flop and look like donkeys. It's just a mess of a club for players to come to right now.


So is the dilemma coming up down the East Lancs...Liverpool might win #20 or Man City might break the record and win 4 in a row.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6721 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:47:36 pm
Yeah that's just how it is right now. I bet if you lot had signed Mount he'd be fit and playing well. And if we signed Salah and VVD they'd flop and look like donkeys. It's just a mess of a club for players to come to right now.

Reminds me so much of us when you lot were in your pomp. Okay we signed some poor players but the amount of players we signed who seemed pretty damn good and then seemed to turn into 4th division cloggers WITHIN MONTHS, was staggering.

It's the main reason I had healthy skepticism of Torres when we signed him.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,069
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6722 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:57:03 pm
Reminds me so much of us when you lot were in your pomp. Okay we signed some poor players but the amount of players we signed who seemed pretty damn good and then seemed to turn into 4th division cloggers WITHIN MONTHS, was staggering.

It's the main reason I had healthy skepticism of Torres when we signed him.
Morientes comes to mind.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 