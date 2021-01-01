Yeah that's just how it is right now. I bet if you lot had signed Mount he'd be fit and playing well. And if we signed Salah and VVD they'd flop and look like donkeys. It's just a mess of a club for players to come to right now.



Reminds me so much of us when you lot were in your pomp. Okay we signed some poor players but the amount of players we signed who seemed pretty damn good and then seemed to turn into 4th division cloggers WITHIN MONTHS, was staggering.It's the main reason I had healthy skepticism of Torres when we signed him.