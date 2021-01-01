« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 328123 times)

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 10:34:23 am »
Their squad is full of highly priced individual talents, some who surely are better than they perform at Utd. But the problem is they were just good enough, and hyped enough, to believe their own publicity and become the dysfunctional prima donnas we are seeing playing up out on the field.
A club like Brighton build a squad on great (often unknown)up and comers, or solid experienced professionals and then get a strong, systemic coach to get a tune out of the sum of the parts. Potter is the example that sort of proved, (with his spell at Chelsea), that when United tried a similar route they would find it almost impossible to hire such a coach and get 20/30 odd prima donnas to function. Ten Hag is basically the same as Potter - Good coach a Ajax, lost at Utd.
Real Madrid are probably the only club to ever sustain such a bunch of egos, but with players at quite a different level. Shit coat and Van Gaal proved, at United, prima donna coaches dont work with just above par prima donna players.
So that current Utd squad is almost uncoachable, while still each individual believes they are special - big transfers, big salaries, big egos. And the pundits throw fuel onto it by over hyping them every time.
No idea where they go from here - What a wonderful mess.
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,080
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 10:39:07 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:36:35 am
Robbie Savage makes Ferdinand look like a Mensa contender
Thickness personified is calculated as E=MC ²

Earle = Merson x Crooks ²
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 10:50:16 am »
I walked a mile in someone else's shoes, and you know what? I was a mile away and I had some other fuckers shoes.

Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:10:07 am
They're doing the exact same pressure job on Nunez on the RAWK with his own thread started in June '22.

Comparing him to the all time greats, Rush, Torres and Rooney with some saying he'll be as good but others arguing they'll be lucky if he reaches peak Carroll.


Football fans eh?

 ;D Sorry I couldn't resist.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,321
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 11:05:40 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:34:23 am
Their squad is full of highly priced individual talents, some who surely are better than they perform at Utd. But the problem is they were just good enough, and hyped enough, to believe their own publicity and become the dysfunctional prima donnas we are seeing playing up out on the field.
A club like Brighton build a squad on great (often unknown)up and comers, or solid experienced professionals and then get a strong, systemic coach to get a tune out of the sum of the parts. Potter is the example that sort of proved, (with his spell at Chelsea), that when United tried a similar route they would find it almost impossible to hire such a coach and get 20/30 odd prima donnas to function. Ten Hag is basically the same as Potter - Good coach a Ajax, lost at Utd.
Real Madrid are probably the only club to ever sustain such a bunch of egos, but with players at quite a different level. Shit coat and Van Gaal proved, at United, prima donna coaches dont work with just above par prima donna players.
So that current Utd squad is almost uncoachable, while still each individual believes they are special - big transfers, big salaries, big egos. And the pundits throw fuel onto it by over hyping them every time.
No idea where they go from here - What a wonderful mess.
Said something similar a while back. "Great minds" and all.. ;D

Quote from: the_red_pill on November  2, 2023, 08:09:14 am
We've been on that road...
The problem isn't just that a new manager will want to- they HAVE TO.

Should've stuck with Ole.. or even Moyes. What they've gone and done through the successive quick-fire sacking of managers is "built" a team that is an amalgamation- a hideous Frankenstein's monster, composed of players with very different physical and mental profiles, strengths, weaknesses and other attributes.

This basically guarantees inconsistency, as the different "factions" of attributes are engaged in an internal war and some win/manifest in some games, while others manifest in the other games. Whenever they sack someone, the new manager HAS TO spend in order to get the players that fit his philosophy- and he gets the sack a season or 2 seasons after that- compounding the issue and ensuring its continuance.
The only other way around that is to appoint a tactical manager.. and that is a short-term approach, because, again - whoever gets bought is going to have to fit into that team.

Real Madrid are basically the only team outside of Italy that does that consistently well, cause that's what their team is- an amalgamation of stars- of players that are bought because they are "the best", and not because they fit a certain system, so its a waste of everyone's time to get in a Jurgen Klopp/Pep Guardiola and spend months or a season on getting them to grasp the system while getting rid of, and replacing those stars that had been acquired with some effort and "a bit" of money. Major difference between Madrid and United is that United's players are the best.. based on public opinion! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:50:16 am
I walked a mile in someone else's shoes, and you know what? I was a mile away and I had some other fuckers shoes.

Football fans eh?

 ;D Sorry I couldn't resist.

I get your point but this isn't his player thread it's 'Garnacho: what is his potential' so it's main purpose is designed to hype his ability to way beyond what he's showing other than the odd glimpse.

Even then the odd glimpse is nowhere near the genius levels they're projecting them as.

Yes I know we and most football fans love to praise our players but they do it to such levels that it leads to them turning on them when they fail to live up to it, usually when they're still very young and haven't reached the maturity needed to find the consistency to grow and develop from.

It's no wonder the club itself goes through such massive highs and lows when the fan base and the media do it  so frequently.  There's no intelligence to it, it's just hype.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 11:16:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:01 am
Its unbelievable how boring Ten Haag is when he speaks. Like genuinely he is a contender for the most boring manager there has ever been when giving pre and post match press conferences. There is nothing in what he says that feels in any way inspiring.

