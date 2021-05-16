I hope no dickheads give them money for Antony. I remember West Ham in the summer trying to drop 30 million on Maguire who'd been a failure for years. Let his contract run down or release him ala what'll probably happen w/ Sancho



Turkey and one of the PIF clubs in the Middle East?Think Maguire would do a job at a club where there is little pressure and where a manager such as Moyes(or even Hodgson) would be able to put his rudimentary skills to good use.He was good for Leicester, cause they knew how to use him- and he's won tonnes of individual honours prior to joining United, so his an above average player. He just needs someone competent next to him, AND he shouldn't lead the defense.The problem United created for themselves was making him captain. That's when the shit hit the fan. According to stats I've seen, I think he and Evans were the best partnership for the season so far- think Tony can back me up here. Why? Cause Evans is the organizer. (it helps that they played together at Leicester as well)