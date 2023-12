I rated Martial highly for at least his first few years at Yernah-ed, in fact his 5th season was his best, when he scored 23 in 48 (all comps) including 17 in the prem (we didn't notice because we were too busy laying waste to the league). In his first season in England he had 19 in all comps as a 19/20 year old. There was an elite player there, and I'm forever grateful to YewNAAAH-ed for screwing it up.