Yesterday there was an interview with him either on Football Focus or Soccer Saturday and he was talking about how he wants the full backs overlapping or some shit like that and it was so dull and uninteresting.

Dont know why, but the Boring Priest of Father Ted came to mind.
🤣
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 11:21:39 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 11:09:20 am
I get your point but this isn't his player thread it's 'Garnacho: what is his potential' so it's main purpose is designed to hype his ability to way beyond what he's showing other than the odd glimpse.

Even then the odd glimpse is nowhere near the genius levels they're projecting them as.

Yes I know we and most football fans love to praise our players but they do it to such levels that it leads to them turning on them when they fail to live up to it, usually when they're still very young and haven't reached the maturity needed to find the consistency to grow and develop from.

It's no wonder the club itself goes through such massive highs and lows when the fan base and the media do it  so frequently.  There's no intelligence to it, it's just hype.

A major difference is that the press join in with the United hype. With us the press can't wait to stick the knife in. We become defensive, United fans reach a state of Nirvana like delusion, and, as with all highs, the downs get worse and the desperation for the next high gets more desperate.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 11:32:34 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:49:46 am
"I dunno what I did to deserve supporting this shite! Lemme tell you something- Manchester United.is.a.shit.team! When will this shit end!?"

Almost in tears. ;D

Are you friends with Mr Flying Pig HD?
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,947
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 11:32:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:01 am
Its unbelievable how boring Ten Haag is when he speaks. Like genuinely he is a contender for the most boring manager there has ever been when giving pre and post match press conferences. There is nothing in what he says that feels in any way inspiring.

Yesterday there was an interview with him either on Football Focus or Soccer Saturday and he was talking about how he wants the full backs overlapping or some shit like that and it was so dull and uninteresting.

Let's forget for a minute that he's not talking his own language I mean I would like to see you speak Dutch in a really interesting way! I have a Dutch friend and have tried speaking it and its not an easy language to get your teeth around. The point is she speaks really good English but in a dour way, it seems to be the way some Dutch people are. Not all, as some are different, but I think it also reflects how outgoing you are at any given time. I would suspect considering the situation he's in at the moment being outgoing is not his number one priority but trying to be clear is. Sometimes it can come across as boring and very matter of a fact. I would guess he is seeing knives everywhere so is being especially careful in how he speaks at this time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,530
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:01 am
Its unbelievable how boring Ten Haag is when he speaks. Like genuinely he is a contender for the most boring manager there has ever been when giving pre and post match press conferences. There is nothing in what he says that feels in any way inspiring.

I remember Simon Kuper saying on a podcast before ten Hag was hired that the Dutch media found him to be incredibly dull and provincial. It was only once Ajax started picking up results that they stopped mentioning it
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,947
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 11:59:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:53:58 am
I remember Simon Kuper saying on a podcast before ten Hag was hired that the Dutch media found him to be incredibly dull and provincial. It was only once Ajax started picking up results that they stopped mentioning it

The media in Holland are the same as in this country then, how disappointing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,362
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm »
ManU seems to be possessed by a large group of ex-players who are milking the club. It's a safe haven for ex-players who want money for nothing. Theyve tried every kind of manager under the sun, and it's always the same problems: Poor recruiting and a general attitude of entitlement. Their owners seem content with the situation, probably because they care more about profits than titles.

Meanwhile FSG unceremonously fired the arguably greatest LFC icon ever and brought in a new manager with very different ideas of football.
Logged

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 11:21:39 am
A major difference is that the press join in with the United hype. With us the press can't wait to stick the knife in. We become defensive, United fans reach a state of Nirvana like delusion, and, as with all highs, the downs get worse and the desperation for the next high gets more desperate.

I'd rather have our way though as I've never liked flashy fuckers and remove myself from anyone and anything that comes across that way.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,321
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:32:34 am
Are you friends with Mr Flying Pig HD?
L0L- good one! I wish! There would be endless fun! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,321
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:09:15 pm
ManU seems to be possessed by a large group of ex-players who are milking the club. It's a safe haven for ex-players who want money for nothing. Theyve tried every kind of manager under the sun, and it's always the same problems: Poor recruiting and a general attitude of entitlement. Their owners seem content with the situation, probably because they care more about profits than titles.

Meanwhile FSG unceremonously fired the arguably greatest LFC icon ever and brought in a new manager with very different ideas of football.
Still think if Kenny was allowed to make use of the new signings that were to follow, he would've steamrolled this league.

That Kenny-side played the most distincted, and beautiful attacking and passing football I've seen. Really.

I haven't seen that since. I remember the ridiculous amount of shots against the bar that season after he took over. I could easily count to the 30s. Not his fault that we couldn't finish. We had teams permanently under the cosh and held them there.
We just couldn't avoid the crossbar.
Had half of those shots gone in, we'd be either champions of in the top 3.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 