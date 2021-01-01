His success was in cycling - a mostly individual sport
A common misconception about pro cycling. Its as much a team sport as football.
Also, Steve Peters was just as instrumental as Brailsford in the GB Cycling teams success - working on the psychology to maximise individual potential ('The best appointment I ever made', according to Brailsford).
Im not sure about that. Peters was one cog in a big machine. A very important cog, sure, but theres so much else to Team Skys success.
Brailsford is not from a cycling background, he succeeded at Sky because of his management - bringing in the best people in every department (and spending a fuck of a lot of money). In fact, a lot of what Team Sky did is stuff that we have replicated since FSG took over - eg stuff like the approach to nutrition (Henrik Orre was Skys Mona Nemmer).
His job at OT will be to bring the same approach and maybe drag them into the 21st century at last.
I cant see him succeeding though - the bizarre set-up with the ownership is a recipe for disaster. Given the state of that club, it will take several years to implement his way of doing things (just as it did for us with FSG) but I predict the Ineos-Glazer partnership will have gone to shit long before they reach that point.
So Utd's efforts look like no more than polishing a turd.
Yep, that pretty much sums it up.
Notably, Brailsford's success is all in the past, and neither he nor Ratcliffe have had any success in individual or team sport for several years now (2019 Tour De France) - despite spending a fortune. They should both fit in well at Utd.
Eras come to an end, as a wise man once said. Think it might have been Confucius? Or was it Socrates? Anyway, Sky were ahead of the game but it was never going to last forever, especially once the Wiggins doping business came out. Other teams have caught up now. Jumbo Visma are the new Sky.