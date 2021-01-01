Their squad is full of highly priced individual talents, some who surely are better than they perform at Utd. But the problem is they were just good enough, and hyped enough, to believe their own publicity and become the dysfunctional prima donnas we are seeing playing up out on the field.

A club like Brighton build a squad on great (often unknown)up and comers, or solid experienced professionals and then get a strong, systemic coach to get a tune out of the sum of the parts. Potter is the example that sort of proved, (with his spell at Chelsea), that when United tried a similar route they would find it almost impossible to hire such a coach and get 20/30 odd prima donnas to function. Ten Hag is basically the same as Potter - Good coach a Ajax, lost at Utd.

Real Madrid are probably the only club to ever sustain such a bunch of egos, but with players at quite a different level. Shit coat and Van Gaal proved, at United, prima donna coaches dont work with just above par prima donna players.

So that current Utd squad is almost uncoachable, while still each individual believes they are special - big transfers, big salaries, big egos. And the pundits throw fuel onto it by over hyping them every time.

No idea where they go from here - What a wonderful mess.