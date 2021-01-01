« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6560 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm
YOU BELLEND!
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6561 on: Today at 09:32:13 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:28:10 pm
YOU BELLEND!
Youll have to narrow it down. Theres a long list ;D
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6562 on: Today at 09:37:57 pm
I wonder how many articles and stories that pro Manc writers had ready and fired up stating:

"NEW YEAR - NEW MAN U!!!!!!!"

Had to be deleted?

Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6563 on: Today at 09:44:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:37:57 pm
I wonder how many articles and stories that pro Manc writers had ready and fired up stating:

"NEW YEAR - NEW MAN U!!!!!!!"

Had to be deleted?

Overtime canceled in Salford unless they can write some fawning pieces about City.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6564 on: Today at 09:45:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:26:13 pm
Most of these at least had something to their game. Playing Antony is like playing with 10 men.

He's an attacker that offers nothing in attack.

Or in defence. The radio were saying how Garnacho was working hard and tracking back and what a contrast it was to Antony on the other side. Which is a bit mad if he thinks hes a luxury player who can get away with that because his attacking output is so good.
tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6565 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm
Antony is the absolute worst signing in the history of football. I'd have Andy Carroll over him. The current one.
elsewhere

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6566 on: Today at 09:48:47 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:46:27 pm
Antony is the absolute worst signing in the history of football. I'd have Andy Carroll over him. The current one.
i'd have Susan Boyle over him
BOBSCOUSE

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6567 on: Today at 09:54:38 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:46:27 pm
Antony is the absolute worst signing in the history of football. I'd have Andy Carroll over him. The current one.

Roy Hodgson would do a better job up and down the touchline to be fair - hasn't played for some time but he could wing it.
Magz50

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6568 on: Today at 10:01:03 pm
I guess they turned the corner and kept turning
Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6569 on: Today at 10:06:22 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:28:10 pm
YOU BELLEND!
If you could choose 5 things to happen that you think would help United out of this turmoil what would they be Tony?
As a Liverpool fan who watches United games as long as they do not clash I can not remember  a worse United team in 35 years. There is just nothing about that group at all.
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6570 on: Today at 10:10:05 pm
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6571 on: Today at 10:18:23 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:10:05 pm
And earlier today...

https://twitter.com/hogan_1234/status/1741175249675129320?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g

Ferdinand is probably the thickest c*nt on telly, I admire him in a way for making a great living and having millions of followers (the vast majority are probably even thicker c*nts) while I make fuck all chatting shite on the internet, easy work if you can get it
tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6572 on: Today at 10:18:31 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 10:06:22 pm
If you could choose 5 things to happen that you think would help United out of this turmoil what would they be Tony?
As a Liverpool fan who watches United games as long as they do not clash I can not remember  a worse United team in 35 years. There is just nothing about that group at all.
I have no idea at this stage mate. I thought this guy was the one who would do it, now he just looks clueless this season. Injuries haven't helped yeah, but its no excuse for the amount of defeats they've had this season. And I'd probably be OK with sacking him now only I don't see anyone out there I think could come in and do the job that's needed. That's the real issue, all the issues this club has are the two bolted horses of Guardiola and Klopp that Woodward and co. managed to let go to our biggest rivals nearly a decade ago. Everything after that is peanuts - you just can't get a manger to compete with the two best, the crime was failing to get one of them.

I really don't know at this stage what could possibly fix things. Throw more money at it? Yeah sure why not but we're doing that 10 years with no returns, and I don't see why it would be any different now.
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6573 on: Today at 10:18:35 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:10:05 pm
And earlier today...

https://twitter.com/hogan_1234/status/1741175249675129320?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g
If Jermaine Jenas is the one talking sense, youre an absolutely appalling pundit.
Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6574 on: Today at 10:20:40 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:18:31 pm
I have no idea at this stage mate. I thought this guy was the one who would do it, now he just looks clueless this season. Injuries haven't helped yeah, but its no excuse for the amount of defeats they've had this season. And I'd probably be OK with sacking him now only I don't see anyone out there I think could come in and do the job that's needed. That's the real issue, all the issues this club has are the two bolted horses of Guardiola and Klopp that Woodward and co. managed to let go to our biggest rivals nearly a decade ago. Everything after that is peanuts - you just can't get a manger to compete with the two best, the crime was failing to get one of them.

