If you could choose 5 things to happen that you think would help United out of this turmoil what would they be Tony?

As a Liverpool fan who watches United games as long as they do not clash I can not remember a worse United team in 35 years. There is just nothing about that group at all.



I have no idea at this stage mate. I thought this guy was the one who would do it, now he just looks clueless this season. Injuries haven't helped yeah, but its no excuse for the amount of defeats they've had this season. And I'd probably be OK with sacking him now only I don't see anyone out there I think could come in and do the job that's needed. That's the real issue, all the issues this club has are the two bolted horses of Guardiola and Klopp that Woodward and co. managed to let go to our biggest rivals nearly a decade ago. Everything after that is peanuts - you just can't get a manger to compete with the two best, the crime was failing to get one of them.I really don't know at this stage what could possibly fix things. Throw more money at it? Yeah sure why not but we're doing that 10 years with no returns, and I don't see why it would be any different now.