Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm
Talking of Gary Neville. I was watching the darts earlier, and he recorded a message for that young lad playing who's a big Utd fan. Neveille at the City ground, before the match. Saying about how he hopes the wee lad "shows some of that Man Utd spirit"
Good job the wee lad ignored him, he won easy
I saw that and was thinking the same, why are you wishing this on the lad?!
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm
I have no idea at this stage mate. I thought this guy was the one who would do it, now he just looks clueless this season. Injuries haven't helped yeah, but its no excuse for the amount of defeats they've had this season. And I'd probably be OK with sacking him now only I don't see anyone out there I think could come in and do the job that's needed. That's the real issue, all the issues this club has are the two bolted horses of Guardiola and Klopp that Woodward and co. managed to let go to our biggest rivals nearly a decade ago. Everything after that is peanuts - you just can't get a manger to compete with the two best, the crime was failing to get one of them.

I really don't know at this stage what could possibly fix things. Throw more money at it? Yeah sure why not but we're doing that 10 years with no returns, and I don't see why it would be any different now.

Decent post, but regarding the bolded bit, I don't even think it's an option anymore. There's more and more talk that United actually have to really consider FFP/P&S issues now if they're to avoid a punishment. After a decade of spunking money on shite, I think they're now (finally) in a position of needing to sell to buy.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm »
If I hear Neville say 'best in class' one more time I might fucking top myself.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm
Decent post, but regarding the bolded bit, I don't even think it's an option anymore. There's more and more talk that United actually have to really consider FFP/P&S issues now if they're to avoid a punishment. After a decade of spunking money on shite, I think they're now (finally) in a position of needing to sell to buy.

They are deep in the shit if that is the case, who do they have that would even get on the bench for us the arse and the cheats? They would be pushed to raise a titter for most of their squad  ;D
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm
i'd have Susan Boyle
She dreamed a dream...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
I rated Martial highly for at least his first few years at Yernah-ed, in fact his 5th season was his best, when he scored 23 in 48 (all comps) including 17 in the prem (we didn't notice because we were too busy laying waste to the league). In his first season in England he had 19 in all comps as a 19/20 year old. There was an elite player there, and I'm forever grateful to YewNAAAH-ed for screwing it up.
Logged

Online cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:02:24 pm
What was Gary Neville on about when he said it emerged what the scouting department thought he was really worth?  Can't have been much going by how bad he is.

Scouting team only valued him at £25m  ;D SevenHag talked them into it

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/man-utd-scouts-valued-antony-at-gbp25m-erik-ten-hag-ajax-gbp86m/blt998ac652617b2c66#cs38c39268210a0955
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm »
These are hilarious

Antony is the gift that keeps on giving or not depending who you support :lmao

Treading that thin confidence/arrogance line is tough, but that eras come to an end line gets funnier every day
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,243
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Ferdinand is probably the thickest c*nt on telly, I admire him in a way for making a great living and having millions of followers (the vast majority are probably even thicker c*nts) while I make fuck all chatting shite on the internet, easy work if you can get it

Micah Richards is dumber than Ferdinand.

Hard to believe - but it's true.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm
I rated Martial highly for at least his first few years at Yernah-ed, in fact his 5th season was his best, when he scored 23 in 48 (all comps) including 17 in the prem (we didn't notice because we were too busy laying waste to the league). In his first season in England he had 19 in all comps as a 19/20 year old. There was an elite player there, and I'm forever grateful to YewNAAAH-ed for screwing it up.
Agree. Would have been a very good player under Klopp.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6610 on: Today at 12:01:09 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm
I rated Martial highly for at least his first few years at Yernah-ed, in fact his 5th season was his best, when he scored 23 in 48 (all comps) including 17 in the prem (we didn't notice because we were too busy laying waste to the league). In his first season in England he had 19 in all comps as a 19/20 year old. There was an elite player there, and I'm forever grateful to YewNAAAH-ed for screwing it up.
Yep, there wasn't quite the attitude to match, but Martial was an absolutely elite talent with all the talent in the world. Poor attitude saw to him failing to meet it. But he was way more talented than Rashford for example.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,992
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6611 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
Ten Hag needs his team to win the next game. He needs to just about keep the fans onside by giving them false hope. Not sure that it can go on much longer but the longer he stays the better.
Logged
#JFT97

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6612 on: Today at 12:24:56 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
If I hear Neville say 'best in class' one more time I might fucking top myself.

This is the class.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6613 on: Today at 12:34:15 am »
Only 19th and 20th place

Burnley (20)

And Sheffield United (15) have scored less goal than them

22 goals from 20 games is such a poor return



McTominay.  5 goals


Bruno.  3 goals (1 pen)


Martial.  1 goal


Hojlund.   1 goal


Garnacho.  3 goals


Rashford.  3 goals (1 pen)


The fact remains out of 20 games they have had 1 convincing win against Everton 3 nil


Wolves - Onana foul - could have been a draw.
Forest - 2 nil down inside 4 minutes at home.
Burnley - Single goal by Bruno.
Brentford - McTominay with two goals in stoppage time.
Sheffield United - Dalot 77 minute winner against bottom team.
Fulham - Bruno 91st minute.
Luton - unconvincing 1 nil win.
Liverpool - Bus parked to get a point.
Chelsea - McTominay double again.
Villa - Two nil down at home, lucky to get a win.



Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,304
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 01:46:37 am »
Get Wayne Rooney. He's being wasted at Birmingham. They don't have the quality to play good football. He'll get the United players to play the Fergie way.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 05:04:13 am »
I cant see Chemical Jim making any difference at all unless he appoints a genuinely inspirational manager.
We struck gold with Klopp to catapult us out of being average/mediocre.
Id hope Alonso resists any approach when they fire baldy.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 05:12:27 am »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm
Scouting team only valued him at £25m  ;D SevenHag talked them into it

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/man-utd-scouts-valued-antony-at-gbp25m-erik-ten-hag-ajax-gbp86m/blt998ac652617b2c66#cs38c39268210a0955
Screams of doing his old club a favour.

Wonders if he got a nice cheque from Ajax? :-\
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,640
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6617 on: Today at 05:30:29 am »
I only watch Gary Neville for the schadenfreude, certainly not for any sense he talks.

It's got so bad for him that you expect him to suddenly say 'that's it, I quit. I'm going to give it all up and take up Northern Soul dancing.'

Thing is, he'd also suck and Northern Soul dancing. He'd be one of the lame ones who wears a vest and just spins round.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6618 on: Today at 07:47:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm
Their toxic culture ruined him just like Pogba, Depay...
Its ruined pretty much every player that has signed for them in the last 10 years. That culture is just not going to change any time soon. To his credit Ten Hag has attempted to instill and more disciplined and professional culture trying to get rid of toxic influences like Ronaldo but they pretty much need to can most of the squad which is why theyre turning on him. Brailsford probably needs to gut the whole club, he will get pushback on that, too many vested interests.

Look forward to them panic buying another good talent in Jan and seeing all the hype dialled up to 11 only to produce 1 or 2 moments of magic alongside 100 shit performances in their entire career.

Rinse and repeat.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6619 on: Today at 08:09:48 am »
Can't wait for Neville to start blaming Ineos as well as the Glazers for them being shite. What a boring man.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,064
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6620 on: Today at 08:16:31 am »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 12:34:15 am
Only 19th and 20th place

Burnley (20)

And Sheffield United (15) have scored less goal than them

22 goals from 20 games is such a poor return



McTominay.  5 goals


Bruno.  3 goals (1 pen)


Martial.  1 goal


Hojlund.   1 goal


Garnacho.  3 goals


Rashford.  3 goals (1 pen)


The fact remains out of 20 games they have had 1 convincing win against Everton 3 nil


Wolves - Onana foul - could have been a draw.
Forest - 2 nil down inside 4 minutes at home.
Burnley - Single goal by Bruno.
Brentford - McTominay with two goals in stoppage time.
Sheffield United - Dalot 77 minute winner against bottom team.
Fulham - Bruno 91st minute.
Luton - unconvincing 1 nil win.
Liverpool - Bus parked to get a point.
Chelsea - McTominay double again.
Villa - Two nil down at home, lucky to get a win.

Their Villa game was convincing overall. Hence all the giddy articles that followed. They were excellent in the second half, albeit against a very naive Villa.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6621 on: Today at 08:20:24 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
If I hear Neville say 'best in class' one more time I might fucking top myself.
But this is Manchester United were talking about
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,314
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6622 on: Today at 08:28:58 am »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm
I hope no dickheads give them money for Antony. I remember West Ham in the summer trying to drop 30 million on Maguire who'd been a failure for years. Let his contract run down or release him ala what'll probably happen w/ Sancho
Turkey and one of the PIF clubs in the Middle East?

Think Maguire would do a job at a club where there is little pressure and where a manager such as Moyes(or even Hodgson) would be able to put his rudimentary skills to good use.

He was good for Leicester, cause they knew how to use him- and he's won tonnes of individual honours prior to joining United, so his an above average player. He just needs someone competent next to him, AND he shouldn't lead the defense.

The problem United created for themselves was making him captain. That's when the shit hit the fan. According to stats I've seen, I think he and Evans were the best partnership for the season so far- think Tony can back me up here. Why? Cause Evans is the organizer. (it helps that they played together at Leicester as well)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:33 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6623 on: Today at 08:33:16 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 08:09:48 am
Can't wait for Neville to start blaming Ineos as well as the Glazers for them being shite. What a boring man.

He'll be forever bitter about United rejecting his Hotel Football.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,314
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6624 on: Today at 08:49:46 am »
Friend of mine was all billy big bollicks yesterday before the match - "We're back! I can see us steamrolling this lot!"

After the match, first time I saw him, I just laughed, and he went - "I dunno what I did to deserve supporting this shite! Lemme tell you something- Manchester United.is.a.shit.team! When will this shit end!?"

Almost in tears. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:40 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 09:10:07 am »
They're doing the exact same pressure job on Garnacho on the Caf with his own thread started in November '22.

Comparing him to the all time greats, Ronaldo, Giggs and Salah with some saying he'll be as good but others arguing they'll be lucky if he reaches peak Nani.

There are some sane voices but the others just can't help themselves with their over confidence and hype.

If they've not done it already he can expect a big hefty new contract in the summer that'll hang round his neck like a dead weight. 

They love their flashy players and so long as that  brilliance happens every few games so they crow about their best in the world player they're happy. 

Consistent 8/10 performances are for other teams to crow about, they want the sparkle.

Pricks.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 09:13:55 am »
Somebody had to...


« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:24 am by Darren G »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 09:14:12 am »
Has Onana dived for that shot yet?
Logged