I really don't know at this stage what could possibly fix things. Throw more money at it? Yeah sure why not but we're doing that 10 years with no returns, and I don't see why it would be any different now.
Yes. I would not even know where to start. I mean they can not be consistently this bad can they? Huge job for any director of football and next manager
TipTopKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6575 on: Today at 10:24:16 pm
They need to calm down and almost re-invent themselves without the added entitlement. Acknowledge things aren't what they used to be and that their noisy neighbours are the ones grabbing the headlines now, and that's fine; you just focus on your issues, rebuild with no shortcuts.

Now whether they will be given this patience or time by the media or their fans is another matter.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6576 on: Today at 10:27:29 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:10:05 pm
And earlier today...

https://twitter.com/hogan_1234/status/1741175249675129320?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g
I saw that earlier today. His arrogance was unbelievable. Stroll into top 4 ;D
Santa is stoned on Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6577 on: Today at 10:32:02 pm
But, Andy Goldstein said they were back the other day. Only 3 points behind City.

They just never ever learn,  do they?
Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6578 on: Today at 10:36:14 pm
I hope no dickheads give them money for Antony. I remember West Ham in the summer trying to drop 30 million on Maguire who'd been a failure for years. Let his contract run down or release him ala what'll probably happen w/ Sancho
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6579 on: Today at 10:39:45 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 10:36:14 pm
I hope no dickheads give them money for Antony. I remember West Ham in the summer trying to drop 30 million on Maguire who'd been a failure for years. Let his contract run down or release him ala what'll probably happen w/ Sancho
Hes got loan to Turkey all over him.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6580 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 10:36:14 pm
I hope no dickheads give them money for Antony. I remember West Ham in the summer trying to drop 30 million on Maguire who'd been a failure for years. Let his contract run down or release him ala what'll probably happen w/ Sancho
It's complicated because they'll probably lose a lot of money on him (FFP). With no CL football next season,  that'll limit how much they can reinvest.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6581 on: Today at 10:43:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:41:40 pm
It's complicated because they'll probably lose a lot of money on him (FFP). With no CL football next season,  that'll limit how much they can reinvest.
Ah shame that. They best keep him then ;)
TipTopKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6582 on: Today at 10:43:38 pm
Damned if they do, damned if they don't...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6583 on: Today at 10:44:16 pm
These two articles by the same journo, hilariously only 3 days apart..

A new era!

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/football/67825330.amp

Back to worst!

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/football/67850900.amp
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6584 on: Today at 10:44:36 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 10:43:01 pm
Ah shame that. They best keep him then ;)
Even Sancho is a write-off. They are screwed.
smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6585 on: Today at 10:45:37 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:30:25 pm
His success was in cycling - a mostly individual sport

A common misconception about pro cycling. Its as much a team sport as football.

Quote
Also, Steve Peters was just as instrumental as Brailsford in the GB Cycling teams success - working on the psychology to maximise individual potential ('The best appointment I ever made', according to Brailsford).

Im not sure about that. Peters was one cog in a big machine. A very important cog, sure, but theres so much else to Team Skys success.

Brailsford is not from a cycling background, he succeeded at Sky because of his management - bringing in the best people in every department (and spending a fuck of a lot of money). In fact, a lot of what Team Sky did is stuff that we have replicated since FSG took over - eg stuff like the approach to nutrition (Henrik Orre was Skys Mona Nemmer).

His job at OT will be to bring the same approach and maybe drag them into the 21st century at last.

I cant see him succeeding though - the bizarre set-up with the ownership is a recipe for disaster. Given the state of that club, it will take several years to implement his way of doing things (just as it did for us with FSG) but I predict the Ineos-Glazer partnership will have gone to shit long before they reach that point.

Quote
So Utd's efforts look like no more than polishing a turd.

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

Quote
Notably, Brailsford's success is all in the past, and neither he nor Ratcliffe have had any success in individual or team sport for several years now (2019 Tour De France) - despite spending a fortune. They should both fit in well at Utd.

Eras come to an end, as a wise man once said. Think it might have been Confucius? Or was it Socrates? Anyway, Sky were ahead of the game but it was never going to last forever, especially once the Wiggins doping business came out. Other teams have caught up now. Jumbo Visma are the new Sky.

